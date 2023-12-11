Gunman kills two and leaves one injured before going on the run in Switzerland shooting

11 December 2023, 12:00

Local prosecutors opened a murder investigation.
Local prosecutors opened a murder investigation. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Two people were killed and another wounded after a gunman went on a shooting spree in southern Switzerland on Monday morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The shooter, who has not yet been identified, opened fire on several people in Sion shortly before 8am for "unknown reasons", police in Valais canton said in a statement.

A manhunt is under way to find the gunman, who is currently on the run.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Sion, southern Switzerland on Monday morning
Police at the scene of a shooting in Sion, southern Switzerland on Monday morning. Picture: Alamy

Police said that the shooter appears to have known his victims, but did not give further details or specify where he opened fire.

Local prosecutors have opened a murder investigation.

Read More: Boy, 16, charged with murder of Lianne Gordon and two counts of attempted murder in Hackney shooting

Read More: Mother charged with manslaughter after four children killed in house fire in south London

Shots were fired at a paint company's premises, as well as another unknown location, local newspaper La Nouvelliste reported.

Police are hunting the gunman
Police are hunting the gunman. Picture: Alamy

There is a high rate of gun ownership in Switzerland, which has an overall population of nine million people.

According to Swiss Arms Survey, there are around 2.3 million firearms owned by civilians in the country.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Scene of the lift accident

Several people seriously hurt after lift crashes to ground on building site

Farage is coming off the back of a third-placed finish in I'm A Celebrity

'Never say never': Nigel Farage hints he could rejoin Tory party as part of 'dream ticket' with Boris Johnson

Russian missile strike

Ballistic missiles shot down in latest Russian attack on Kyiv, say Ukrainians

Donald Tusk

Tusk expected to take over as Poland’s PM as conservatives give up power

Israeli soldiers

Fighting goes in Gaza’s largest cities amid fears of mass displacement of people

Dreaming of a White Christmas?

White Christmas 'increasingly likely' as Met Office issues fresh snow forecast for festive period

Leaders of Vietnam and Cambodia

Cambodia’s prime minister visits Vietnam to sign deals on trade and science

Bianca Censori reportedly feels 'alone' in her marriage to Kanye West

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori wears most bizarre outfit yet as designer feels 'alone' in marriage

Stonehenge could have a tunnel built near it

Stonehenge campaigners make last-ditch bid to stop government building road tunnel next to ancient site

Zambian miners resting

Rescuers recover bodies of 11 miners trapped by landslides after heavy rain

Two girls have been arrested over the attack

Attackers who left Orthodox Jewish woman 'unconscious' 'joked about her being dead' - as girls, 13 and 14, are arrested

APTOPIX Brazil Mine Rupture

Brazil petrochemical giant’s salt mine partially collapses

Police are hunting for the man with the anti-Semitic 'Final Solution' sign

Hunt for Gaza protester holding anti-Semitic 'Final Solution' sign at London march

The man was attacked after offering to hold the dog on a lead

Shocking moment 'XL Bully dog' launches vicious attack on rail platform 'after owner loses control of her pet'

National menorah lighting

Biden to host Hanukkah reception amid rising antisemitism in United States

Israeli artillery in action

Israel prepared ‘to fight for months or longer’ to defeat Hamas

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emma Pattison, the head of Epsom College, was shot dead by her husband in a suspected murder suicide

Epsom College headteacher who was shot dead by husband wanted to leave him, sister reveals

Rishi Sunak is facing the Covid inquiry today - right, protests outside

Covid Inquiry LIVE: Rishi's D-Day - PM 'deeply sorry' as he's grilled over Eat out to Help out and 'Dr Death' nickname
Gary Lineker has sparked a fresh impartiality row

Gary Lineker sparks fresh impartiality row by signing letter calling on Rishi Sunak to scrap Rwanda scheme
Peter Lawson was a key figure in the case of Nicola Bulley

'Shock' as top police officer who worked on Nicola Bulley investigation dies aged 50

Rain is set to return later this week after a drier day on Monday

Exact date heavy wind and rain to return after dry spell, following Storm Fergus and Storm Elin chaos over the weekend
A Sandown-class minehunter

UK transfers two minehunter ships to Ukraine to counter Russian blockade and open up Black Sea trade routes
Rishi Sunak is to face the Covid Inquiry on Monday

Rishi's Covid D-Day: Sunak faces inquiry grilling as British public 'turns against his handling of the pandemic'
Rishi Sunak is facing a crunch day for his premiership as Tory fringe groups look set to announce they will vote down his revised Rwanda plan

Home Office 'bullish' about Rwanda laws but Tory fringe groups sour on Sunak's migration plan
Helen Flanagan has joined David Haye's 'throuple' as the Corrie legend bounces back from ex-husband Scott Sinclair.

I'm A Celeb star Helen Flanagan 'joins David Haye's throuple' 12 years after their stint in the jungle together
Israel Palestinians

Heavy fighting rages in Gaza as US sends more tank ammunition to Israel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Endgame has been re-released in the Netherlands after Omid Scobie's book identified two royals

Endgame back on sale in Netherlands with 'hundreds' of changes made - and alleged race row royals' names removed
The Royal family have released their Christmas cards for 2023

William and Kate release family photo for annual Christmas card as Charles and Camilla opt for coronation snap
The Queen supported the idea of Harry keeping security after Megxit

Queen wanted Harry to keep security despite prince's claim he was 'forced' to leave UK after it was downgraded

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit