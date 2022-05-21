Grocery prices 'up 20 per cent in two years' and shoppers offered fewer discounts

21 May 2022, 07:53 | Updated: 21 May 2022, 07:55

Supermarket shoppers have been hit as prices soared by a fifth over two years
Supermarket shoppers have been hit as prices soared by a fifth over two years. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Consumers have seen the price of hundreds of popular grocery items rise by more than 20% over the last two years alongside a drop in supermarket discounts and budget ranges, a study has found.

Which? found that the price of 265 groceries soared by more than a fifth at the same time as the availability of supermarket discounts and budget ranges - upon which consumers are increasingly relying - fell.

The watchdog analysed the prices of more than 21,000 groceries over two years, comparing their average prices at eight major supermarkets between the start of December 2021 and the end of February 2022 with the same period two years previously.

Items included Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500g, which increased by 21.4% at Tesco, Asda's 250g Own Label Closed Cup Mushrooms, up 21.4%, and Cathedral City Extra Mature Cheddar 350g, which rose by 21.1% at Ocado.

Read more: Don't cancel street parties! Storms in UK next week but Jubilee weekend set to be sunny

Read more: Wimbledon stripped of ATP ranking points after banning Russian and Belarusian players

Across 20 categories of groceries, fizzy drinks saw the biggest average price rise at 5.9%, followed by butters and spreads (4.9%), energy drinks (4.8%) and milk (4.6%).

Groceries with the lowest inflation included chocolate (1.4%), fresh fruit (1.6%), biscuits (1.8%) and vegetables (1.9%).

The study also found that across different supermarkets there have been fewer discounts, limited availability of own-label budget ranges and products decreasing in size but remaining the same price over the same period.

The number of promotions fell across every one of the 20 categories the watchdog studied, including the number of discounts on bottled water down 14.7% and on vegetables down 11%.

Meanwhile, the size of savings in promotions that did still happen were also cut in three-quarters of the categories. This was most pronounced for butters and spreads, where the size of savings fell by 3.6% over the two years, followed by vegetables (3.5%) and crisps (2.9%).

Examples of 'shrinkflation' - reducing the size of product while maintaining the original price - included Nescafe Azera Americano decaffeinated instant coffee shrinking from 100g to 90g and Walkers Classic Variety crisps dropping from 24 bags in a multipack to 22 bags.

Which?'s investigation also found that own-brand budget ranges - which have seen the lowest level of inflation at just 0.2% compared with 3.2% for own-label premium ranges - have become less available.

Budget own-brand items were unavailable on three times as many days during the most recent three-month period than two years previously, according to the study.

Of the 20 product categories, own-brand cheese was out of stock the most at 17 days in 2022 compared with six days in 2019.

Which? is calling on supermarkets and manufacturers to provide clear unit pricing to allow consumers to easily compare and choose the best value items, such as cost per 100g or 100ml, and ensure that budget items are readily available.

Sue Davies, Which? head of food policy and consumer rights, said: "Our research reveals that eye-watering price rises are being exacerbated by practices like shrinkflation and limited availability of all-important budget ranges - and these factors are combining to put huge pressure on household shopping budgets.

"During an unrelenting cost-of-living crisis, consumers should be able to easily choose the best value product for them without worrying about shrinkflation or whether their local store stocks budget ranges."

A Tesco spokesman said: "We are committed to providing great value for our customers, whether it's promising 'Low Everyday Prices' on 1,600 staples, price matching around 650 basics to Aldi prices, or offering exclusive deals and rewards through thousands of Clubcard prices."

British Retail Consortium director of food and sustainability Andrew Opie said: "Rising inflation is a continued concern for both consumers and retailers. The global price of many food commodities has reached record highs over the last few months, pushing up prices for consumers. Other price pressures include increased energy, transport and labour costs, all of which are being exacerbated by the situation in Ukraine.

"Retailers will continue to do all they can to keep prices down and deliver value for their customers by limiting price rises and expanding their value ranges."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sue Gray's Partygate report is expected to be released next week

Partygate photos set to be included in Sue Gray report, as PM urged to explain meeting her

unions warned of "potentially the biggest rail strike in modern history" this summer

'Biggest rail strike in modern history' could leave supermarket shelves empty

Dozens of people were hurt as the tornado struck parts of central Germany

Dozens injured as tornado brings winds of 80mph to central Germany

The European outbreak of monkeypox has been linked to an adult sauna in Madrid. The UKHSA identified 11 more cases yesterday

Monkeypox outbreak linked to superspreader event at adult sauna

Members of the royal family have taken in Ukrainian refugees, it is reported

Royal family secretly 'open up their homes' to Ukrainian refugees fleeing Putin's troops

Sue Gray's report will include messages and emails between Downing Street staff

Downing St staff's WhatsApp messages and emails 'to be included in Sue Gray report'

Liz Truss has announced her intentions to arm Moldova to defend against Putin

I want to send weapons to Moldova to guard against Putin, says Truss

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's libel trial has continued for another day

Johnny Depp's allegations stopped Amber Heard from getting really famous, says agent

Sue Gray and Boris Johnson had a private meeting to discuss her report into Partygate

Sue Gray and Boris Johnson 'met in private to discuss Partygate report'

Bristol University has been ordered to pay damages

Bristol University found guilty of failings over death of student Natasha Abrahart

Wimbledon has been stripped of its ATP ranking points

Wimbledon stripped of ATP ranking points after banning Russian and Belarusian players

The UK will be wet and windy next week, but forecasters are cautiously optimistic about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend

Don't cancel street parties! Storms in UK next week but Jubilee weekend set to be sunny

sturgeon

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tests positive for Covid-19

uniform

Scottish pupils could be told to wear gender-neutral uniforms to 'promote equality'

A wealth of new evidence has been released

Full Wagatha files: Vardy claims she was made a 'scapegoat' during Euro 2016

A fire has broken out near Geneva Airport

Huge fire and 'explosions' at asylum seeker centre near Geneva Airport

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jim Finn holds his eight-month-old daughter Allegra as he casts his vote at a polling booth in Sydney, Australia

Australians vote to determine conservative government future

Russia Ukraine Mariupol

Russian forces ‘take full control of Mariupol steel plant’

Two trucks overturned after a storm in Paderborn, Germany

German storm generated three tornadoes, says weather service

US President Joe Biden listens to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speak during a news conference at the People’s House inside the Ministry of National Defence in Seoul

US and South Korea to consider expanded military drills amid North Korea concern
US President Joe Biden visits Seoul National Cemetery in Seoul

Joe Biden and South Korea consult on how to deal with North Korea
The Boeing Starliner approaching the International Space Station

Boeing docks crew capsule to space station for first time

Damage is seen at a home after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Michigan

Rare northern Michigan tornado kills one person and injures more than 40
Aimee Osbourne Studio Fire

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee escapes deadly Hollywood fire

Germany Weather

Dozens injured after tornado smashes into German city

France Cannes 2022 Three Thousand Years of Longing Red Carpet

Woman strips off in Cannes red carpet protest

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment
John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world
Tory Cllr: Boris Johnson has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation

Boris has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation, Tory councillor says
'I don't like Clive!' Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

'I don't like Clive!': Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo
'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts experience with 'micromanaging' boss

'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts working with 'micromanaging' boss
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/05 | Watch again

Politics of partygate are not over, says Marr

Andrew Marr: Historians will ask 'how on earth did Boris Johnson survive Partygate?'
'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis

'You don't need a crystal ball!': Furious Eddie Mair corners Tory MP on cost of living crisis
Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands PM a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears
Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police