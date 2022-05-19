Harry and Meghan 'filming at home with the Sussexes docuseries' for Netflix

19 May 2022, 10:09

The Sussexes are believed to be creating an at-home docuseries
The Sussexes are believed to be creating an at-home docuseries. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Harry and Meghan are set to take on the Kardashians as they open up their home to millions of eagle-eyed viewers in an upcoming Netflix docuseries.

The Sussexes are said to have welcomed cameras behind the scenes at their home in California for a reality-type series for streaming service Netflix, securing the giant its "pound of flesh" in return for the $100 million deal it made with the royals two years ago.

"The timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air," a 'producer in the know' told the NY Post's Page Six.

An insider added: "I think it’s fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh"

Read more: Meghan removes all references to Netflix show from Archewell website after being axed

Read more: Harry and Meghan will attend Jubilee despite Queen's ban from Palace balcony

The couple are also working on an Invictus Games docuseries for Netflix.
The couple are also working on an Invictus Games docuseries for Netflix. Picture: Alamy

It is not yet known what will be included in the documentary - and if the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet, will make an appearance - but after several bombshell interviews since fleeing to the US, the move is thought to have caused concerns for some at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen's aides are believed to have already banned the Sussexes' camera crews from her palaces ahead of her Platinum Jubilee, according to the Daily Mail.

The pair are set to attend celebrations with their children in June but have also been banned from appearing on Buckingham Palace's balcony for the occasion.

Netflix recently cancelled an animated series Meghan had been working on.
Netflix recently cancelled an animated series Meghan had been working on. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Meghan's first project with Netflix was dropped just weeks ago.

The animation, under the working title 'Pearl', was officially cancelled as part of a wave of cutbacks from Netflix.

It was intended to focus on "a young girl's heroic adventure as she learns to step into her power and finds inspiration from influential women throughout history".

The couple are also working on 'Heart of Invictus' - a docuseries about competitors on their journey to the Invictus Games in the Hague in 2020.

Meghan and Harry created Archewell Productions in autumn 2020, with the intention to create scripted series, documentaries, features and children's shows.

