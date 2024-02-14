Meghan breaks silence following criticism over new Sussex website in rare statement

14 February 2024, 14:56

Meghan has issued a statement following the launch of the new website.
Meghan has issued a statement following the launch of the new website. Picture: Alamy/Sussex.com

By Jenny Medlicott

The Duchess of Sussex has issued a statement following backlash over her and Prince Harry’s new website.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry and Meghan quietly launched a new website Sussex.com to replace their former Archewell site on Monday evening.

But the rebrand elicited backlash, as critics pointed out that the pair had used their royal titles on the site despite making no explicit mention of the monarchy - with some saying the site was an attempt to be ‘more Royal’.

The website was designed by Article, a Canadian digital agency the Duchess has used in the past to set up previous sites The Tig and Archewell.

Now Meghan has issued a statement over the new site, as she said in a statement on Wednesday: “There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience.

“They're not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They're a very special company. Plus they're Canadian, so I'm a fan.”

Royal insiders criticised the new website earlier this week, telling the MailOnline it created a “blurred line between the past and the present” after the couple was told to drop their Sussex titles in 2020 after stepping down as working royals.

Read more: Meghan lands new podcast after parting ways with Spotify

Read more: Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say

Sussex.com website
Sussex.com website. Picture: Sussex.com

Other than the use of the pair's titles, the website makes no mention of the monarchy, even when discussing their respective professional experiences.

On Prince Harry's page, for example, he is described as a "humanitarian and mental health advocate" and mentions his roles at Sentabale, Wellchild and Betterup.

It also mentions that he served in the British Armed Forces and set up the Invictus Games, but does not reference his time as a working royal.

Meghan's page, meanwhile, describes her as a "feminist and champion of human rights" and mentions her charity work and experience guest editing Vogue magazine.

But again, like her husband, there is no mention of her time as a working royal.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021, Central Park, New York, NY September 25, 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021, Central Park, New York, NY September 25, 2021. Picture: Alamy

Harry and Meghan's previous website included the phrase 'serving the monarchy', though this does not appear on the new website.

Critics have gone as far as to say that the website would have 'infuriated the Queen'.

But those close to the couple hit back at the criticism earlier this week.

"Sussex is their surname and family name. That is a fact," a source said.

Sussex.com website
Sussex.com website. Picture: Sussex.com

The Sussexes launched the new website ahead of the Royal pair's trip to Canada to kick off the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 one-year countdown.

The website uses the couple's Duke and Duchess of Sussex royal titles and coat of arms amid a minimalist design.

Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, are splashed across the entire home page in a photograph from the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Germany in 2023.

"The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy," the website claims.

It is thought the Royal couple will continue to update fans of their professional ventures and private life through the website, replacing the Archewell website, though the foundation remains.

It comes after the Duchess announced her new podcast deal with Lemonada Media on Monday.

In a statement on the pair's new website, the Duchess said she was “overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family”.

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting," she said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Keir Starmer is facing an escalating anti-Semitism row

Third Labour politician 'spoken to' amid anti-Semitism row, as Starmer battles to control crisis ahead of by-elections

Tear gas is fired at a protester

Indian farmers clash with police for second day amid protests

White House decorations

Jill Biden sends Valentine’s Day love to Americans with White House art display

President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)

Biden brands Trump sowing doubts about US commitment to Nato ‘un-American’

Prabowo Subianto

Defence minister Subianto claims victory in Indonesia’s presidential election

Warship

Ukrainian military claims it sank Russian landing ship in Black Sea

Asgar, Khalid and Shabnam Sheikh have been jailed

Family jailed after leaving arranged bride in vegetative state by dousing her in chemicals and force-feeding her pills

Geri Halliwell has stood by Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell fears 'fairytale life will unravel' as Christian Horner's Red Bull F1 future undecided

LGBTQ activists

LGBTQ+ activists in Japan demand marriage equality for same-sex couples

It is the largest NATO exercise since the Cold War

Hundreds of British Army vehicles head for Poland as NATO stages biggest operation since Cold War amid Russia threat

Two thieves loaded up bags from Tesco in Belsize Park

Moment masked shoplifters brazenly steal booze from Belsize Park Tesco while security look on

Landslide from above

Four detained amid probe into landslide at Turkish gold mine

Britain has performed worse economically compared to the EU and US since the 2016 referendum, according to Goldman Sachs

Brexit Britain has 'significantly underperformed' compared to EU and US since 2016 referendum

Devastation in Rafah

Palestinians leave one of Gaza’s main hospitals after weeks of heavy fighting

The couple allegedly fled the restaurant without paying.

Moment couple ‘fled restaurant without paying’ after enjoying romantic meal as CCTV shows pair make a dash for taxi

Tragedy as girl, 10, dies after 'getting into difficulty' at swimming pool

Tragedy as girl, 10, dies after 'getting into difficulty' at swimming pool

Latest News

See more Latest News

The comedian's show has been placed under review.

Next Paul Currie show ‘under review’ after Israeli theatre-goer says comic ‘incited’ crowd against him
Pipeline blast

Blasts at natural gas pipeline in Iran ‘acts of sabotage’

UN Climate Food and Conflict

UN chief warns climate chaos and food crises are threatening peace

Swiss police are investigating the sign in the ski rental shop in Davos

Swiss police investigate Davos ski shop that ‘refused to serve Jews’

Falmouth is the UK's most depressing town, according to this list

Revealed: UK’s ‘most depressing’ places to live and the worst is by the seaside

Violence and abuse against shop workers rose to about 1,300 incidents a day last year

'Crisis' as attacks and abuse of UK shop workers rises to 1,300 incidents a day

Uffizi Gallery protest

Climate activists target Botticelli’s Birth Of Venus in Florence’s Uffizi Gallery

Indonesia Election

Subianto in lead as Indonesian voters choose new leader

The justice secretary says he is ‘troubled’ by Pitchfork’s latest bid for freedom

Child killer Colin Pitchfork 'should never be getting out' of jail, Justice Secretary tells LBC
Sony logo

Sony’s profits up thanks to rising sales of music, games, movies and sensors

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has landed a new podcast deal.

Meghan lands new podcast after parting ways with Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan unveil new website claiming Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit