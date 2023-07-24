Greta Thunberg dodges jail despite being found guilty of disobeying cops after blocking an oil depot in Sweden

24 July 2023, 14:13

Greta Thunberg fined for climate process in Sweden
Greta Thunberg fined for climate process in Sweden. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has avoided jail despite being found guilty of disobeying police after blocking an oil depot.

Thunberg and other activists were detained after they stopped traffic in the oil terminal of the port in Malmö, southern Sweden, on June 19.

"My actions are justifiable," Thunberg told the court, according to the Sydsvenskan newspaper. "I believe that we are in an emergency that threatens life, health and property. Countless people and communities are at risk both in the short term and in the long term.

"It's correct that I was at that place on that day, and it's correct that I received an order that I didn't listen to, but I want to deny the crime," she told the court when asked about the charge against her.

Greta Thunberg entering court in Malmo
Greta Thunberg entering court in Malmo. Picture: Getty

Read More: Greta Thunberg faces jail over charge of ‘disobeying police’ at climate protest as activist given court date

Read More: Greta Thunberg hauled off by police as she protests against windfarms

After a short trial, she was found liable for her actions and sentenced her to pay a fine of 1,500 kronor (£112) plus an additional 1,000 kronor to the Swedish fund for victims of crime.

It was reported that the charge against Thunberg could at-most result in a six-month jail sentence, however normally resulted in a fine.

The June rally, organised by environmental activist group 'Ta tillbaka framtiden' (Reclaim the Future), tried to block the entrance and exit to the Malmo harbour to protest against the use of fossil fuel.

"We choose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future." Thunberg said in an Instagram post at the time.

Greta Thunberg was just 15 when she started her 'School Strike for the Climate' in front of Sweden's parliament in Stockholm.

She and a small group of youths founded the Fridays for Future movement, which quickly became a global phenomenon.

On top of her climate strikes, the young activist regularly lambasts governments and politicians for not properly addressing climate issues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, at a session of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem on Monday

Israeli parliament approves key part of contentious legal overhaul

Breaking
Trevor Francis has died aged 69

Trevor Francis dies aged 69 as football world mourns first English £1m player

Wildfires have been raging on Rhodes and Corfu - and holidaymakers affected may face a battle for compensation

Greece holiday chaos as Foreign Office doesn't alter travel advice - as Rhodes wildfire inferno visible from space

The man died in Croydon custody centre

Man, 30, wanted on recall to prison, dies in police custody in south London

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, centre, arrives at court

Greta Thunberg to appear in Swedish court for ‘disobeying police at protest’

Money, weapons and documents seized in a raid

Two held in Serbia for ‘smuggling Cubans to Spain as part of global crime ring’

Police handcuffed the woman before subsequently 'de-arresting' her when it emerged she had a valid ticket

'She didn’t provide her ticket': Police defend handcuffing mother in front of her crying son over bus fare

George Alagiah has died aged 67

Veteran newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67 after battle with bowel cancer

Wildfires have been raging in Greece

'People fighting to get onto boats and children falling in the sea': Inside Brits' evacuation from wildfire-hit Rhodes

A TV shows an image of American soldier Travis King during a news programme at Seoul Railway Station in South Korea

Talks ‘underway’ between North Korea and UN Command over detained US soldier

The first rescue flights from Rhodes have arrived in the UK

First rescue flights from fire-ravaged Rhodes arrive back in the UK as Brits forced to flee in mass evacuation

The men drove around the pitch damaging the grass

Football match abandoned after balaclava-clad men drive hearse onto pitch

The government has vowed not to 'concrete over the countryside'

Michael Gove relaxes planning rules in England to create more homes in the 'heart of our cities'

Barber was jailed for having sex with the child

Teacher, 37, jailed for having sex with 15-year-old pupil in field working at construction site on temporary prison release
A view of the damaged building is seen after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia

Moscow and Crimea hit by drones as Russian forces bombard Ukraine’s south

A firefighting vehicle makes its way through burnt trees during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes

New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oceangate appears to have scrubbed its online presence

Stockton Rush's OceanGate company behind doomed Titanic descent scrubs itself from the Internet
Rescuers conduct a search and rescue operation at the gym

Eleven dead after school gym roof collapses in China

Shaka Hislop collapsed live on TV

Shocking moment ex-Premier League star Shaka Hislop collapses live on TV

Stockton Rush was one of five victims to die on the Titan sub in June

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush once had to cancel all Titan expeditions after sub's batteries 'accidentally flooded'
Elon Musk is rebranding Twitter

Elon Musk ditches Twitter's famous bird logo and rebrands it X as he 'plans development of super-app'
The gutted remains of cars lie on a Rhodes road

Fire still raging on Greek island of Rhodes as dozens more start across country

Andrew Mitchell hit out at travel firms

'Deplorable': Minister slams travel companies as raging wildfires leave up to 10,000 Brits stranded in Corfu and Rhodes
Anjem Choudary has been charged with terror offences

Hate preacher Anjem Choudary charged with three terror offences - including running terrorist group
Sir Keir Starmer has called on Sadiq Khan to 'reflect' on his Ulez expansion

Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan set for Ulez showdown as mayor vows to press on with expansion despite calls to 'reflect'
Narrissa Sketchley had to flee from her hotel in Rhodes

'Don't stop, just run!' British holidaymaker's terrifying tale of running from Rhodes wildfires

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch
Andrew met Epstein while he was under house arrest, court documents suggest

Andrew 'met Jeffrey Epstein when he was under house arrest after soliciting minor for sex', court documents suggest

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage
Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'
Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success
Tom Swarbrick

'It's a case of Ulez you lose', Tom Swarbrick tells Tory chairman as Conservatives retain Uxbridge seat
Andrew Marr brings the conversation back around to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Andrew Marr: It's time to start ‘plunging back into the wartime realities of Ukraine we spend so much time avoiding’
Lewis Goodall discusses the financial "penalty" of being single.

Does being single impact you financially? Lewis Goodall discusses

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit