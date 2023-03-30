Breaking News

Gwyneth Paltrow awarded $1 after winning court case against man who said she crashed into him on ski slopes

Terry Sanderson sued Gwyneth Paltrow for $300,000 after a ski collision in 2016. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Gwyneth Paltrow has been awarded one dollar after winning a high-profile civil court case against a man who says she crashed into him while skiing.

Jurors found that the Oscar-winning actress was not at fault for the collision, which left Terry Sanderson with several broken ribs and head injuries.

Ms Paltrow had denied the claim, and accused Mr Sanderson of crashing into her, resulting in her losing "half a day of skiing" with her family.

Gwyneth Paltrow has been awarded $1. Picture: Alamy

Following eight days of evidence and just over two hours of deliberation, jurors returned a verdict in favour of Ms Paltrow on Thursday.

She was awarded compensatory damages of one dollar.

Ms Paltrow previously said she felt "very sorry" for Mr Sanderson's health decline following the collision, but said she had not been "at fault" and said was the "victim".

During the trial, Ms Paltrow said she initially thought she was being sexually assaulted during the collision, which took place in Deer Valley, after feeling "a body pressing against me" and hearing "a strange grunting noise".

Terry Sanderson. Picture: Alamy

"I was confused at first and I didn't know exactly what was happening," Ms Paltrow said.

"It's a very strange thing to happen on a ski slope. I froze and I would say I got very upset a couple of seconds later.

She added: "[I thought] is this a practical joke? Is someone doing something perverted?... my mind was going very quickly and trying to ascertain what was happening."

