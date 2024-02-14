Meghan lands new podcast after parting ways with Spotify

Meghan has landed a new podcast deal. Picture: Alamy/Archetypes

By Jenny Medlicott

The Duchess of Sussex is set to make her podcast return after signing a deal to develop a new series with Lemonada Media.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Meghan announced she had signed a deal with Lemonada Media, a female-founded American audio company, on Monday.

In a statement on her new joint website with Prince Harry, Sussex.com, the Duchess said she was “overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family”.

The Duchess said: “I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting.”

Under the deal, her previous podcast series Archetypes, which was originally released on Spotify, will be made available on Lemonada.

She continued: “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.

“Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast, are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."

Read more: Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say

Read more: Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Archetypes will also be distributed on the platform after the royal pair's Spotify deal fell through. Picture: Alamy

Jessica Cordova Kramer, who co-founded Lemonada in 2019, said the company is “beyond honoured” to be working with the Duchess.

Mr Kramer said: ”We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to ‘Archetypes,’ and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon.

“Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters.”

While Stephanie Wittels Wachs, also co-founder of Lemonada, said: “As we’ve started development with The Duchess of Sussex, we are blown away by her collaborative spirit and clear vision, along with her deep desire to build compassion and community through this work.

“The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell Productions team, and we are delighted to be working together.”

The royal pair launched a new website on Monday. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Harry and Meghan signed a $20 million deal with Spotify in 2020, with Meghan debuting her first series Archetypes back in August 2022.

But the pair’s deal with the streaming giant came to an abrupt end after it was announced they had “parted ways” with Spotify after failing to meet productivity targets.

It comes after the royal pair launched their new website Sussex.com on Monday evening - replacing their previous site Archewell.com.

It is thought the Royal couple will continue to update fans of their professional ventures and private life through the website.

The pair are also to have other upcoming projects in the works with Netflix after signing a five-year contract with the streaming platform in 2020.