Harry 'was allowed to leave army base after it was locked down for random drugs test'

7 January 2023, 08:23 | Updated: 7 January 2023, 08:40

Harry was allowed to leave the base on urgent Palace business
Harry was allowed to leave the base on urgent Palace business. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry was allowed to leave an army base after it was put into lockdown for a random drug test.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Armed guards swept on RAF Wattisham in Suffolk in May 2011 for the surprise checks but the now-Duke of Sussex was allowed to go on "urgent palace business".

He left for London in his Audi as his fellow soldiers handed in urine samples, The Sun said.

Harry is believed to be the only one who did not take a test.

It comes as the prince admitted to taking cocaine and using cannabis as a teenager but there is no suggestion he had taken drugs in this incident.

He also said he used mushrooms after leaving the forces in 2015 and smoked weed after his first date with Meghan.

Read more: Prince Harry admits taking cocaine as a teenager 'to feel different'

Harry was on an army helicopter base
Harry was on an army helicopter base. Picture: Alamy

His former squadron Sergeant Major Mark Wilson said: "I couldn’t believe Harry was allowed to leave.

“He had just returned from a period of leave, from being off celebrating Prince William's wedding.

"If you miss a test because you are not on camp normally you have to book a test ASAP at the next location you are going to."

A high-ranking army source said it would have looked "very strange" but said fellow troops wouldn't be aware of "the diary pressures on the third in line to the throne".

At the time, Harry was in 656 Squadron, 4 Regiment Army Air Corps.

Read more: Taliban brands Prince Harry 'big mouth loser' and accuses him of war crimes after he admits killing 25 fighters

The base in Suffolk was put into lockdown
The base in Suffolk was put into lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Harry's recollection of killing 25 members of the Taliban has unusually led to both veterans and the militant group condemning his comments.

Veterans said revealing that kind of information is not how things are done, with Colonel Tim Collins – famed for the speech he gave to troops on the eve of the invasion of Iraq – accusing him of turning against his "other family, the military".

But it also drew contempt from the Taliban after he compared their killings to taking chess pieces.

Anas Haqqani, the interior minister in Afghanistan who is linked to the notorious Haqqani network, said on Twitter: "Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return.

"Among the killers of Afghans, not many have your decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Congress

Kevin McCarthy elected US House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

Mardis Gras

Crime worries underpin celebration as New Orleans Carnival season begins

The shooting happened at an elementary school in Virginia

Child, 6, 'deliberately' shoots teacher and leaves her in life-threatening condition

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after being nominated for a 15th vote in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington,

McCarthy clinches vote to become House speaker in historic 15th ballot

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reacts after losing the 14th vote in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan

McCarthy loses 14th ballot but edges closer to speaker in late-night vote

British Airways has unveiled a new uniform collection including a jumpsuit for female cabin crew, but not everyone is taken with the new design, with one staff member branding it "completely impractical".

New British Airways jumpsuit uniform for female cabin crew mocked online as staff member brands design 'impractical'

Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia

Six-year-old ‘shoots teacher in classroom’ in US

The space shuttle Challenger launches the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite in 1984

Old Nasa satellite set to fall from sky this weekend

Romeo Beckham has signed to play for Premier League club Brentford FC's reserve team on loan from Inter Miami II.

Romeo Beckham joins Brentford FC reserve team on loan from Inter Miami II

Capitol Riot Anniversary Explainer

Ashli Babbitt’s mother arrested during January 6 demonstration

One person has been arrested following a shooting at an elementary school in Virginia in which a teacher was injured, police and the Newport News school district said.

Teacher wounded in Virginia elementary school shooting

Congress

McCarthy makes big gains for speaker role, but is still short

Charles was worried Meghan would steal the limelight, Harry has claimed.

Charles worried Meghan would steal his limelight, Harry's tell-all memoir claims

British novelist and playwright Hanif Kureishi has said he is in hospital and can't feel his arms or legs following a fall in Rome.

'I believed I was dying': Novelist Hanif Kureishi in hospital unable to move arms or legs after fall

Kenya Gay Rights

One arrested over death of LGBT+ activist in Kenya

A local resident runs past a burning house hit by Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine, on the Orthodox Christmas Eve

Kremlin-ordered truce uncertain amid mutual mistrust

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have appealed for help to find couple and their newborn baby after their car broke down on the motorway.

Urgent appeal to find couple and their newborn baby missing after car broke down on motorway
Congress

Some Republicans walk out as McCarthy bid for speaker role continues

Rishi Sunak has invited all striking union leaders for “grown-up, honest” talks on Monday as the Government seeks to end the wave of industrial action.

Rishi Sunak invites striking union leaders for 'grown-up, honest' talks as Government seeks to end winter strikes
Mexico Violence

Mexico gives account of violence after ‘Chapo’ son arrested

Prince Harry said he was verbally abused about his mother's death in the army

Army instructor taunted Harry over Diana's death saying she was pregnant with 'Muslim baby'
The postman was jailed for killing the 18-month-old toddler because he 'irritated' him

Postman jailed for killing 18-month-old baby who 'irritated' him as boy's mother is convicted of child cruelty
Kenya Gay Rights

Kenyan LGBT activist’s body found in metal box

Harry said he killed 25 Taliban and his comments have been attacked by Lord Hutton

Harry's Taliban kill count claim 'wrong and a very serious mistake', ex-defence secretary says amid veterans' fury
Several Buffalo Bills players were in tears after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

NFL star Damar Hamlin breathing on his own again after cardiac arrest mid-game

The Golden Globe-nominated actress faced down the hammer wielding burglar at her £750,000 Bayswater home

Coronation Street star Stephanie Beacham faced hammer wielding burglar during break-in at her London home

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener
Image of Spare: Penguin

Prince Harry has been 'naive' to intention of book investors, caller believes

Caller claims there's 'nothing damaging' in Prince Harry's new memoir

Caller insists there’s ‘nothing shocking’ in Prince Harry’s new memoir

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

Prince Harry in his military uniform

Prince Harry’s revelations remind caller of ‘painful and distressing destruction of my family’
‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations
Nick

'It's not acceptable': Tom Swarbrick gives his take on rail workers strikes

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr says Keir Starmer is doubling down on 'Gordon Brown' approach in attempt to 'change' politics

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit