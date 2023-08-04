Harry Potter publisher boss killed in horror speedboat crash as husband and kids left injured

Harry Potter publisher boss dies in speedboat crash. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

The boss of the publishing house behind the Harry Potter series has died in a horror speedboat crash in Italy.

Adrienne Vaughan, president of Bloomsbury USA, was killed in the accident while onboard with her husband and two children.

Adrienne, 45, her husband Mike and children, Leanna, 14, and Mason, 11, chartered a boat to tour Italy's southern coast yesterday.

However, at around 6:30pm their boat collided with a tourist vessel with 85 people on board celebrating a wedding. It has been reported Adrienne was thrown into the water and fatally struck by the boat's propellers.

Adrienne Vaughan was killed in the horror crash. Picture: social media

The New York family's 7m pleasure boat collided with a 45m tourist boat. Picture: TWITTER/@RADIO1RAI

Read More: Donald Trump the wedding crasher: Ex-president stuns guests with surprise appearance hours after court date

Read More: Meghan Markle's birthday date night with Prince Harry: Couple seen celebrating after claims of Queen memorial snub

Helicopters and ambulances rushed to the scene but the 45-year-old was declared dead.

Her husband was also thrown from the boat and reportedly suffered serious limb injuries, including a dislocated shoulder and lacerated wounds. The children are reported to have been uninjured but are in shock.

The boat's skipper was also injured and taken to hospital along with Mike.

The wedding guests - said to have been shaken - returned to port to be questioned by police over the crash.

An investigation into the collision has now been launched by the Amalfi Port Authority. It is not currently clear how the two boats collided.

The pleasure boat company in Nerano said: "We are shocked, we are waiting to know the facts," local media reported.

Adrienne became president of Bloomsbury publishing house in 2021, the American branch of the British publishing house which has published all seven of the Harry Potter books.

She had been involved in famous projects throughout her career, including the ground-breaking Harry Potter series.