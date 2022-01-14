Harry Dunn's alleged killer Anne Sacoolas won't face court next week

14 January 2022, 14:05 | Updated: 14 January 2022, 14:12

Harry Dunn was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike on August 27, 2019
Harry Dunn was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike on August 27, 2019. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Harry Dunn's alleged killer will no longer face a court hearing scheduled for next week, to enable "ongoing discussions" with the Crown Prosecution Service to continue.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The CPS previously said in a statement that the 44-year-old's case would be heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, but the hearing has now been vacated.

Mrs Sacoolas is accused of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal road crash outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 2019.

The suspect had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

Read more: Resolution reached between parents of Harry Dunn and his alleged killer

Read more: Harry Dunn's mum says she can 'still feel his hugs' 18 months on from his death

In a statement issued on Friday, the CPS said: "Following engagement between the parties, the hearing on January 18 at Westminster Magistrates' Court has been vacated.

"This is to enable ongoing discussions between the CPS and Anne Sacoolas's legal representatives to continue.

"Mrs Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings."

Reacting to the announcement, the Dunn family's spokesman Radd Seiger said the hearing had now been postponed.

Issuing a statement, Mr Seiger said: "We have full faith in the Crown Prosecution Service and will wait to hear from them with further developments, hopefully in the near future.

"Harry's family were obviously looking forward to the hearing on Tuesday so they hope an agreement will be reached sooner rather than later.

"It is vitally important for their mental health that justice and closure is achieved soon."

Read more: No10 says sorry to the Queen after lockdown-breaking party night before Philip's funeral

Read more: 'Whatever it takes': Freed eco activist vows to carry on protests after leaving jail

Harry, 19, died in a road accident in 2019.

Ms Sacoolas was questioned by police the following day and less than a month later a request to waive her diplomatic immunity was formally rejected by the US.

She left the country two days later and was charged by the CPS for causing death by dangerous driving in December - but still extradition requests were rejected, something the UK Home Office called a "denial of justice".

In September Harry's parents reached a "resolution" with Mrs Sacoolas in the civil claim for damages, something that Mr Seiger said came as "considerable relief" to the family.

"The family feel that they can now turn their attention to the criminal case and the long awaited inquest into Harry’s death which will follow the criminal case," said Mr Seiger after the resolution.

"Harry’s family will never be able to move on from his loss, but they are more determined than ever to continue to move forward."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rev Sue Parfitt and Father Martin Newell were cleared over the disruption

Extinction Rebellion trio cleared after clambering onto train and causing rush hour chaos

One person died during an apparent attempt at crossing the Channel

Sudanese migrant killed and 30 rescued after trying to cross the Channel in freezing conditions
Sinead O'Connor lost her son last week.

Heartbroken Sinead O'Connor admitted to hospital a week after son's death

No10 has apologised to Buckingham Palace

Boris says sorry to the Queen after lockdown-breaking party night before Philip's funeral

London's air pollution is expected to be especially bad on Friday

Govt issues warning for outdoor exercise as pollution alert issued in London

Exclusive
An eco-activist has vowed that her jail time has only increased her determination

'Whatever it takes': Freed eco activist vows to carry on protests after leaving jail

A part of the Northern Line will close for at least three months next week

Northern Line closure: When is it and what stops will be affected?

The Chinese Embassy has hit back at the Parliament 'spy' scandal

China accuses UK of 'smears and intimidation' over parliament spy scandal

Djokovic's supporters have rallied around him, but now his visa has been cancelled for the second time

Djokovic to be detained ahead of last-gasp legal fight as Australia cancels visa

Azeem Rafiq, pictured in tears while giving evidence to the DCMS committee .

English cricket warned it could lose funding if it fails to tackle 'deep-seated racism'

Sadiq Khan has told LBC he is plotting a third mayoral term.

Sadiq Khan sets sights on third mayoral term and 'doesn't want' Starmer's job

There have been fresh allegations of No10 parties at Downing Street the night before Prince Philip's funeral, which the Queen was forced to attend alone because of Covid.

No10 staff held two boozy parties hours before Prince Philip's funeral

British tourists will be able to return to France from the weekend.

Ski bookings surge as France relaxes travel restrictions for Brits

The Met Police said it will not be investigating the No10 parties unless evidence of criminal behaviour is uncovered in the cabinet office's independent inquiry.

Met will not probe No10 parties unless Sue Gray inquiry finds evidence of criminality

Prince Andrew has been stripped of his military titles and Royal patronages

Andrew's royal career 'finished' after being stripped of HRH and Royal titles by Queen

Parents have complained about the school's stance on coats

Children left 'freezing' after school confiscates their coats and demands branded clothing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sri Lanka Elephants

Elephants dying from eating plastic waste in Sri Lankan dump

Queen Margrethe

Danish queen marks 50 years on the throne

The Spider-Man page

Spider-Man comic page sells for record £2.44m

Joe Biden

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting and election bills

A mural in Spain

Mask rules tightened in Europe during winter Covid-19 wave

The Spider-Man page

Spider-Man comic page sells for record £2.44m

India Train Accident

Nine dead after train derails in West Bengal state

Sirhan Sirhan

Robert F Kennedy’s assassin has parole turned down 54 years after murder
FILE – This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a test launch of a hypersonic missile

North Korea warns of ‘stronger’ action following new US sanctions
Mars rock Allan Hills 84001 (Doug Mills/AP)

‘No evidence of primitive life’ in Martian meteorite which landed on Earth

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC listeners 'heartbroken' by funeral worker who regrets not being lenient with Covid rules

Tearful funeral worker regrets enforcing Covid rules while No10 partied
James O'Brien's damning verdict of No10 parties

James O'Brien's damning verdict on No10 staff holding parties while Queen mourned
Tesco Chairman John Allan CBE

LBC Exclusive: Tesco Chairman says stores 'coping well' after Brexit
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister refuses to admit if taxpayers are funding Duke of York's security
Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigations

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigation
The former Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson is 'poisoning the brand of the Conservative Party', Portillo says
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01 | Watch again

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC party has to replace Boris Johnson as leader

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC Boris Johnson has to be replaced as leader
Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending No10 party

Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending Number 10 party
Speak To Sadiq 13/01

Speak To Sadiq 13/01 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police