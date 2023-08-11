'Heartbreaking day': At least 53 dead after wildfires hit Hawaii as governor warns death toll will continue to rise

11 August 2023, 05:30

Maui, in Hawaii, is ablaze after a hurricane fanned the flames
Maui, in Hawaii, is ablaze after a hurricane fanned the flames. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

At least 53 people have died after fires broke out in Hawaii and devastated a popular tourist destination, with the state's governor warning the death toll will continue to rise.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At least 14,000 people have fled the island of Maui since Tuesday, with another 14,500 expected to be gone by the end of today. Some 11,000 people are still without power on the island.

Around 80 per cent of Lahaina, a popular tourist town on the island's west coast, is "gone", according to the state's governor Josh Green.

None of the three main fires have been put out yet, although the Laihana fire is 80 per cent contained.

Thousands of buildings, some dating to the 1700s, have been destroyed as a hurricane helped fan the flames.

Around 1,000 people are missing as rescuers race to find survivors and helicopters dump water over the fires in a bid to bring them under control.

Mr Green described it as a "heartbreaking day" as he warned the death roll will likely exceed the 61 lives lost after a tsunami in 1960.

"What we've seen today has been catastrophic, but we tell you there's going to be a team effort to bring our state back," Mr Green told reporters.

Read More: Hawaiian paradise wiped out: At least 36 dead and thousands homeless after wildfires tear through island of Maui

Read more: FBI agents shoot and kill man suspected of threatening Joe Biden ahead of president's Utah visit

"I know the question on your mind is: when can I get back to my home?" Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said - telling people to wait until "we have recovered those that have perished".

"Please allow us to complete this process before we allow people back into their homes," Mr Bissen added.

Maui has been engulfed by wildfires
Maui has been engulfed by wildfires. Picture: Alamy
The wildfires broke out in Maui
The wildfires broke out in Maui. Picture: Google Maps

Kamuela Kawaakoa, who evacuated to a shelter on Tuesday with his partner and son, six, said: "We barely made it out in time. It was so hard to sit there and just watch my town burn to ashes and not be able to do anything.

"I was helpless."

President Joe Biden has issued a "major disaster declaration", releasing funds for recovery.

Mr Biden tweeted: "Our prayers are with those whose homes, businesses, and communities are destroyed.

Waiola Church and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission ignite in Lahaina
Waiola Church and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission ignite in Lahaina. Picture: Alamy

"I have ordered all available federal assets on the Islands to help with response.

"And I urge all residents to continue to follow evacuation orders, listen to the instructions of first responders and officials, and stay alert."

Buildings in tourist hotspot Lahaina, on the coast, were razed to the ground as smoking rubble piled up at the water. It is thought almost 300 buildings have been damaged or destroyed.

A tour helicopter pilot, Richard Olsten, said: "It's horrifying. I've flown here 52 years and I've never seen anything come close to this."

Hawaii has set ablaze
Hawaii has set ablaze. Picture: Alamy

He told Sky News: "Basically, the whole Front Street of Lahaina, all the shops, the historical buildings, everything, has been burnt right to the ground.

"There are hundreds of people homeless, there's still no power in the whole town, people can't get access to food, so it was just an absolutely heart-wrenching site.

"And the really sad part about it too is the loss of the historical buildings on Front Street that can't be rebuilt - so that whole area is levelled to the ground."

Some in Lahaina even fled to the ocean, with the Coast Guard pulling 12 people from the sea.

The area is a popular tourist destination and an important historical site, having once served as the Hawaii's capital.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hawaii Fires

Maui fire deaths surge to 53 and likely to go higher, governor says

New figures suggest junior doctors' strikes have cost the NHS around £1 billion so far.

Junior doctors’ strikes costing NHS £1bn as health secretary labels fresh wave of industrial action ‘reckless’

The plane made an emergency landing on the A40 road.

Miracle on the A40: Plane forced to make emergency landing on main road leaving drivers stunned after close call

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames

Search of Maui reveals land obliterated by deadliest US wildfire in years

Russia Moon Lander

Russia is to launch its first mission to the moon in almost 50 years

The owner of the plant firm that provided the equipment has denied any involvement.

‘I’ve done nothing wrong’: Firm that hired out demolition equipment to Crooked House owners denies involvement

The former 'The Apprentice' star opened up about the ordeal in a recent interview.

Apprentice star faces jail in Dubai over ‘bounced cheque’ after suffering ‘breakdown’ over losing her business

Four migrants in a small boat

Italian investigator denounces Tunisian smugglers after 41 migrants feared dead

The filming of a scene for Hollyoaks in 2018 and a shot from the show in 2014

Hollyoaks 'in crisis' after three top bosses 'sacked' amid slump in ratings

The scene in Woking was taped off on Thursday

Murder probe launched after girl, 10, found dead in Surrey house

Niger coup

Niger junta warn they would kill deposed president after military intervention

Union Square Crowd

Streamer Kai Cenat says he is ‘beyond disappointed’ at chaos at New York event

The rapper has revealed she and her brother are not dead following the social media hoax.

'It’s been a very traumatising 24 hours': Rapper Lil Tay, 14, reveals she's not dead after huge social media hoax

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames

Hawaii wildfires leave at least 36 people dead

A dispersal order has been issued for 48 hours in Southend-on-Sea.

Social media rampage fears spread to Southend: Police issue dispersal order following Oxford Street chaos

Mr Byrne said he was "deeply sorry" about an "industrial scale breach of data".

Northern Ireland dissident republicans claim to have leaked police data as officers still to be redeployed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fernando Villavicencio speaking during a campaign event in Quito

Anti-corruption presidential candidate is assassinated in Ecuador

River flood

Norwegians prepare for more flooding and destruction after days of heavy rain

CCTV footage of the theft went viral on social media

Man, 46, arrested after 'Twiglet' the dachshund 'dognapped' from Essex home

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the European premiere of Barbie

Kuwait and Lebanon move to ban Barbie over gender and sexuality themes

Virgin Galactic's first space tourists strapped inside and in space

‘It exceeded my wildest dreams’: Virgin Galactic’s first ‘space tourism’ flight returns after successful first trip
Lauren James banned for two games for Women's World Cup red card

Lauren James banned for two matches for Women’s World Cup stamp - but could still play in final if England qualify
Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions at the front line in Donetsk

Ukraine issues evacuation order as Russian forces push on the eastern front

Sobbing Erin Patterson (main) when quizzed by local tv about the deaths. Simon Patterson (top r) Ian Wilkinson and Heather Wilkinson (bottom right)

Woman accused of feeding poison mushroom lunch to in-laws disappears after failing to return home
Fernando Villavicencio speaking during a campaign event in Quito

Ecuador declares state of emergency after presidential candidate assassinated

Seven police officers accused of dragging 'autistic girl, 16, out of her home for 'hate crime' after she told female cop 'you look like my lesbian nana'

Seven officers drag 'autistic' girl from her home for 'hate crime' after she told cop 'you look like my lesbian nana'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan
Prince Harry is in Tokyo on a solo visit

Prince Harry says he would 'happily' ditch the US and move to Japan during solo visit to Tokyo

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'
NICK AND CALLER CLASH

'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments
Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants
Shelagh calls on Rishi Sunak to sack Lee Anderson

Shelagh Fogarty calls for Lee Anderson to be sacked over migrant comment

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit