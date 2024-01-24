Harry and Meghan pose with Jamaica Prime Minister who told William and Kate he wants to break away from monarchy

24 January 2024, 11:30 | Updated: 24 January 2024, 11:52

Harry and Meghan have visited Jamaica nearly two years after William and Kate
Harry and Meghan have visited Jamaica nearly two years after William and Kate. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Harry and Meghan have been photographed posing with Andrew Holness, the Jamaican Prime Minister who told William and Kate that his country wants to become a republic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Sussexes visited the Caribbean island for the premiere of a film about reggae star Bob Marley, who was from the capital, Kingston.

Mr Holness hit the headlines in the UK two years ago when he told William and Kate that Jamaica was "moving on" from the monarchy.

He also said Jamaica intended to "fulfil our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country".

At the Kingston premiere of Bob Marley: One Love Movie on Tuesday evening, Harry and Meghan posed for pictures with Paramount Pictures chief executive Brian Robbins, as well as Mr Holness. Marley's son Ziggy was also at the event.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan 'send get well messages' to King Charles and Kate amid double health scare

Read more: Monarchy will 'support' any decisions by Caribbean nations to become republics

Omid Scobie, a supporter of the couple, said it was "a very different vibe to the last time we saw PM Andrew Holness with members of the Royal Family."

Mr Holness posted on X which is formerly Twitter: "The premiere of the Bob Marley: One Love Movie in Jamaica signifies a momentous occasion for our nation and the global community.

"Bob Marley's ability to connect people through his music, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries, has made him a symbol of unity and resilience.

"As we celebrate the premiere of this film, let us reflect on the enduring impact of Bob Marley's work, recognizing the importance of his contribution to global conversations on peace, love, and social change."

Harry and Meghan at the premiere
Harry and Meghan at the premiere. Picture: Getty

The film will be released in February and stars British actors Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita.

William and Kate said after Mr Holness' comments in 2022 that they "supported with "pride and respect" Jamaica's decisions about the future.

"Relationships evolve. Friendship endures," they added.

The Jamaican government said it plans for the country to become a republic by the time of the next general election in 2025.

Popular support for breaking away from the monarchy has hovered at 50% or just below in polls held in recent years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (centre) talk with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness (left) in March 2022
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (centre) talk with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness (left) in March 2022. Picture: Alamy

A Jamaican minister said the Queen's death and the coronation of King Charles had accelerated the timeline for becoming a republic, and a referendum could take place as soon as 2024.

Fellow Caribbean countries Belize, the Bahamas, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, and St. Kitts and Nevis have all also said they wanted to get rid of the monarchy.

It comes amid news that royals have suffered several health blows this year, with Charles and Kate hospitalised for operations, and the Duchess of York revealing a skin cancer diagnosis.

Harry and Meghan are said to have sent get well messages to Charles and Kate.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Michael Owen has said he would give his son his eyes if it meant he could see again.

Michael Owen says he’d ‘give his eyes’ to son James if he could as he’s left blind from incurable condition

Czech Train Crash

Deadly collision between train and truck in Czech Republic

The arch

North Korea appears to demolish ‘reunification arch’

Plane crash

‘All on board killed’ as Russian plane carrying Ukraine PoWs crashes

Lee Anderson has admitted he should have voted for Rishi Sunak's Rwanda plan

Lee Anderson admits he should've backed Sunak over Rwanda and wants Tory job back after failed revolt

Joe Biden

Biden wins New Hampshire primary via unusual write-in campaign

Election 2024 Trump

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as Biden rematch appears increasingly likely

Los Angeles Homeless Count

Annual homelessness count begins in Los Angeles, where thousands live on streets

Rocket attack damage

Russian transport plane crashes with 65 Ukrainian PoWs on board

A Russian plane crashed near the border with Ukraine

Russian military plane crashes near Ukrainian border, as Kremlin claims Ukraine shot it down

French protest

Farmers block roads across France in protest over low wages and regulations

Ofcom is considering major changes to Royal Mail's service

'People want birthday cards on time but Royal Mail isn't delivering': Ofcom boss defends proposal for three days of post

People's Bank of China

China cuts reserve requirements for bank to help boost slowing economy

Exclusive
US voters can do better than Donald Trump and Joe Biden

'Two old men fighting over a Zimmer frame': US can do better than Trump or Biden as president, says Jon Sopel

Apache Helicopter

Fighting in Gaza’s second-largest city leaves hundreds of patients stranded

The actor was rushed to hospital while on holiday with friends.

Jamie Dornan rushed to hospital after collapsing from ‘suspected heart-attack’ following brush with ‘toxic’ caterpillars

Latest News

See more Latest News

Royal Mail reforms have emerged

What changes are planned for Royal Mail and will Saturday post be scrapped?

Banked-up trains

German train drivers begin six-day strike

People gathered round a fire

Thousands forced out of homes after 7.1-magnitude quake in western China

Jimmy Johnstone

Family's tributes to pensioner, 84, killed by fallen tree in Storm Isha, as man named for first time
Thai political leader

Thai court says popular politician can retain parliamentary seat

Rishi Sunak does not seem to face an immediate threat from Simon Clarke

'He's totally wrong': Minister blasts Simon Clarke as Tories fail to get behind rebellion against Sunak
London mayoral candidate is barred from being a company director and believes aliens 'have been here for a long time'

London mayoral candidate is barred from being a company director and believes aliens 'have been here for a long time'
Storm Jocelyn hit the UK on Wednesday

Storm Jocelyn batters Brits with 97mph winds bringing travel chaos, as search for person missing in the sea suspended
A firefighter at the scene of the blast

Firefighters killed in blast following truck and car collision in Mongolia

Shooting Wrong Driveway

Man convicted of murdering woman who pulled into his driveway after wrong turn

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit