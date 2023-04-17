Harry and William have 'no plans for reconciliation' during Coronation despite King's 'heartfelt' talk with youngest son

According to Royal Analysts, the King's youngest son engaged in heart-to-heart talks with his father on Saturday in a bid to quell tensions between the royals. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Princes William and Harry are said to have no intention of holding "reconciliation meetings" during the King's Coronation as the Duke of Sussex pays a flying visit to the UK.

According to Royal Analysts, the King's youngest son Harry engaged in heart-to-heart talks with his father on Saturday in a bid to quell tensions between the royals.

However, sources suggested his ongoing dispute with brother William was not mentioned during conversation.

The talks come ahead of King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, with Harry confirmed as attending following widespread speculation last week.

Prince Harry readily agreed to attend in a bid to "show support for his father" according to reports.

According to Royal Analysts, the King's youngest son engaged in heart-to-heart talks with his father on Saturday in a bid to quell tensions between the royals. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun: “Out of politeness you’d think Harry would want to mingle with his family no matter how difficult that might be for him."

“They all have really tight schedules but it would be nice to stick around and be friendly.

She added: “I’m glad he has spoken to his father, which has eased the path to rapprochement. Charles will welcome his son. I think his relationship with William is for another time.”

Read more: King Charles offers coveted coronation spots to NHS workers and Armed Forces veterans as mark of 'profound gratitude'

Read more: Prince Harry 'had heart-to-heart with King Charles' before agreeing to attend coronation

The discussions follow claims of "transatlantic ping pong" as the royals tried to determine what role Harry might play, where he might sit and security arrangements.

She added: “I’m glad he has spoken to his father, which has eased the path to rapprochement. Charles will welcome his son. I think his relationship with William is for another time.”. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Existing riffs between Harry and the royal family were only exacerbated by the release of his tell-all memoir Spare and accompanying Netflix documentary, which recount his troubled relationship with the royal family.

During his flying visit to the UK, wife Meghan will remains in California to look after the couple's two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.