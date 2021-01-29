Binman sacked after kicking head off three-year-old's snowman

29 January 2021, 07:39 | Updated: 29 January 2021, 07:40

A three-year-old boy's snowman was kicked by the binman
A three-year-old boy's snowman was kicked by the binman. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A binman has been sacked after karate kicking the head off a three-year-old's snowman.

The agency worker was told he will not be coming back to work for Herefordshire Council after Tuesday's 'kung fu kick' incident was captured on CCTV.

The man was shown delivering a roundhouse-style kick to the 6ft-tall creation on a footpath in front of a house, in CCTV footage published by the Hereford Times.

The council said it was "disappointed" by his conduct, adding he was an agency worker recruited to work for a council contractor, and was not directly employed by the county hall.

The incident happened in Hampton Rise, Hereford, following the weekend's heavy snowfall.

The bin man was told not to return to work by Herefordshire Council
The bin man was told not to return to work by Herefordshire Council. Picture: PA Images

In a statement, a Herefordshire Council spokesman said: "We are aware of this incident and are disappointed that an individual representing the council would behave in such a manner.

"The employee was a member of agency staff working on behalf of one of the council's contractors, and he has been informed that he will not be used again.

"Information has also been circulated to all agency employees outlining the professional standards they are expected to uphold when representing a Herefordshire Council contractor."

