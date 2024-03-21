Harry Potter and the health and safety breach: 'Hogwarts Express' train service suspended

21 March 2024, 08:39 | Updated: 21 March 2024, 08:47

Hig
Passengers will be offered a full refund. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A steam train made famous by the Harry Potter film series has been suspended pending a safety ruling over its doors.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Jacobite train service is awaiting a verdict on whether it can continue operating in its current state.

The railway is often known as the "Hogwarts Express", a nod to the train in the fictional series which takes pupils from London King's Cross station to the magical school in the Scottish Highlands.

West Coast Railways (WCR) has had to suspend the service as it awaits a ruling from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) on whether it can continue to operate with hinged-door carriages.

The suspension of the service could cost up to £50 million in lost value, the operator warned.

Harry Potter train
The operator said the Jacobite service through the Highlands is enjoyed by thousands of customers every year. Picture: Getty

The service takes tourists from Fort William to Mallaig, including over the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct.

James Shuttleworth, commercial manager at WCR, has apologised to customers saying they are "disappointed" to have to suspend the service.

"The Jacobite service is enjoyed by thousands of customers every year. It boosts the local economies of Mallaig and Fort William and brings an estimated £20 million into the UK's tourism sector.

Read more: Princess Kate conspiracies ‘should worry Buckingham Palace’ as royals need ‘massive reboot’, expert warns

"We again appeal to the ORR to reconsider our request for a temporary exemption.

"If the ORR does not grant us a further exemption, we believe this could lead to up to £50 million in lost value to both local and national communities.

He added WCR remains committed to working with the ORR to find a "long-term solution which safeguards the future of heritage services on the main line".

The fictional train collects students from Platform 9 3/4 at London King's Cross station
The fictional train collects students from Platform 9 3/4 at London King's Cross station. Picture: Getty

The service has operated for more than 30 years under an exemption it allows it to run with hinged-door carriages on the main lines, which is typically not allowed.

WCR has submitted an application to renew the exemption, and made a request for a temporary exemption to operate while the ORR makes its decision. WCR lost a High Court challenge against the ORR over the safety of doors on its carriages in December.

The company had complained that the multimillion-pound cost of having to retrofit central locking could "destroy" its business and it argued its door systems were just as safe.

Read more: Shipwreck found off Florida Keys identified as 18th century British frigate

However, a judge dismissed the operator's case and concluded the ORR had taken a "justifiable" approach.

An ORR spokesperson said heritage operators, including WCR, were told "several years ago" in order to operate after March 2023, they must either have central door locking, as opposed to hinged-door carriages, or would need an exemption.

They added they were were "disappointed" WCR appears not to have made "sensible contingency plans for the benefit of their customers."

The spokesperson added: "WCR's application for an exemption failed and they made a claim for judicial review.

"A temporary exemption was granted in order to maintain the status quo, enabling WCR to operate whilst the litigation reached a conclusion.

Read more: Kate's private hospital 'under investigation for delaying report' of staff 'trying to look at her medical records'

"Despite this, WCR chose to sell tickets when it was far from certain that a new application for an exemption would be granted, either in time for the commencement of services or at all."

They added they are assessing an exemption application submitted on 8 March.

Passengers with bookings for the Jacobite will be offered a full refund.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jian Wen was convicted in relation to 150 Bitcoin being laundered which is worth around £7.5 million

Takeaway worker who used Bitcoin to rent £17,000-a-month London house faces jail over money laundering charge

A firefighter stands among the debris after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv attacked by Russia for first time in 44 days

The world's population is expected to fall for the first time since the Black Death by the middle of the century

‘Dramatic’ decline in birth rates mean world’s population could fall for the first time since the Black Death

Aryna Sabalenka has broken her silence on the death of Konstantin Koltsov

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka breaks silence after death of ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov

Mental health culture 'may have gone too far', Mel Stride says

Mental health awareness 'may have gone too far', says Mel Stride, with 150,000 to be helped into work

Kate underwent treatment at the London Clinic earlier this year

Kate's private hospital 'under investigation for delaying report' of staff 'trying to look at her medical records'

Indonesia Rohingya Muslims

Dozens of refugees rescued in Indonesia after night on hull of capsized boat

Tina O'Brien has been caught up in a fight outside her home

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien 'caught in the middle of brawl with teenage girls outside her home'

Robinho will serve a nine-year sentence in Brazil.

Former Manchester City and Brazil star Robinho to serve nine-year prison sentence for rape

South Korea Doctors Protest

South Korea will suspend the licences of striking junior doctors next week

New Zealand Recession

New Zealand slips into its second recession in 18 months as economy contracts

The Rwanda bill suffered multiple defeats in the House of Lords.

First flights to Rwanda ‘delayed until June’ after House of Lords inflicts series of new defeats on bill

Doug Barrowman was cleared of any wrongdoing in the trial.

Michelle Mone’s husband Doug Barrowman cleared of any wrongdoing in tax fraud trial in Spain

Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

King Charles’ medical records not accessed during ‘data breach’ of Princess Kate’s notes at the London Clinic

Lacey Fletcher's parents were jailed for 40 years altogether.

Parents of woman found ‘melted into maggot-infested sofa’ jailed 40 years for manslaughter

Soccer – International Friendly – Ukraine v Brazil – Pride Park

Ex-footballer Robinho must serve nine-year jail term for rape in Brazil – judges

Latest News

See more Latest News

M Emmet Walsh has died aged 88.

Blade Runner and Knives Out star M Emmet Walsh dies aged 88 after suffering cardiac arrest

Prince Louis can be 'quite a handful', Queen Camilla has joked

Prince Louis is 'quite a handful', Queen Camilla jokes as she continues to step in for King amid cancer treatment
Hospital Shooting Inmate

US police hunt for white supremacist prisoner after escape from hospital

Famine Explainer

Armed gangs launch new attacks in suburbs of Haitian capital

Huge crowds at Waterloo Station during a train strike

Full list of rail and tube strikes in April and May as London Underground workers announce Easter holidays walkout
The Government faces a fresh battle after the Rwanda bill suffered multiple defeats in the House of Lords.

Rwanda Bill delayed until after Easter as House of Lords inflicts multiple fresh defeats on Government
Sunken Ship Florida

Shipwreck found off Florida Keys identified as 18th century British frigate

Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

Three London Clinic staff members under investigation over 'attempts to access Princess Kate's medical records'
Junior doctors demonstrate in Trafalgar Square before marching to the Department of Health, April 11, 2023

Junior doctors vote by 98 per cent to continue strike action for another six months over pay dispute
Downing Street has urged the public to 'get behind the Princess of Wales'.

Leave Kate alone: Downing Street urges public to 'get behind Princess' as she recovers from abdominal surgery

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Got a keen eye for detail? The palace is hiring a communications assistant

Buckingham Palace hiring £25k communications assistant as scrutiny continues into royal handling of Kate rumours
Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

Boss of hospital where Princess Kate was treated speaks out on medical records breach claims
The ICO has launched an urgent probe into the alleged security breach

Kate ‘told hospital staff tried to view her medical records’ as calls for police to investigate ‘major security breach’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit