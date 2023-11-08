Hamas leaving booby traps in nurseries as it departs, says IDF spokesperson

Hamas is booby trapping nurseries, an IDF spokesperson has said as forces close in on Gaza. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Hamas is leaving booby traps in nurseries as it departs, an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson has said.

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the spokesperson said it was the group's "modus operandi", adding that they "utilised the entire civilian arena to create a battleground that will give them an advantage".

"What we've proven over the last month now – it’s been a month of war – that we’re not in a rush, that we’re doing is systematically and methodologically in a way that limits the threat to our forces but maximises the damage to the enemy," he said.

"This is a war we didn’t ask for, it’s a war Hamas opened, 1,400 people butchered, murdered, massacred and 240 people still being held hostage by Hamas - that is our top priority.

"We need to change the paradigm, this terrorist organisation needs to be banished from the realm of existence."

It comes after Israel’s defence minister claimed Hamas’ Gaza leader is surrounded in a bunker.

He said the IDF were “tightening the chokehold” around Gaza City.

Yoav Gallant said Yahya Sinwar was surrounded in a bunker but did not disclose the exact location as he gave a televised press statement this evening.

Gallant said Israel’s troops had stormed the terrorist group’s strongholds “from all directions, in perfect co-ordination with maritime and aerial forces”.

Sinwar, 61, has been previously described as a “dead man walking” by Israeli officials.

Gallant said Hamas’ leader in Gaza was “hiding in his bunker ... without contact with his associates”.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously said Israel will have “overall security responsibility” in Gaza indefinitely after its war against Hamas ends.

Again rejecting calls for a ceasefire, Netanyahu outlined Israel’s intentions to hold a tight grip on Gaza - home to over two million Palestinians - when the war ends.

Speaking to ABC News on Monday night, the Israel’s PM said: “I think Israel will, for an indefinite period will have the overall security responsibility [of the region] because we've seen what happens when we don't have it.

“When we don't have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn't imagine.”

Israel has maintained effective control of the region, despite the IDF withdrawing from the Gaza Strip in 2005.

The United Nations and international human rights organisations regard the Gaza Strip as being under military occupation from Israel as it has maintained control of the region by land, sea and air. This has been disputed by Israel, however.

In the interview with ABC, Netanyahu said he would consider “tactical little pauses” to allow for the entry of aid and exit of hostages.

He again stressed his rejection of a ceasefire.

Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr on Tuesday evening, Head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK Husam Zomlot said Netanyahu’s statement was “unsurprising”.

“Netanyahu has used the moment to implement an all new plan, which is the retaking of Gaza - the occupation of Gaza inside, because Gaza was under occupation from Gaza outside.”

“The settlers are wreaking havoc. There is rampage as we speak now,” he stressed.

Zomlot said Israel’s forces wanted to “oversea the mass expulsion of hundreds of thousands” from Gaza City.