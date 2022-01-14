Head of Covid taskforce Kate Josephs apologises for 'boozy' leaving party

14 January 2022, 16:26 | Updated: 14 January 2022, 17:02

Kate Josephs has apologised for the gathering which took place on 17 December
Kate Josephs has apologised for the gathering which took place on 17 December. Picture: Twitter

By Elizabeth Haigh

The former head of the Cabinet Office Covid Taskforce which devised lockdown restrictions, has apologised for holding a leaving do on 17 December 2020 during lockdown.

Then Director General of the Cabinet Office Covid Taskforce, Kate Josephs, tweeted a statement apologising for the gathering, which took place the day before the Number 10 Christmas party.

Ms Josephs said: "I have been cooperating fully with the Cabinet Office investigations and I do not want to pre-empt the findings of the investigation.

"However as Chief Executive of Sheffield City Council I am responsible for leading the organisation and working with partners across the city and the reign to support our covid response and recovery."

Read more: Boris says sorry to the Queen after lockdown-breaking party night before Philip's funeral

Read more: Tearful funeral worker regrets enforcing Covid rules while No10 partied

She continued: "On the evening of 17 December, I gathered with collegaues that were at work that day, with drinks, in our office in the Cabinet Office, to mark my leaving the Civil Service.

"I am truly sorry that I did this and for the anger people will feel as a result.

"Sheffield has suffered greatly during this pandemic, and I apologise unreservedly."

She denied attending any gatherings at 10 Downing Street, and thanked her colleagues for their "ongoing support."

The Taskforce plays a huge role in developing Covid policy.

Social media users have widely criticised Ms Josephs, with one Twitter user writing: "Apology not accepted!"

Ms Josephs is now the CEO of Sheffield City Council.

The Telegraph reports that "dozens" of people attended the gathering, and that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was invited.

The Cabinet Office "categorically" deny that Mr Case attended.

Sheffield City Council leader, Councillor Terry Fox, said: "Kate has made a statement today about a gathering that happened in the Cabinet Office last year.

"I have discussed this in person today with Kate on a one-to-one and she has said sorry.

"To be honest I need to express my deep disappointment - people will rightly feel angry and let down. I get that completely.

"After everything that Sheffield has been through during the pandemic, this is news that we did not want to receive. 

"Over the last year, Kate’s been an asset to our city, and she is working tirelessly for Sheffield and it’s people. Our residents will understandably have questions and concerns, and we await the findings of the investigation."

The apology comes after Downing Street apologised to the Queen for holding parties the night before Prince Philip's funeral, during a period of national mourning.

Labour and some Conservative MPs have called for the Prime Minister to resign following weeks of party scandals.

These calls escalated after Boris Johnson admitted to attending a gathering in the Downing Street garden in May 2020.

Sue Gray, of the civil service, is conducting an enquiry into all allegations.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gary Neville has joined the Labour Party.

Gary Neville joins Labour party as he refuses to rule out running for Manchester mayor

Prince Charles is said to have teamed up with Prince William to have Andrew stripped of his titles

Smiling Charles brushes off question about Andrew hours after he was stripped of titles

Harry Dunn was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike on August 27, 2019

Harry Dunn's alleged killer Anne Sacoolas won't face court next week

Rev Sue Parfitt and Father Martin Newell were cleared over the disruption

Extinction Rebellion trio cleared after clambering onto train and causing rush hour chaos

One person died during an apparent attempt at crossing the Channel

Sudanese migrant killed and 30 rescued after trying to cross the Channel

Sinead O'Connor lost her son last week.

Heartbroken Sinead O'Connor admitted to hospital a week after son's death

No10 has apologised to Buckingham Palace

No10 says sorry to the Queen after lockdown-breaking party night before Philip's funeral

London's air pollution is expected to be especially bad on Friday

Govt issues warning for outdoor exercise as pollution alert issued in London

Exclusive
An eco-activist has vowed that her jail time has only increased her determination

'Whatever it takes': Freed eco activist vows to carry on protests after leaving jail

A part of the Northern Line will close for at least three months next week

Northern Line closure: When is it and what stops will be affected?

The Chinese Embassy has hit back at the Parliament 'spy' scandal

China accuses UK of 'smears and intimidation' over parliament spy scandal

Djokovic's supporters have rallied around him, but now his visa has been cancelled for the second time

Djokovic to be detained ahead of last-gasp legal fight as Australia cancels visa

Azeem Rafiq, pictured in tears while giving evidence to the DCMS committee .

English cricket warned it could lose funding if it fails to tackle 'deep-seated racism'

Sadiq Khan has told LBC he is plotting a third mayoral term.

Sadiq Khan sets sights on third mayoral term and 'doesn't want' Starmer's job

There have been fresh allegations of No10 parties at Downing Street the night before Prince Philip's funeral, which the Queen was forced to attend alone because of Covid.

No10 staff held two boozy parties hours before Prince Philip's funeral

British tourists will be able to return to France from the weekend.

Ski bookings surge as France relaxes travel restrictions for Brits

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aung San Suu Kyi

Ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi faces five new corruption charges
Sri Lanka Elephants

Elephants dying from eating plastic waste in Sri Lankan dump

Queen Margrethe

Danish queen marks 50 years on the throne

The Spider-Man page

Spider-Man comic page sells for record £2.44m

Joe Biden

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting and election bills

A mural in Spain

Mask rules tightened in Europe during winter Covid-19 wave

The Spider-Man page

Spider-Man comic page sells for record £2.44m

India Train Accident

Nine dead after train derails in West Bengal state

Sirhan Sirhan

Robert F Kennedy’s assassin has parole turned down 54 years after murder
FILE – This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a test launch of a hypersonic missile

North Korea warns of ‘stronger’ action following new US sanctions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' caller says

Partygate scandal: 'I will never vote Conservative again,' passionate caller says
LBC listeners 'heartbroken' by funeral worker who regrets not being lenient with Covid rules

Tearful funeral worker regrets enforcing Covid rules while No10 partied
James O'Brien's damning verdict of No10 parties

James O'Brien's damning verdict on No10 staff holding parties while Queen mourned
Tesco Chairman John Allan CBE

LBC Exclusive: Tesco Chairman says stores 'coping well' after Brexit
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister refuses to admit if taxpayers are funding Duke of York's security
Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigations

Ex-Met standards boss defends lack of No10 party investigation
The former Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson is 'poisoning the brand of the Conservative Party', Portillo says
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01 | Watch again

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC party has to replace Boris Johnson as leader

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale tells LBC Boris Johnson has to be replaced as leader
Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending No10 party

Shelagh Fogarty's passionate clash with caller defending Number 10 party

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police