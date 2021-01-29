Binman dismissed for kung-fu kick on snowman tells LBC: It would have melted anyway

29 January 2021, 10:51 | Updated: 29 January 2021, 10:53

The binman was sacked after the incident was caught on CCTV
The binman was sacked after the incident was caught on CCTV. Picture: Facebook
A bin collector who was told not to come back to work after he was caught on camera kicking the head off a snowman today told LBC it "was going to melt anyway".

Sacked binman Callum Woodhouse said he was "overwhelmed by the fact kicking a snowman could have a massive impact on me."

The agency worker was told he will not be coming back to work for Herefordshire Council after Tuesday's 'kung fu kick' incident was captured on CCTV.

He was shown delivering a roundhouse-style kick to the 6ft-tall creation on a footpath in front of a house, in CCTV footage published by the Hereford Times.

He explained that he "felt like the snowman was obstructing my pathway to work," adding his role as a bin man is an important one which the community relies on.

Herefordshire Council says it's "disappointed" by the footage.

But Mr Woodhouse himself branded it "ridiculous" that he was dismissed over kicking something "which will melt anyhow."

Revealing he was about to become a father Mr Woodhouse reiterated " I have a family to feed."

He said: "I’m overwhelmed by the fact kicking a snow man could have a massive impact on me, I felt like the snow man was obstructing my path way to work, as a bin man we have an important role which the Community rely on.

"So to lose my job over kicking something that’s going to melt anyway is ridiculous.

"The snowman was in the way to put the bin back in the first place."

In a statement, a Herefordshire Council spokesman said: "We are aware of this incident and are disappointed that an individual representing the council would behave in such a manner.

"The employee was a member of agency staff working on behalf of one of the council's contractors, and he has been informed that he will not be used again.

"Information has also been circulated to all agency employees outlining the professional standards they are expected to uphold when representing a Herefordshire Council contractor."

The sacked binman said he was now fearful for his future, adding: "I really did enjoy this job, I was working for my son and only my son!

"Now I’m left in the dark wondering where I can go from here with no income"

