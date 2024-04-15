Hannah Waddingham confronts photographer who asked her to ‘show some leg’ at Oliviers

Hannah Waddingham has called out a photographer that asked her to "show some leg" at the Olivier Awards in London. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Hannah Waddingham has been applauded for calling out a photographer at the Olivier Awards who reportedly asked her to “show me leg” as she posed on the red carpet.

The Ted Lasso actress, who was hosting Sunday night's ceremony, was praised by fans and industry members for highlighting the behaviour after the video surfaced online.

The video of the incident, which was posted to X by a fan, captures the star's frustrated reaction to the comments as she posed on steps outside London's Royal Albert Hall ahead of the ceremony.

Waddingham could be seen opening Sunday night's ceremony with a performance alongside singer and pianist Joe Stilgoe.

The photographer's initial remarks are inaudible, but Waddingham can be heard responding: "Oh my God, you'd never say that to a man, my friend."

long story short: hannah was being her gorgeous self and the 📸 made some comment about her leg we couldn't quite make out and... well, the video speaks for itself. This woman is a role model. Always, always call pricks out on their bullshit. https://t.co/TUPwdqEYo2 pic.twitter.com/ybhxCo5FJ6 — bruna but with a posh accent (@odeiotedlasso) April 14, 2024

The Game of Thrones star can then be heard adding: "Don't say 'show me leg.' No."

Waddingham threatened to continue down the carpet and refrain from posing if the photographer continued.

The exchange of words with the photographer lasted a few seconds, with the star seen to raise her finger in his direction as a warning.

Waddingham then walked away shaking her head following the altercation, adding: "Have some manners."

The Laurence Olivier Awards, known simply as the Olivier Awards, aim to highlight the golden age of Hollywood by honouring the crème de la crème of London's theatre scene.

Succession star Sarah Snook and singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger were among the night's biggest winners.

The exchange of words with the photographer continued, with the star was seen to raise her finger in his direction as a warning. Picture: Alamy

Snook picked up the award for Best Actress for her multi-character performance in Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Scherzinger landed Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard.

It follows recent comments from Waddingham where she said she had “no time” for criticism of her Mission: Impossible co-star Tom Cruise amid comments made about the controversial film star.

Waddingham will star in the forthcoming instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise – Dead Reckoning, which is set to be released in 2025.