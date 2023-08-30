Hero police officer pictured as tributes pour in for ‘hugely respected’ sergeant who died saving man from train tracks

The officer has been pictured after it was announced he died. Picture: Family handout

By Jenny Medlicott

Graham Saville has been pictured after he was hit by a train while saving a 'distressed' man from the rail tracks.

Sergeant Graham Saville, 46, of Nottinghamshire Police was admitted to hospital on Thursday evening while tried to save a man from rail tracks in Balderton, Newark.

The father-of-two suffered serious injuries from the incident and died in Queen’s Medical Centre yesterday.

Nottinghamshire Police said it will fly flags at half-mast today as they pay respects to the "hero” officer.

Tributes quickly poured in for the father-of-two following his death, as one friend wrote on Facebook: “Truly awful news to hear about our friend Graham Saville. Many good times had with this hero. Rest well mate.”

While another added: “There are very few people in the world that deserve the phrase 'couldn't have happened to a nicer person' but you are one of them.

“You were one of the nicest people and paid the ultimate price. RIP and thoughts with your family mate.”

Sergeant Graham Saville has been pictured. Picture: Social media

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “Today is a day of mourning for the entire police family.

“Graham was a hugely respected and popular colleague and his death in the line of duty has come as an enormous shock to us all.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and we will do everything we can to support them through this unimaginably devastating time.

“It is impossible to put into words how devastating this news is for everyone who loved and respected Graham.

“On Thursday, he went to work to protect the people of Nottinghamshire from harm, and it is testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man's life.

“His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also joined in the tributes, as he posted on Twitter: “I’m saddened to learn of the passing of Sergeant Saville.

“It is a testament to his bravery that he died in the line of duty and a terrible reminder of the work the police do every day to keep us safe.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and the whole of Nottinghamshire Police Force.”

He died in hospital yesterday. Picture: Social media

Tens of thousands of pounds have been raised for Sergeant Saville since the incident.

The man he saved was electrocuted but his injuries are not life threatening.

Now, kind-hearted Brits have raised more than £80,000 for the hero cop.

A JustGiving page set up by Dan Fletcher says: "This is an appeal to the community in order to assist the injured police officer and his family following a terrible ordeal whereby an officer has sustained life altering injuries in the line of duty whilst saving the life of another individual.

"This is the epitome of policing bravery. The long term outcome for the officer and his family and rehabilitation moving forward is going to be difficult and challenging."

Head of the College of Policing, Chief Constable Andy Marsh, said: “This is devastating news and my thoughts and condolences are with this brave officer's family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time.

“It is a tragic reminder of the risks and bravery shown every day by our police officers and staff to keep the public safe.”