Harry and Meghan pose with Jamaica Prime Minister who told William and Kate he wants to break away from monarchy

Harry and Meghan have visited Jamaica nearly two years after William and Kate. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Harry and Meghan have been photographed posing with Andrew Holness, the Jamaican Prime Minister who told William and Kate that his country wants to become a republic.

The Sussexes visited the Caribbean island for the premiere of a film about reggae star Bob Marley, who was from the capital, Kingston.

Mr Holness hit the headlines in the UK two years ago when he told William and Kate that Jamaica was "moving on" from the monarchy.

He also said Jamaica intended to "fulfil our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country".

At the Kingston premiere of Bob Marley: One Love Movie on Tuesday evening, Harry and Meghan posed for pictures with Paramount Pictures chief executive Brian Robbins, as well as Mr Holness. Marley's son Ziggy was also at the event.

The premiere of the Bob Marley: One Love Movie in Jamaica signifies a momentous occasion for our nation and the global community. 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/ZyPfn1wPnW — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) January 24, 2024

Omid Scobie, a supporter of the couple, said it was "a very different vibe to the last time we saw PM Andrew Holness with members of the Royal Family."

Mr Holness posted on X which is formerly Twitter: "The premiere of the Bob Marley: One Love Movie in Jamaica signifies a momentous occasion for our nation and the global community.

"Bob Marley's ability to connect people through his music, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries, has made him a symbol of unity and resilience.

"As we celebrate the premiere of this film, let us reflect on the enduring impact of Bob Marley's work, recognizing the importance of his contribution to global conversations on peace, love, and social change."

Harry and Meghan at the premiere. Picture: Getty

The film will be released in February and stars British actors Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita.

William and Kate said after Mr Holness' comments in 2022 that they "supported with "pride and respect" Jamaica's decisions about the future.

"Relationships evolve. Friendship endures," they added.

The Jamaican government said it plans for the country to become a republic by the time of the next general election in 2025.

Popular support for breaking away from the monarchy has hovered at 50% or just below in polls held in recent years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (centre) talk with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness (left) in March 2022. Picture: Alamy

A Jamaican minister said the Queen's death and the coronation of King Charles had accelerated the timeline for becoming a republic, and a referendum could take place as soon as 2024.

Fellow Caribbean countries Belize, the Bahamas, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, and St. Kitts and Nevis have all also said they wanted to get rid of the monarchy.

It comes amid news that royals have suffered several health blows this year, with Charles and Kate hospitalised for operations, and the Duchess of York revealing a skin cancer diagnosis.

Harry and Meghan are said to have sent get well messages to Charles and Kate.