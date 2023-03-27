Gwyneth Paltrow says she 'lost half a day of skiing' in bizarre court testimony over horror crash

27 March 2023, 15:45 | Updated: 27 March 2023, 15:53

Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson, who are locked in a civil court battle over a 2018 skiing collision in Utah
Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson are locked in a civil court battle over a 2018 skiing collision in Utah. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Gwyneth Paltrow has lamented the loss of half a day of skiing during testimony in her trial over a collision between the actress and a retired doctor on Utah's slopes in 2018.

The MCU actress, 50, was asked about the losses that she had suffered as a result of the collision during her testimony.

Answering, she dryly answered: "Well, we lost half a day of skiing".

The testimony was widely mocked on social media - with users saying that her tone was representative of her being privileged and out-of-touch.

Later in her testimony, a bizarre exchange between an attorney and Ms Paltrow also went viral.

In cross-examination attorney Kristin Vanorman appeared to attempt to flatter Ms Paltrow.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow On Trial For Ski Accident
Paltrow has taken the stand in the Utah civil court trial over the crash. Picture: Getty

Ms Vanorman asked the Goop magnate: "You were wearing goggles, a helmet? Probably looked like everyone else on the slope?"

Ms Paltrow replied: "That's always my intention."

Smiling, Ms Vanorman followed up with: "Probably had a better ski outfit though, I bet?"

In response, Ms Paltrow retorted: "I still have the same one."

Later in the same hearing, Ms Vanorman asked Ms Paltrow how tall she was before telling the court that she was "jealous" of the actresses 5'10" stature.

In another candid retort, Paltrow added: "I think I am shrinking though."

Dr Terry Sanderson in court in Utah
Paltrow is being sued by retired Dr Terry Sanderson for the collision. Picture: Getty

Read More: 'Is someone doing something perverted?': Gwyneth Paltrow says she feared ski collision was a sexual assault

Read More: Man boasted he was 'famous' after ski collision with Gwyneth Paltrow, court hears

Paltrow was called to the stand on Friday to give evidence in a case brought against her by retired doctor Terry Sanderson, who is suing her for $300,000 (£245,000).

Mr Sanderson, 76, claims he was left with several broken ribs, severe concussion and brain trauma after the actress slammed into his back before speeding off.

Ms Paltrow is counter-suing Mr Sanderson for $1 and claims that Mr Sanderson collided with her.

In her previous testimony, she said that her initial thought during the collision was that it felt like she was being sexually assaulted before she became fully aware of what had happened.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

UN atomic energy chief Rafael Mariano Grossi on his way to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine

UN atomic watchdog chief returns to Ukraine nuclear plant

King Charles and Camilla arrived in Germany for a state visit

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrive in Germany after RAF Voyager escorted by two fighter jets

Demonstrators walk past burning rubbish bins during a demonstration in Paris

Paris rubbish strike ends as pension protest turnout falls

Mourners have gathered for the funeral of Betty Boothroyd, the first ever female Commons Speaker, following her death aged 93 last month.

Sunak leads tributes as mourners gather for funeral of 'remarkable' former Commons speaker Betty Boothroyd

Julia Wandell on US show Dr Phil (l) and with Dr Fia Johansson (top r). Madeleine McCann (bottom right)

'Why I believe I'm Madeleine McCann', woman claiming to be missing Brit reveals all to US talk show host

Police officers stand at the main entrance to an Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon

Fatal stabbings at Lisbon Muslim centre ‘not viewed as terror crime’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned about the consequences of defeat in Bakhmut

Volodymyr Zelensky issues warning over consequences of losing Bakhmut

A Yars missile launcher being driven in an undisclosed location in Russia

Russia stops sharing nuclear forces information with US

Breaking
The Government will house asylum seekers at RAF Scampton

Thousands of asylum seekers to be housed in military sites including former Dambusters base

Joan Parker-Grennan has sued Camelot

Woman embroiled in High Court fight over claims she won £1m National Lottery prize

Fulwood Drive in Preston, where the toddler died

Mystery as toddler dies after being found unresponsive at home, with police investigating tragic death

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli PM rebuffs Biden’s suggestion he ‘walk away’ from legal overhaul

A Yars missile launcher of the Russian armed forces being driven from a shelter in an undisclosed location in Russia

Russia launches drills of its nuclear missile forces

The Yars missile system

Vladimir Putin stages giant nuclear training exercise with 3,000 troops, in menacing show of strength to the West

A man puts fuel into a vehicle at a petrol station in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka slashes fuel prices in welcome relief amid crisis

Paul O'Grady died last night at the age of 67

'Tears in their eyes': Battersea Dogs and Cats Home workers turn up at work crying after death of Paul O’Grady

Latest News

See more Latest News

Swimmers swim after spinner dolphins in Honanau Bay, Hawaii

Hawaii authorities accuse swimmers of ‘harassing’ dolphins

Paul O'Grady's radio producer said he is devastated

'He was full of life': Paul O'Grady producer says comedian was 'laughing and smiling' hours before his death
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Swiss pensioners protesting outside the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg

Swiss pensioners take government to European court over climate

Julia Wendell singing karaoke (l) and with Dr Fia Johansson (top r). Madeleine McCann (bottom r)

'What if I'm someone I don't want around?': Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann's telling karaoke message
The group were caught on CCTV celebrating in an alley

Killer gang members caught on CCTV celebrating after shooting man dead in street and wounding two passers-by
Young girls stand in their classroom in Kabul on the first day of the new school year

Calls mount for Taliban to free girls’ education activist

Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen, centre, waves before departing on an overseas trip

China threatens retaliation if Taiwan president meets US speaker McCarthy

The gold was concealed in a huge chunk of quartz

Australian man finds huge gold nugget worth £135,000 using bottom-of-the-range £650 metal detector
David Jason's wife has spoken of her shock at the revelation her husband has a daughter they didn't know about for 52 years

David Jason's wife Lady Gill White breaks silence on discovery of husband's unknown daughter, 52 years on

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning for corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans
Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans
Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans
James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit