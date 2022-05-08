Meghan removes all references to Netflix show from Archewell website after being axed

By Emma Soteriou

Meghan Markle has removed all references to her Netflix show from the Archewell website after the streaming giant dropped it.

The animation, under the working title 'Pearl', was officially cancelled last week as part of a wave of cutbacks from Netflix.

Originally, a short summary of the series was available under the Archewell Productions section of the site, but it has since been taken off.

It said: "Pearl (working title) focuses on a young girl’s heroic adventure as she learns to step into her power and finds inspiration from influential women throughout history.

"Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will serve as an executive producer of the series alongside David Furnish, Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan and Amanda Rynda."

In its place, the website now features just one project - 'Heart of Invictus' - which is a docu-series about competitors on their journey to the Invictus Games in the Hague in 2020.

Meghan and Harry created Archewell Productions in autumn 2020, with the intention to create scripted series, documentaries, features and children's shows.

Pearl was expected to be the first animated series created by the production company.

It comes as the couple are set to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with their children in June, marking the first time they have brought their family to the UK since leaving for the US.

However, they will not be allowed to appear on Buckingham Palace's balcony for the occasion.

The Queen decided "after careful consideration" to only include royals carrying out official public duties, Buckingham Palace said.

Harry and Meghan saw the Queen for the first time in two years last month while on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

The surprise face-to-face meeting was viewed as an "olive branch" by royal commentators after a turbulent two years following the couple's decision to step down as senior royals in 2020.