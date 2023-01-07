'It's a bare-faced lie I was William's best man - I just introduced his friends' Harry says in memoir Spare

7 January 2023, 11:11

Harry said it's a lie he was William's best man in 2011
Harry said it's a lie he was William's best man in 2011. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Harry has said he went along with a "bare-faced lie" that he was William's best man at his wedding to Kate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He said William did not want him to give a best man speech and instead he played the role to avoid interest in two close friends.

He had been officially the best man at the wedding in 2011.

"Willy didn't want me giving a best man's speech," Harry said in Spare.

The duke was instead left introducing James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee, despite travelling with William to Westminster Abbey in a Bentley.

Read more: Harry 'wanted to scrap book after London visit but changed mind after Queen's death'

It lays bare the ongoing rift between the brothers, with Harry telling TV news he wants his brother back.

But the chance of repairing the damage with the royal family looks unlikely, with William the focus of another widely-reported passage in which Harry claims his brother attacked him during a furious row.

It broke out at Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace, during an argument in which William said Meghan was "difficult" and "rude".

Read more: Harry 'was allowed to leave army base after it was locked down for random drugs test'

James Meade was one of the "real" best men, Harry suggested
James Meade was one of the "real" best men, Harry suggested. Picture: Getty
Harry said he effectively introduced Thomas Van Straubenzee
Harry said he effectively introduced Thomas Van Straubenzee. Picture: Getty

"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me," Harry claimed.

"I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

William said he was trying to help him before offering him a glass of water and urged him to hit him back.

He then apologised and said he did not need to tell Meghan about it.

The royals have not responded to the allegations.

Harry's bombshell memoir Spare, released early in Spain, contained other claims including that he tried to convince Charles not to marry Camilla and that he took drugs in his younger years.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stokes has been charged, according to reports

Ex-Celtic striker Anthony Stokes charged after police 'find £4,000 of cocaine in car'

Ukraine Military Aid Explainer

Zelensky welcomes US armoured vehicles for Ukraine as ceasefire falters

Congress

Kevin McCarthy elected US House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

New claims about Harry's book have emerged

Harry 'wanted to scrap book after London visit but changed mind after Queen's death'

Harry was allowed to leave the base on urgent Palace business

Harry 'was allowed to leave army base after it was locked down for random drugs test'

Mardis Gras

Crime worries underpin celebration as New Orleans Carnival season begins

The shooting happened at an elementary school in Virginia

Child, 6, 'deliberately' shoots teacher and leaves her in life-threatening condition

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after being nominated for a 15th vote in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington,

McCarthy clinches vote to become House speaker in historic 15th ballot

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reacts after losing the 14th vote in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan

McCarthy loses 14th ballot but edges closer to speaker in late-night vote

British Airways has unveiled a new uniform collection including a jumpsuit for female cabin crew, but not everyone is taken with the new design, with one staff member branding it "completely impractical".

New British Airways jumpsuit uniform for female cabin crew mocked online as staff member brands design 'impractical'

Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia

Six-year-old ‘shoots teacher in classroom’ in US

The space shuttle Challenger launches the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite in 1984

Old Nasa satellite set to fall from sky this weekend

Romeo Beckham has signed to play for Premier League club Brentford FC's reserve team on loan from Inter Miami II.

Romeo Beckham joins Brentford FC reserve team on loan from Inter Miami II

Capitol Riot Anniversary Explainer

Ashli Babbitt’s mother arrested during January 6 demonstration

One person has been arrested following a shooting at an elementary school in Virginia in which a teacher was injured, police and the Newport News school district said.

Teacher wounded in Virginia elementary school shooting

Congress

McCarthy makes big gains for speaker role, but is still short

Latest News

See more Latest News

Charles was worried Meghan would steal the limelight, Harry has claimed.

Charles worried Meghan would steal his limelight, Harry's tell-all memoir claims

British novelist and playwright Hanif Kureishi has said he is in hospital and can't feel his arms or legs following a fall in Rome.

'I believed I was dying': Novelist Hanif Kureishi in hospital unable to move arms or legs after fall
Kenya Gay Rights

One arrested over death of LGBT+ activist in Kenya

A local resident runs past a burning house hit by Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine, on the Orthodox Christmas Eve

Kremlin-ordered truce uncertain amid mutual mistrust

Police have appealed for help to find couple and their newborn baby after their car broke down on the motorway.

Urgent appeal to find couple and their newborn baby missing after car broke down on motorway
Congress

Some Republicans walk out as McCarthy bid for speaker role continues

Rishi Sunak has invited all striking union leaders for “grown-up, honest” talks on Monday as the Government seeks to end the wave of industrial action.

Rishi Sunak invites striking union leaders for 'grown-up, honest' talks as Government seeks to end winter strikes
Mexico Violence

Mexico gives account of violence after ‘Chapo’ son arrested

Prince Harry said he was verbally abused about his mother's death in the army

Army instructor taunted Harry over Diana's death saying she was pregnant with 'Muslim baby'
The postman was jailed for killing the 18-month-old toddler because he 'irritated' him

Postman jailed for killing 18-month-old baby who 'irritated' him as boy's mother is convicted of child cruelty

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lord Sugar should run the NHS 'like a business', caller believes

Lord Sugar should run the NHS 'like a business', caller believes

Royal commentator says there's 'something not right' about Prince Harry

Royal commentator: ‘there’s something quite disturbing about Harry’

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener
Image of Spare: Penguin

Prince Harry has been 'naive' to intention of book investors, caller believes

Caller claims there's 'nothing damaging' in Prince Harry's new memoir

Caller insists there’s ‘nothing shocking’ in Prince Harry’s new memoir

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

Prince Harry in his military uniform

Prince Harry’s revelations remind caller of ‘painful and distressing destruction of my family’
‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations
Nick

'It's not acceptable': Tom Swarbrick gives his take on rail workers strikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit