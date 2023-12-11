Gunman kills two and leaves one injured before going on the run in Switzerland shooting

Local prosecutors opened a murder investigation. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Two people were killed and another wounded after a gunman went on a shooting spree in southern Switzerland on Monday morning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The shooter, who has not yet been identified, opened fire on several people in Sion shortly before 8am for "unknown reasons", police in Valais canton said in a statement.

A manhunt is under way to find the gunman, who is currently on the run.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Sion, southern Switzerland on Monday morning. Picture: Alamy

Police said that the shooter appears to have known his victims, but did not give further details or specify where he opened fire.

Local prosecutors have opened a murder investigation.

Read More: Boy, 16, charged with murder of Lianne Gordon and two counts of attempted murder in Hackney shooting

Read More: Mother charged with manslaughter after four children killed in house fire in south London

Shots were fired at a paint company's premises, as well as another unknown location, local newspaper La Nouvelliste reported.

Police are hunting the gunman. Picture: Alamy

There is a high rate of gun ownership in Switzerland, which has an overall population of nine million people.

According to Swiss Arms Survey, there are around 2.3 million firearms owned by civilians in the country.