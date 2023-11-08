Hamas leaving booby traps in nurseries as it departs, says IDF spokesperson

8 November 2023, 08:22 | Updated: 8 November 2023, 08:37

Hamas is booby trapping nurseries, an IDF spokesperson has said as forces close in on Gaza
Hamas is booby trapping nurseries, an IDF spokesperson has said as forces close in on Gaza. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Hamas is leaving booby traps in nurseries as it departs, an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the spokesperson said it was the group's "modus operandi", adding that they "utilised the entire civilian arena to create a battleground that will give them an advantage".

"What we've proven over the last month now – it’s been a month of war – that we’re not in a rush, that we’re doing is systematically and methodologically in a way that limits the threat to our forces but maximises the damage to the enemy," he said.

"This is a war we didn’t ask for, it’s a war Hamas opened, 1,400 people butchered, murdered, massacred and 240 people still being held hostage by Hamas - that is our top priority.

"We need to change the paradigm, this terrorist organisation needs to be banished from the realm of existence."

Read more: 'Dead man walking': Israel surrounds Hamas leader in bunker and vows to eliminate him

Read more: Police will not ban pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day, Met chief says, as threshold for 'serious disorder' not met

Hamas are booby trapping nurseries confirms IDF spokesperson

It comes after Israel’s defence minister claimed Hamas’ Gaza leader is surrounded in a bunker.

He said the IDF were “tightening the chokehold” around Gaza City.

Yoav Gallant said Yahya Sinwar was surrounded in a bunker but did not disclose the exact location as he gave a televised press statement this evening.

Gallant said Israel’s troops had stormed the terrorist group’s strongholds “from all directions, in perfect co-ordination with maritime and aerial forces”.

Sinwar, 61, has been previously described as a “dead man walking” by Israeli officials.

Gallant said Hamas’ leader in Gaza was “hiding in his bunker ... without contact with his associates”.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously said Israel will have “overall security responsibility” in Gaza indefinitely after its war against Hamas ends.

Again rejecting calls for a ceasefire, Netanyahu outlined Israel’s intentions to hold a tight grip on Gaza - home to over two million Palestinians - when the war ends.

Speaking to ABC News on Monday night, the Israel’s PM said: “I think Israel will, for an indefinite period will have the overall security responsibility [of the region] because we've seen what happens when we don't have it.

“When we don't have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn't imagine.”

Al Nosirat, Gaza. 04th Nov, 2023. Palestinians search for victims in the aftermath of Israeli bombing on houses in Al Nosirat refugee camp in the southern Gaza city, on Saturday, on November 4, 2023. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News
Al Nosirat, Gaza. 04th Nov, 2023. Palestinians search for victims in the aftermath of Israeli bombing on houses in Al Nosirat refugee camp in the southern Gaza city, on Saturday, on November 4, 2023. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Israel has maintained effective control of the region, despite the IDF withdrawing from the Gaza Strip in 2005.

The United Nations and international human rights organisations regard the Gaza Strip as being under military occupation from Israel as it has maintained control of the region by land, sea and air. This has been disputed by Israel, however.

In the interview with ABC, Netanyahu said he would consider “tactical little pauses” to allow for the entry of aid and exit of hostages.

He again stressed his rejection of a ceasefire.

Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr on Tuesday evening, Head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK Husam Zomlot said Netanyahu’s statement was “unsurprising”.

“Netanyahu has used the moment to implement an all new plan, which is the retaking of Gaza - the occupation of Gaza inside, because Gaza was under occupation from Gaza outside.”

“The settlers are wreaking havoc. There is rampage as we speak now,” he stressed.

Zomlot said Israel’s forces wanted to “oversea the mass expulsion of hundreds of thousands” from Gaza City.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer described the planned march as 'very provocative'

'Very provocative' Armistice Day pro-Palestine protest must be kept 'under review' Culture Secretary tells LBC

Possession of nitrous oxide will be a criminal offence from today.

