Defiant Greta Thunberg arrested by Swedish police hours for after she dodged jail for eco protest

Greta Thunberg hauled away from oil depot protest by Swedish police hours after she was fined for a previous incident. Picture: Getty

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was hauled away by police in Sweden hours after walking out of court with a £120 fine for her role in a previous eco protest.

Hours after appearing at Malmo District Court she was sat on the road leading to an oil terminal at a Swedish port as part of a new protest.

Thunberg was carried away by police after blocking the road and putting out a sign which read 'I block tanker trucks'.

Earlier, defending her role in a protest at the oil terminal on June 19, she told the court: "My actions are justifiable.

According to the Sydsvenskan newspaper she told the hearing. "I believe that we are in an emergency that threatens life, health and property. Countless people and communities are at risk both in the short term and in the long term.

"It's correct that I was at that place on that day, and it's correct that I received an order that I didn't listen to, but I want to deny the crime," she told the court when asked about the charge against her.

Greta Thunberg in the road outside Malmo oil depot hours after her court appearance. Picture: Getty

Greta Thunberg entering court in Malmo. Picture: Getty

After a short trial, she was found liable for her actions and sentenced her to pay a fine of 1,500 kronor (£112) plus an additional 1,000 kronor to the Swedish fund for victims of crime.

It was reported that the charge against Thunberg could at-most result in a six-month jail sentence, however normally resulted in a fine.

The June rally, organised by environmental activist group 'Ta tillbaka framtiden' (Reclaim the Future), tried to block the entrance and exit to the Malmo harbour to protest against the use of fossil fuel.