More Primark stores to get Greggs cafes: could your local shop be getting a sausage roll influx?

The bakery chain and budget fashion store have announced the expansion of their partnership. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Primark will be welcoming more Greggs cafes in its stores this year, as the two brands extend their partnership to four additional sites in the UK.

Budget fashion brand Primark has announced that it will be opening more Greggs cafes in stores across the UK, following the success of its branches in Birmingham and Oxford Street, London.

The partnership between the two brands has proven lucrative, as Primark already stocks an array of merchandise dedicated to the much-loved bakery, including t-shirts, hoodies, hats and even underwear.

Read more: Supermarket own-label prices double in a year as Bank of England warns against 'greedflation'

Read more: Just Eat to axe 1,700 drivers as it bids to tackle downturn in orders resulting from cost-of-living crisis

Reasons to visit the UK:

⚪️

⚪️

⚪️

🔘 Greggs — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) March 17, 2023

Now, four more cities in the UK will be able to take a Greggs break in their local Primark. Stores in the following cities will benefit:

Newcastle (now open)

Bristol (May)

Leeds (June)

Liverpool (June)

Tony Rowson, property director at Greggs, said: “We’re thrilled with the success of our partnership with Primark to date – ranging from three iconic fashion collections to now three brilliant ‘Tasty by Greggs’ cafes.

"We’re constantly on the lookout for new ways to inspire and excite our customers and we’re looking forward to extending our partnership to new locations later this year.”

Greggs has opened 17 drive thrus in the UK so far. Picture: Alamy

Greggs has reported an uptick in sales in the last year, numbers which have resulted in the brand deciding to trial expanding its drive-thru services in the UK.

Further details of drive-thru locations and dates are yet to be confirmed.