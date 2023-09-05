Hero pilot dies after trying to rescue children stuck in Brecon Beacons

5 September 2023, 20:08

Mohan Muruganantharajah
Mohan Muruganantharajah. Picture: Facebook/GoFundMe

By Kit Heren

A heroic helicopter pilot died after getting into trouble while attempting a daring rescue of children stuck in the Brecon Beacons.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mohan Muruganantharajah, 27, tried to run into the water at the Sgwd Y Pannwr waterfall to rescue the children at about 4.40pm on Friday.

But the qualified pilot got stuck himself and died, although the children were hauled out of the water and rescued.

Emergency services including police, air ambulance, fire crews and mountain rescue experts could not find Mr Muruganantharajah's body.

His corpse was later found using underwater cameras.

Mohan Muruganantharajah
Mohan Muruganantharajah. Picture: GoFundMe

His badminton club in Swansea said: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mohan.

"He touched the lives of so many and brought warmth and love to all who knew him with his never ending smile.

"Thank you for your love, support, and compassion during this challenging time."

Mohan Muruganantharajah
Mohan Muruganantharajah. Picture: Facebook

A spokesperson for the emergency services said: "A multi-agency response was commenced with representation from the police, fire service, mountain rescue, hazardous area response team and both the UK Air Rescue Team and the Wales Air Ambulance landing their aircrafts nearby.

"At shortly after 7pm the fire service located the body of 27-year-old Mohananeethan Muruganantharajah in the water with an underwater camera.

"Unfortunately, due to conditions at the site, recovery was not possible that evening, and specialist divers were brought in the following morning.

"His family is being supported by specialist officers."