'Hippy crack' laughing gas made illegal in UK - with dealers facing up to 14 years behind bars

Scene close to the blast

Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly minibus explosion in Kabul

Palestinians flee

Palestinians flee on foot as Israeli troops battle Hamas inside Gaza City

Around 100 people suffered injuries on board the ship when it was caught in bad weather

Saga Cruise ship passengers 'texted families goodbye' as boat was battered by massive waves in Bay of Biscay

G7 foreign ministers

G7 nations announce unified stance on Israel-Hamas war

Police have released footage of how they tracked down Al Sino.

Horrifying moment knifeman, 43, kicks down door before fatally stabbing daughter’s father-in-law over wedding gifts row

Exclusive
The Lord Mayor's Show dates back to the 13th century, when King John allowed the ancient City of London to appoint its own Mayor and each newly-elected mayor has been making the same annual journey through the streets for over 800 years.

Uncovered: Secret eco-protesters plot to disrupt historic Lord Mayor's Show on Armistice Day

A law banning 'drip pricing' will likely lead to a rise in air fares

Air fares could rise by £80 if King's Speech law to ban 'drip pricing' is introduced

Police said reports to a counter-terrorism hotline have more than doubled.

Public urged to ‘stay alert’ during festive period as reports to counter-terror hotline more than double

The coroner leading the investigation into Johnson's death has called for neck guards to be worn.

‘Risk of future deaths’: Coroner calls for ice hockey neck guards to be mandatory after death of Adam Johnson

Japan G7 Foreign Ministers Blinken

G7 ministers seek unity on Israel-Hamas war and other global crises in Tokyo

Koreas Tensions

North Korea threatens ‘shower of shells’ in response to anti-Pyongyang leaflets

Imran Hussain has stepped down from the Labour front bench

Labour frontbencher Imran Hussain resigns over Sir Keir Starmer's stance on Gaza, as he calls for ceasefire

The government has announced £70 million for projects to help people stop smoking

Ministers hand out £70 million per year to get hundreds of thousands to quit smoking after tobacco ban announced

Alfie Lewis

Teenage boy stabbed to death outside Leeds school named as Alfie Lewis, as tributes pour in

Latest News

See more Latest News

Girls Aloud are set to get back together

Girls Aloud 'reunite for comeback' after 10 years with 'music video for new song already shot' and tour planned in 2024
Israel Palestinians

Israeli ground forces ‘battling Hamas in the depths of Gaza City’

APTOPIX Spain Politics

Police in Madrid clash again with protesters opposing Catalan separatists

Switzerland Blue Diamond

Blue diamond sells for more than £35m at Christie’s auction in Geneva

Sir Mark Rowley says police don't have the power to shut down the protest as it stands

Police will not ban pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day, Met chief says, as threshold for 'serious disorder' not met
Portugal Corruption

Portuguese prime minister resigns after being caught up in corruption probe

John and Susan Cooper

British couple John and Susan Cooper die after staying next to room in Egypt hotel treated for bed bugs hours before
The dog was thought to have been an XL bully

Police shoot dead 'XL Bully' after dangerous dog 'mauls owner and attacks another person'

"Free Palestine" is graffitied across Rochdale's Cenotaph ahead of Remembrance Sunday. Credit: Twitter/@CallandDei63315

Rochdale Cenotaph is graffitied with ‘Free Palestine’ ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Neymar and his girlfriend were targeted

Neymar's fiancée's home broken into by robbers who tie up parents and steal bags, watches and jewellery

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King's Speech at a glance

Rishi's re-election vision: Crime crackdown, North Sea oil drilling and smoking ban plans unveiled in King's Speech
The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

King Charles gives Princess Anne prestigious role as 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting' for the King's Speech
A spokesperson for the Sussexes has said the royal pair did not receive an invite.

Harry and Meghan hit back at claims of King Charles birthday snub, insisting they ‘never received an invite’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches
Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Police should take 'as robust a line as possible' on Just Stop Oil, says ex-Met commander

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/11 | Watch again

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit