Harry Dunn: Road safety review ordered around US bases after teenager's death

2 October 2020, 18:40

Harry Dunn was killed in August last year
Harry Dunn was killed in August last year. Picture: PA

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has commissioned a review into road safety around the bases of visiting US forces following the death of Harry Dunn.

The Cabinet minister wrote a letter to the teenager's family in which he explained the Road Safety Foundation (RSF) would carry out the work, starting at RAF Croughton where the 19-year-old was killed.

Since his death in a road crash last August, the Northamptonshire base has been at the heart of an international dispute after the US upheld Anne Sacoolas' right to diplomatic immunity.

Lawyers acting on behalf of the 43-year-old American citizen said she had driven on the "wrong side of the road for 20 seconds" before the crash.

Mr Shapps has now ordered a review of 83 miles of roads around all 10 US visiting forces bases in England.

Read more: US embassy denies claims of bullying by Harry Dunn's family

Read more: No 10 'sorry' after Dunn family spokesman called 'bad guy' in email

The transport secretary told the Dunn family the work would begin this month and would include the routes between RAF Croughton and nearby RAF Barford St John in Oxfordshire.

The work will include the RSF examining videos of the routes in detail, rating the road and recommending safety interventions to reduce any hazards on the roads.

Inspections will then expand to Cambridgeshire bases RAF Alconbury and RAF Molesworth, Suffolk bases RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall, and Norfolk's RAF Feltwell.

The RSF will complete their inspections at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and RAF Welford in Berkshire, before finishing at RAF Menwith Hill near Harrogate.

Speaking on behalf of the Dunn family, their spokesman Radd Seiger said: "We approached Grant Shapps to work with us on this project and met with him and his team earlier this year.

Read more: Harry Dunn's mother 'confused' as suspect 'interested in' virtual trial

Read more: Harry Dunn's family feeling 'completely hopeless' about getting justice

"Their response was nothing short of fantastic and we are incredibly grateful to the secretary of state for getting behind this campaign.

"He, like us, recognises the risks to life and limb in these road environments outside US bases and is approaching the review of road safety absolutely correctly.

"We are glad that the RSF are taking the lead on the review and we hope that some good will come from it."

A spokeswoman for the Department for Transport (DfT) said: "We are determined to do everything we can to keep our roads safe.

"That's why, following the tragic death of Harry Dunn, we launched a safety review of the roads surrounding the 10 bases.

"The review - which is being carried out jointly with the RSF - will make recommendations to improve safety and help prevent future accidents."

Details of the recommendations for any future enhanced safety measures will be published by the DfT in due course, it is understood.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump

Trump and coronavirus: What happens next?

Rick Moranis Attacked

Actor Rick Moranis assaulted while walking in New York City

Donald Trump and his wife Melania

Trump ‘has mild symptoms’ after testing positive for coronavirus
Breonna Talyor

Police who shot Breonna Taylor ‘announced themselves as law enforcement’
770 students at Northumbria University test positive for Covid-19

770 students at Northumbria University test positive for Covid-19
Virus Outbreak Spain

Madrid prepares for partial lockdown but vows legal challenge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Hope Hicks is a top aide of Donald Trump who was confirmed to have coronavirus on Thursday

Who is Hope Hicks? Donald Trump, Melania and Hicks all test positive for Covid-19
The London marathon will look different this year

London Marathon 2020: What are the Covid-19 guidelines and how will the virtual race work?
Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's reckless endangerment' - Ruth Davidson blasts SNP MP Margaret Ferrier for bring Covid to Commons

'It's reckless endangerment' - Ruth Davidson's message to Margaret Ferrier
Welsh First Minister admits sometimes feeling lonely when making coronavirus decisions

Welsh First Minister admits sometimes feeling lonely when making coronavirus decisions
'Reasonable people end up believing completely mad things' - Q'Anon conspiracy theory broken down on LBC

'Reasonable people end up believing completely mad things' - QAnon conspiracy theory explained
Would you challenge someone not wearing the mask properly?

'Do you intervene when you see people not doing the right thing?' Shelagh asks
'I think her position is untenable' - SNP MP comes under fire for bringing coronavirus to Commons

'Her position is untenable' - SNP MP comes under fire for bringing coronavirus to Commons
James O'Brien's reaction to President Trump testing positive for coronavirus

James O'Brien's reaction to President Trump testing positive for coronavirus

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London