Harry and Meghan’s children ‘given Sussex name’ in bid to ‘unify’ family as couple’s new website launched

15 February 2024, 06:09 | Updated: 15 February 2024, 06:10

The couple's children have reportedly been using the Sussex name.
The couple's children have reportedly been using the Sussex name. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince Harry and Meghan rebranded their website in a bid to ‘unify’ the family as it’s revealed their children have started using the Sussex title.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, have started going by the Sussex title since the King’s coronation last year, rather than the Mountbatten-Windsors, a source has claimed.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched a new website Sussex.com to replace their former Archewell site on Monday evening.

The rebrand elicited backlash, as critics pointed out that the pair had used their royal titles and coat of arms on the site despite making no explicit mention of the monarchy - with some saying the site was an attempt to be ‘more Royal’.

But insiders have said that the rebrand was a bid to unify the family and the couple’s projects all under the same website, The Times reported.

The pair’s foundation and production company are called Archewell, inspired by their son Archie’s name. But the new website is intended to be inclusive of both children, sources have claimed.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly determined to not discriminate between their two children after the Duke’s alleged treatment as a ‘spare to the heir’ growing up.

Read more: Meghan breaks silence following criticism over new Sussex website in rare statement

Read more: Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

The new website was launched on Monday.
The new website was launched on Monday. Picture: Sussex.com

The source said: “The reality behind the new site is very simple — it's a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King's coronation, the same surname for the first time. That's a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it's a proud moment.”

A royal insider also defended the use of the coat of arms on the website, saying that it isn’t an issue within the royal family.

“It isn’t any sort of problem for the rest of the royal family. It hasn’t even been part of a conversation. Harry is more concerned about the health and wellbeing of the King and Kate and thinks that is where the focus should be.

The pair were pictured holding hands on the slopes.
The pair were pictured holding hands on the slopes. Picture: Getty

“Sussex.com is just an umbrella for good causes like [Harry’s organisations] Sentebale, Invictus and Travelyst and separates them out from the non-profit Archewell foundation and Archewell Productions, which is a profit-for-good company.

“There’s no use of the word ‘royal’ on the site for a good reason — to ensure there could be no conflict with anyone’s wishes."

It comes as the couple were pictured in Canada on Wednesday on a ski trip to promote Harry’s Invictus Games next year.

A winter edition of the games kicks off next February in Whistler and Vancouver.

The pair were pictured holding hands on the slopes, while Harry was also pictured trying sit-skiing, which enables disabled people to take part in the sport.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

Gunfire at Super Bowl parade kills one and wounds nearly two dozen

Australia Assange

Australian lawmakers approve motion calling for the release of Julian Assange

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump stands by remarks about not defending Nato members after backlash

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

At least eight children among 22 injured in shooting near Super Bowl parade

The host allegedly sent CCTV footage of the man with another woman to his wife

Airbnb host 'sent pictures of guest with another woman to his wife' after he left bad review

More than 4,000 antisemitic incidents were recorded in the UK by a Jewish charity in 2023

'Explosion in hatred' against Jews in UK as more than 4,000 antisemitic incidents recorded

Queen Camilla with the Dames

Queen Camilla joins British acting royalty at star-studded event celebrating works of William Shakespeare

Election 2024 Trump

Special counsel asks Supreme Court to let Trump’s 2020 election case proceed

A second fertility centre may have used a faulty egg and embryo-freezing solution.

Second NHS fertility centre linked to egg-freezing 'fault' as dozens of women robbed of chance to have children

Alec Baldwin-Set Shooting

Weapons supervisor’s trial will focus on how live ammunition was on Rust set

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

One dead and up to 15 injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs’ parade

The judge 'liked' the LinkedIn post three weeks ago.

Judge who let women who 'celebrated' October 7 attack with paraglider images walk free 'liked' anti-Israel post

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

Several injured after shooting near Super Bowl parade

Multiple people have been shot in Kansas City

At least one dead and nine children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City

Italy Ivrea Carnival

Pulp flies in traditional orange battle during Italian carnival

The alleged rape happened outside a Morrisons in Rochdale

Four boys aged 12 to 14 accused of sexually assaulting second girl in Rochdale after being arrested for rape

Latest News

See more Latest News

Footage showed the moment the baby's body was found

Shocking moment runaway aristocrat Constance Marten's baby was discovered amid rubbish in Lidl bag
Dame Maureen blamed woke culture for a rise in anti-Semitic "comedy"

'There's nothing left to joke about in this woke world': Anti-Semitism 'is new rock and roll', Maureen Lipman fears
A Palestine protester said the group wasn't intimidating Tobias Ellwood

'It wasn't bullying': Protester defends demo at Tobias Ellwood's home as he says 'Hamas is not in question'
Devastation in Rafah

Palestinians leave one of Gaza’s main hospitals after weeks of heavy fighting

France Sarkozy Verdict

Conviction of French ex-president Sarkozy over illegal campaign funding upheld

Police tackled the machete-wielding thug

Machete-wielding man tackled by brave off-duty police officers at work drinks in south London
Geri Halliwell has stood by Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner to break silence on 'controlling' allegation at Red Bull F1 car launch
Japan Moon Landing

Lunar spacecraft data ‘could provide clues about Moon’s origins’

Tobias Ellwood

Dozens of Palestine activists surround house of Tory MP Tobias Ellwood in 'wholly unacceptable' protest
Natasha took her own life in April 2018.

University of Bristol loses appeal to overturn ruling that it contributed to student’s death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has issued a statement following the launch of the new website.

Meghan breaks silence following criticism over new Sussex website in rare statement

Meghan has landed a new podcast deal.

Meghan lands new podcast after parting ways with Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit