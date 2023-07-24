Defiant Greta Thunberg arrested by Swedish police hours for after she dodged jail for eco protest

24 July 2023, 16:31

Greta Thunberg hauled away from oil depot protest by Swedish police hours after she was fined for a previous incident
Greta Thunberg hauled away from oil depot protest by Swedish police hours after she was fined for a previous incident. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was hauled away by police in Sweden hours after walking out of court with a £120 fine for her role in a previous eco protest.

Hours after appearing at Malmo District Court she was sat on the road leading to an oil terminal at a Swedish port as part of a new protest.

Thunberg was carried away by police after blocking the road and putting out a sign which read 'I block tanker trucks'.

Earlier, defending her role in a protest at the oil terminal on June 19, she told the court: "My actions are justifiable.

According to the Sydsvenskan newspaper she told the hearing. "I believe that we are in an emergency that threatens life, health and property. Countless people and communities are at risk both in the short term and in the long term.

"It's correct that I was at that place on that day, and it's correct that I received an order that I didn't listen to, but I want to deny the crime," she told the court when asked about the charge against her.

Greta Thunberg in the road outside Malmo oil depot hours after her court appearance
Greta Thunberg in the road outside Malmo oil depot hours after her court appearance. Picture: Getty
Greta Thunberg entering court in Malmo
Greta Thunberg entering court in Malmo. Picture: Getty

Read More: Greta Thunberg dodges jail despite being found guilty of disobeying cops after blocking an oil depot in Sweden

Read More: Greta Thunberg faces jail over charge of ‘disobeying police’ at climate protest as activist given court date

After a short trial, she was found liable for her actions and sentenced her to pay a fine of 1,500 kronor (£112) plus an additional 1,000 kronor to the Swedish fund for victims of crime.

It was reported that the charge against Thunberg could at-most result in a six-month jail sentence, however normally resulted in a fine.

The June rally, organised by environmental activist group 'Ta tillbaka framtiden' (Reclaim the Future), tried to block the entrance and exit to the Malmo harbour to protest against the use of fossil fuel.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Director Greta Gerwig poses for the media prior to a news conference for the film Barbie in Seoul, South Korea

Barbie’s Greta Gerwig breaks opening weekend record for female directors

Climate activist Greta Thunberg waits for a hearing in a court in Malmo, Sweden

Thunberg defiant after being fined for disobeying police during climate protest

Charlotte Owen took her seat in the House of Lords on Monday afternoon

Boris Johnson’s controversial new baroness Charlotte Owen, 30, joins the House of Lords as youngest peer

Exercise, friendships and a good night sleep are among the healthy habits for a long life

Eight healthy habits to help you live up to 24 years longer revealed by scientists

A firefighting vehicle makes its way through burnt trees during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes

New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires

Heated scenes: Thornton Le Dale Parish Council meeting's descent into chaos was streamed on YouTube

'Sandra. You are not chair. Be quiet': Row erupts at parish council over poll about whether it should be dissolved

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, at a session of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem on Monday

Israeli parliament approves key part of contentious legal overhaul

Trevor Francis has died aged 69

Trevor Francis dies aged 69 as football world mourns first English £1m player

Greta Thunberg fined for climate process in Sweden

Greta Thunberg dodges jail despite being found guilty of disobeying cops after blocking an oil depot in Sweden

Wildfires have been raging on Rhodes and Corfu - and holidaymakers affected may face a battle for compensation

Greece holiday chaos as Foreign Office doesn't alter travel advice - as Rhodes wildfire inferno visible from space

The man died in Croydon custody centre

Man, 30, wanted on recall to prison, dies in police custody in south London

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, centre, arrives at court

Greta Thunberg to appear in Swedish court for ‘disobeying police at protest’

Money, weapons and documents seized in a raid

Two held in Serbia for ‘smuggling Cubans to Spain as part of global crime ring’

Police handcuffed the woman before subsequently 'de-arresting' her when it emerged she had a valid ticket

'She didn’t provide her ticket': Police defend handcuffing mother in front of her crying son over bus fare

George Alagiah has died aged 67

Veteran newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67 after battle with bowel cancer

Wildfires have been raging in Greece

'People fighting to get onto boats and children falling in the sea': Inside Brits' evacuation from wildfire-hit Rhodes

Latest News

See more Latest News

A TV shows an image of American soldier Travis King during a news programme at Seoul Railway Station in South Korea

Talks ‘underway’ between North Korea and UN Command over detained US soldier

The first rescue flights from Rhodes have arrived in the UK

First rescue flights from fire-ravaged Rhodes arrive back in the UK as Brits forced to flee in mass evacuation
The men drove around the pitch damaging the grass

Football match abandoned after balaclava-clad men drive hearse onto pitch

The government has vowed not to 'concrete over the countryside'

Michael Gove relaxes planning rules in England to create more homes in the 'heart of our cities'
Barber was jailed for having sex with the child

Teacher, 37, jailed for having sex with 15-year-old pupil in field working at construction site on temporary prison release
A view of the damaged building is seen after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia

Moscow and Crimea hit by drones as Russian forces bombard Ukraine’s south

Oceangate appears to have scrubbed its online presence

Stockton Rush's OceanGate company behind doomed Titanic descent scrubs itself from the Internet
Rescuers conduct a search and rescue operation at the gym

Eleven dead after school gym roof collapses in China

Shaka Hislop collapsed live on TV

Shocking moment ex-Premier League star Shaka Hislop collapses live on TV

Stockton Rush was one of five victims to die on the Titan sub in June

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush once had to cancel all Titan expeditions after sub's batteries 'accidentally flooded'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch
Andrew met Epstein while he was under house arrest, court documents suggest

Andrew 'met Jeffrey Epstein when he was under house arrest after soliciting minor for sex', court documents suggest

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage
Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'
Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success
Tom Swarbrick

'It's a case of Ulez you lose', Tom Swarbrick tells Tory chairman as Conservatives retain Uxbridge seat
Andrew Marr brings the conversation back around to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Andrew Marr: It's time to start ‘plunging back into the wartime realities of Ukraine we spend so much time avoiding’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit