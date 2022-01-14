Harry Dunn's alleged killer Anne Sacoolas won't face court next week

Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Harry Dunn's alleged killer will no longer face a court hearing scheduled for next week, to enable "ongoing discussions" with the Crown Prosecution Service to continue.

The CPS previously said in a statement that the 44-year-old's case would be heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, but the hearing has now been vacated.

Mrs Sacoolas is accused of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal road crash outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 2019.

The suspect had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CPS said: "Following engagement between the parties, the hearing on January 18 at Westminster Magistrates' Court has been vacated.

"This is to enable ongoing discussions between the CPS and Anne Sacoolas's legal representatives to continue.

"Mrs Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings."

Reacting to the announcement, the Dunn family's spokesman Radd Seiger said the hearing had now been postponed.

Issuing a statement, Mr Seiger said: "We have full faith in the Crown Prosecution Service and will wait to hear from them with further developments, hopefully in the near future.

"Harry's family were obviously looking forward to the hearing on Tuesday so they hope an agreement will be reached sooner rather than later.

"It is vitally important for their mental health that justice and closure is achieved soon."

Harry, 19, died in a road accident in 2019.

Ms Sacoolas was questioned by police the following day and less than a month later a request to waive her diplomatic immunity was formally rejected by the US.

She left the country two days later and was charged by the CPS for causing death by dangerous driving in December - but still extradition requests were rejected, something the UK Home Office called a "denial of justice".

In September Harry's parents reached a "resolution" with Mrs Sacoolas in the civil claim for damages, something that Mr Seiger said came as "considerable relief" to the family.

"The family feel that they can now turn their attention to the criminal case and the long awaited inquest into Harry’s death which will follow the criminal case," said Mr Seiger after the resolution.

"Harry’s family will never be able to move on from his loss, but they are more determined than ever to continue to move forward."