Man charged following theft of high-value handbags from shop on Wimbledon High Street

A man has been charged following an investigation into the theft of high-value handbags. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been charged following a police investigation into the theft of high-value handbags from a shop on Wimbledon High Street.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joshua Grant McKenzie, 22, of Hounslow Rd, Feltham, was charged with theft on Sunday in relation to the incident which took place on January 14.

He is due to appear at Ealing Magistrates' Court on January 27.

McKenzie has also been charged by Surrey Police with theft from a store owned by the same business in Oakdene Parade, Cobham, on January 13.

Read more: Brighton becomes first city to tackle sexual assaults in tattoo studios following LBC investigation

Read more: All people 'come from the same family': Holocaust survivor stresses importance of being tolerant to minority groups

The charges relate to the alleged theft of handbags, totalling around £15,000 in value, from the shops.

The store owner has been updated by police.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, 25 January and charged as above.