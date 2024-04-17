‘Ethan didn’t want his dad to be alone’: Heartbreaking tribute to boy, four, who died alongside father after house blaze

Ethan Mason. Picture: Facebook

By Kieran Kelly

Heartbreaking tributes have been pouring in for a four-year-old boy who died alongside his hero father who tried to rescue him from their burning house.

Ethan Mason was pulled from the building on Warrington Road, Wigan, after his 'dad ran back inside to save his little boy', his family said. Tragically, his father, aged 45, died from his injuries.

The youngster was left critically injured and fighting for his life, having suffered 86 per cent burns to his body, his aunt Jessica Wilson said on a GoFundMe page.

"As a family we are completely broken but want to thank every single one of you for your love and support," she said.

Ethan Mason was rescued from the burning building by his father but died a short while later. Picture: Facebook

"Please, if you can, still donate as devastatingly we now have two funerals to arrange and so many costs to cover after the fire has destroyed not only my beautiful sisters life but everything her and the kids have owned," Ms Wilson continued.

So far, more than £30,000 have been raised to help pay for their funerals and to help the family after losing their home.

Ethan was placed into an induced coma and underwent major surgery, but he died in hospital on Tuesday morning, police said.

Four other people are still receiving treatment for their injuries.

Detective Inspector Lee Gridley, from GMP's Wigan district, said: "This is a devastating incident and all of our thoughts are with the family of this young boy, who had his entire life ahead of him.

"Together with the earlier death, this is a tragedy for the Wigan community and I know that many people will be shocked by this heartbreaking news. I hope people will join us in sending their absolute best wishes to all those involved in this incident, as they begin their journey in the healing process."

Emergency services responded to reports of a house fire at around 2.30am on Sunday. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said the first broke out in the kitchen before then spreading to the roof.

Ethan's aunt Jessica said the youngster's father ran back into the blazing home to rescue his boy.

Writing on a GoFundMe page, which has raised almost £18,400 since the blaze, Jessica said: "We are all absolutely heartbroken, but my sister and her other children have lost absolutely everything."

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/7n6ybs-barry-mason?qid=2f43b81245abf6b8f63c0330c44f5de4