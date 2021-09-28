Build back better: 'Blah blah blah' - Greta takes aim at world leaders in climate speech

28 September 2021, 15:00

Greta Thunberg slammed Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and other world leaders for their lack of real action on tackling climate change.
Greta Thunberg slammed Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and other world leaders for their lack of real action on tackling climate change. Picture: Alamy

By Joe Cook

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has slammed Boris Johnson and other"so-called" world leaders for their "empty promises" on tackling climate change.

The 18-year-old took aim at the prime minister and US President Joe Biden's commitments to "build back better" following the pandemic, in a speech to the Youth4Cimate summit in Milan, Italy.

“Build back better. Blah, blah, blah. Green economy. Blah blah blah. Net zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah," she said, to cheers from activists.

“This is all we hear from our so-called leaders. Words that sound great but so far have not led to action. Our hopes and ambitions drown in their empty words and promises.”

"Of course we need constructive dialogue, but they have now had 30 years of blah, blah, blah and where has that led us?"

As Ms Thunberg took aim at the politicians for a lack of action, the President of COP 26, Conservative Alok Sharma, watched on straight faced from a large screen above her.

Read more: Biden pledges extra $11bn for poorer countries to tackle climate crisis

Watch: James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

COP 26 President Alok Sharma looked on straight faced as Greta Thunberg took aim at his boss' rhetoric. File photo.
COP 26 President Alok Sharma looked on straight faced as Greta Thunberg took aim at his boss' rhetoric. File photo. Picture: Alamy

Mr Johnson has described the Glasgow COP 26 summit - which is now just over a month away - as "the turning point for humanity".

In a speech to world leaders at the United Nations on Thursday, the PM said now is the time for humanity to "grow up" as he compared it to an immature teenager.

"We have an awesome power to change things and to change things for the better, and an awesome power to save ourselves," he continued.

"In the next 40 days, we have to choose, the world has to choose what kind of awesome we're going to be."

Read more: PM tells humanity to 'grow up' and references Kermit the Frog in key UN climate speech

Read more: Europe experienced hottest year on record in 2020 - report

But Ms Thunberg seemed less than impressed by Mr Johnson's rhetoric, quoting his previous comments dismissing climate activism as “bunny hugging”.

Preparations for the Glasgow conference are already well underway, with 20,000 attendees - including the Queen, Pope and President Biden - set to descend on the Scottish city.

On Monday, police divers searched the River Clyde with underwater cameras to look for anything of concern.

Watch: 'You're the hypocrites!' Iain Dale takes on Insulate Britain protester

Read more: No10 seeking to cut Sturgeon from Cop26 to stop her 'using it as advert for independence'

Police Scotland officers have been taking part in protest exercises ahead of COP26.
Police Scotland officers have been taking part in protest exercises ahead of COP26. Picture: Alamy

During the conference itself, armed Ministry of Defence police will patrol the waterway around the clock as part of one of the biggest mobilisation of police assets the UK has ever seen.

With climate protesters also expected to take action during the two week conference, the police have said they will use a "proportionate policing response" that "balances the needs and rights of those wishing to take part [in the conference] against the safety and wellbeing of protesters".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michel Barnier has spoken out about the UK fuel crisis

UK fuel crisis is 'direct consequence' of Brexit, Michel Barnier says
The blast in Sweden

‘Suspect device’ fear over Swedish apartment block blast

A volcano erupts

Lava from Spanish island volcano quickens pace towards sea

AG Barr has revealed it is struggling to deliver its drinks including Irn Bru

Irn Bru delivery alert as maker warns of haulage struggles

The stag was seen running through the streets.

Police face criticism for killing rare white stag roaming streets of Merseyside
Roger Hunt played for Liverpool.

England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel crisis

'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic
'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote

'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote
Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Home Secretary unsure how much the minimum wage is

Irate Labour MP rips into Andy McDonald's 'self-indulgent' resignation

Irate Labour MP rips into Andy McDonald's 'self-indulgent' resignation
James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Live from the Labour Party conference

Cross Question with Iain Dale from the Labour Party conference | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London