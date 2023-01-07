Harry 'wanted to scrap book after London visit but changed mind after Queen's death' as attacks 'took toll on her health'

7 January 2023, 10:14

New claims about Harry's book have emerged
New claims about Harry's book have emerged. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry was ready to ditch publishing his bombshell memoir Spare after visiting London for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

Publishers wondered if he had been told there would be "no way back" for him if its release came while the monarch was still alive.

It comes as royal sources claimed the duke's attacks on the royal family had taken a toll on the late Queen's health in her final months.

A source who was involved in publishing Spare said: "Everyone had been working so hard on this project in utmost secrecy — and with the expectation this would turn out to be one of the biggest and most historic books we would ever get to publish.

"And then, just after Harry's last trip to London, the boss walked in and said: "He's pulled it. He doesn't want to do it.'

"The rumour was that during the visit it was made clear to him that if he published while the Queen was still alive there would be no way back. Obviously that all changed with the monarch's death in September."

Harry changed his mind about his book's publication after the Platinum Jubilee, it's been claimed
Harry changed his mind about his book's publication after the Platinum Jubilee, it's been claimed. Picture: Alamy

The source told The Times: "I can't tell you — it is an enormous and expensive operation getting a book like this ready and everyone involved was devastated."

But Harry changed his mind again, deciding to publish.

It is thought he got an advance on the memoir and signed a multimillion pound four book deal with Penguin Random House.

An insider also said Harry demanded a senior publishing executive be removed from the project when his children walked past his screen on a Zoom call.

There were suggestions revisions could be made in light of the Queen's death, but it is understood nothing major was altered.

Meanwhile, friends of the late monarch have claimed Harry's “ambushing" of the family affected her in her final months.

"This did have an impact on the Queen’s health in her final year. It did take its toll," one told The Telegraph.

Publishers believed Harry may have been told there'd be no way back if the book came out during the Queen's life
Publishers believed Harry may have been told there'd be no way back if the book came out during the Queen's life. Picture: Alamy

Spare has contained a raft of bombshell revelations – from Harry's drug taking to his claim William shoved him to the floor during a heated argument in 2019.

He has also claimed Charles joked about his parentage and was worried about Meghan stealing the limelight.

His claim to have killed 25 Taliban fighters has drawn anger from veterans, who considered it distasteful, and the militant group.

The Palace has not responded to his revelations.

