Harry and William have 'no plans for reconciliation' during Coronation despite King's 'heartfelt' talk with youngest son

17 April 2023, 06:00

According to Royal Analysts, the King's youngest son engaged in heart-to-heart talks with his father on Saturday in a bid to quell tensions between the royals.
According to Royal Analysts, the King's youngest son engaged in heart-to-heart talks with his father on Saturday in a bid to quell tensions between the royals. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Princes William and Harry are said to have no intention of holding "reconciliation meetings" during the King's Coronation as the Duke of Sussex pays a flying visit to the UK.

According to Royal Analysts, the King's youngest son Harry engaged in heart-to-heart talks with his father on Saturday in a bid to quell tensions between the royals.

However, sources suggested his ongoing dispute with brother William was not mentioned during conversation.

The talks come ahead of King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, with Harry confirmed as attending following widespread speculation last week.

Prince Harry readily agreed to attend in a bid to "show support for his father" according to reports.

According to Royal Analysts, the King's youngest son engaged in heart-to-heart talks with his father on Saturday in a bid to quell tensions between the royals.
According to Royal Analysts, the King's youngest son engaged in heart-to-heart talks with his father on Saturday in a bid to quell tensions between the royals. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun: “Out of politeness you’d think Harry would want to mingle with his family no matter how difficult that might be for him."

“They all have really tight schedules but it would be nice to stick around and be friendly.

She added: “I’m glad he has spoken to his father, which has eased the path to rapprochement. Charles will welcome his son. I think his relationship with William is for another time.”

Read more: King Charles offers coveted coronation spots to NHS workers and Armed Forces veterans as mark of 'profound gratitude'

Read more: Prince Harry 'had heart-to-heart with King Charles' before agreeing to attend coronation

The discussions follow claims of "transatlantic ping pong" as the royals tried to determine what role Harry might play, where he might sit and security arrangements.

She added: “I’m glad he has spoken to his father, which has eased the path to rapprochement. Charles will welcome his son. I think his relationship with William is for another time.”
She added: “I’m glad he has spoken to his father, which has eased the path to rapprochement. Charles will welcome his son. I think his relationship with William is for another time.”. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Existing riffs between Harry and the royal family were only exacerbated by the release of his tell-all memoir Spare and accompanying Netflix documentary, which recount his troubled relationship with the royal family.

During his flying visit to the UK, wife Meghan will remains in California to look after the couple's two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The UK needs to bring an end to its “anti-maths mindset” to help young people in their careers and grow the economy, Rishi Sunak will say.

UK must end 'anti-maths mindset' to boost economic growth, Sunak says, as he launches review into teaching plan

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has said it will investigate the deaths of three horses at the Grand National meeting "in painstaking detail", as it condemned protesters who disrupted the event.

British Horseracing Authority to investigate Grand National horse deaths as it condemns 'reckless' protesters

Several Jeeves and Wooster books by have been editted by publishers to remove “unacceptable” prose by author PG Wodehouse, with trigger warnings added to the comic novels over "outdated" themes.

Jeeves and Wooster books given trigger warnings and edited by publisher to remove 'unacceptable' PG Wodehouse prose

Smoke is seen rising in Khartoum, Sudan,

Dozens killed as army and rival group battle for control of Sudan

Dadeville dance studio shooting

Talented football player among the dead in dance studio shooting

The couple has displayed golliwogs in their pub

Probe launched after Essex pub at centre of golliwog dolls row vandalised with graffiti

Ukraine plane wreckage

Air defence commander sentenced for shooting down Ukrainian airliner

Vladimir Putin

Putin praises relationship with China as he meets defence minister

The victim was found in an alleyway off Suffolk Road, Dartford.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after 18-year-old man stabbed to death in Dartford

Police said two men are believed to have approached the two teenagers outside the McDonald's on Queen's Road in the town centre

Police appeal after girls, 14 and 15, ‘raped after being approached by two men outside McDonald’s’

Turkey Gokceada Island Orthodox Easter Photo Gallery

Orthodox patriarch marks Easter on Turkish island

Italy Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi moved out of intensive care, say family

Alabama Shooting

Four killed in shooting at Alabama dance studio

High school football star Phil Dowdell (left) was among four people in a mass shooting at his sister's birthday in Alabama.

Rising sports star among four killed, as 28 injured in mass shooting at sister's birthday party in Alabama

Ukraine Orthodox Easter

Dozens of prisoners of war freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter

Delivery driver Mark Lang was dragged for 800 yards 'as he tried to stop van being stolen' dies in hospital

Delivery driver, 54, dragged for 800 yards 'as he tried to stop van being stolen' dies in hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thousands of Armed Forces veterans and NHS workers will watch King Charles III’s coronation in front of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles offers coveted coronation spots to NHS workers and Armed Forces veterans as mark of 'profound gratitude'
Czech Republic Protest

Thousands take to streets for anti-government protest in Prague

UAE Dubai Fire

Fire at apartment building in Dubai kills 16

Tesco and Aldi have recalled some of their cereal products.

Tesco and Aldi recall popular products amid safety fears

Finland Energy Nuclear Reactor

Europe’s most powerful nuclear reactor begins production in Finland

Policemen stand guard in the area where Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot in, Prayagraj, India

Former Indian legislator and brother fatally shot live on TV

Ian Paterson was jailed for 20 years

Deaths of 650 patients treated by jailed breast cancer surgeon Ian Paterson to be investigated by medical experts
Japan G7 Climate

Climate envoy Kerry: There can be no rolling back on clean energy transition

A teacher claims she was left 'humiliated' after being ordered to apologise for saying 'good morning, girls' (stock image)

Female teacher at £20k-a-year girls' school 'humiliated' after being forced to apologise for saying 'afternoon, girls'
Kenya Bus Accident

10 people returning from funeral killed in Kenya bus crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Prince Harry had a heart-to-heart

Prince Harry 'had heart-to-heart with King Charles' before agreeing to attend coronation

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate'

Meghan 'wouldn't want to play second fiddle to Kate' and 'would have gone to the coronation if she had a prominent role'
Several non-royal dukes are understood to have not been invited to the coronation

King Charles 'cuts non-royal dukes from guest list' in coronation culling

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Richard Hoiles defends horse racing.

Commentator Richard Hoiles defends horse racing after three horses die at the Grand National
Greg Hands tells Andrew Castle public services are in 'great shape'.

Public services in 'good shape' says Tory chairman Greg Hands

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing obstetric negligence experience

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing experience after 'doctor laughed' whilst her daughter died
Matt Frei disputes with Edwina Currie

'Don't blame the Ukraine war for the nursing shortage': Matt Frei debates with former Health Minister Edwina Currie
Charles, Camilla and Andrew Castle

‘The coronation brings us all together,’ argues Andrew Castle caller

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'
After thirteen years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left

After 13 years of decimating everything once good about Britain, trans culture wars are all the Tories have left
Nick Ferrari

'Probably a bonus of £1500 plus 10%, boom!': Nick Ferrari's solution to NHS pay disputes if he were Health Secretary
'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit