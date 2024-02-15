Harry and Meghan’s children ‘given Sussex name’ in bid to ‘unify’ family as couple’s new website launched

The couple's children have reportedly been using the Sussex name. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince Harry and Meghan rebranded their website in a bid to ‘unify’ the family as it’s revealed their children have started using the Sussex title.

Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, have started going by the Sussex title since the King’s coronation last year, rather than the Mountbatten-Windsors, a source has claimed.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched a new website Sussex.com to replace their former Archewell site on Monday evening.

The rebrand elicited backlash, as critics pointed out that the pair had used their royal titles and coat of arms on the site despite making no explicit mention of the monarchy - with some saying the site was an attempt to be ‘more Royal’.

But insiders have said that the rebrand was a bid to unify the family and the couple’s projects all under the same website, The Times reported.

The pair’s foundation and production company are called Archewell, inspired by their son Archie’s name. But the new website is intended to be inclusive of both children, sources have claimed.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly determined to not discriminate between their two children after the Duke’s alleged treatment as a ‘spare to the heir’ growing up.

The new website was launched on Monday. Picture: Sussex.com

The source said: “The reality behind the new site is very simple — it's a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King's coronation, the same surname for the first time. That's a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it's a proud moment.”

A royal insider also defended the use of the coat of arms on the website, saying that it isn’t an issue within the royal family.

“It isn’t any sort of problem for the rest of the royal family. It hasn’t even been part of a conversation. Harry is more concerned about the health and wellbeing of the King and Kate and thinks that is where the focus should be.

The pair were pictured holding hands on the slopes. Picture: Getty

“Sussex.com is just an umbrella for good causes like [Harry’s organisations] Sentebale, Invictus and Travelyst and separates them out from the non-profit Archewell foundation and Archewell Productions, which is a profit-for-good company.

“There’s no use of the word ‘royal’ on the site for a good reason — to ensure there could be no conflict with anyone’s wishes."

It comes as the couple were pictured in Canada on Wednesday on a ski trip to promote Harry’s Invictus Games next year.

A winter edition of the games kicks off next February in Whistler and Vancouver.

The pair were pictured holding hands on the slopes, while Harry was also pictured trying sit-skiing, which enables disabled people to take part in the sport.