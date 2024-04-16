Henry Cavill announces he is expecting first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, saying couple is 'very excited'

Hollywood star Henry Cavill has revealed he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Hollywood star Henry Cavill has revealed he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

The Superman and Witcher actor, 40, said he was "very excited" about welcoming the couple's child, announcing the news at the premiere of the new Guy Ritchie film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, in New York on Monday night.

Cavill told reporters from Access Hollywood: "Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.”

He previously told the press that he was concerned about being an older father.

He told Men's Health UK in 2017: "If I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who’s running round after them. And if I do have kids, even now, it’s starting to get quite late.

"But I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling round like, ‘OK, I’m just going to catch a breather.’”

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso attend the world premiere of Enola Holmes 2, October 27, 2022, New York. Picture: Alamy

The actor revealed his relationship with the television executive at Vertigo Entertainment Viscuso in 2021 on Instagram.

Appearing to hit back at critics, he said in another post some weeks after: "I am very happy in love, and in life. I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me.

"If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself”.

The two later made their red carpet debut as a couple at the New York premiere of Enola Holmes 2 in October 2022.

They have since worked together on an adaptation of wargame Warhammer 40000, with Cavill saying the partnership between the two was a "blessing beyond words".

Cavill is currently promoting his new film Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring alongside Reacher actor Alan Ritchson.

The film is based on declassified files from the British War Department which follows a special forces organisation formed by Winston Churchill during World War II.