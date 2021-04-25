Hero who died jumping into Thames to save woman named

A hero who died saving the life of a woman who fell from London Bridge has been named as Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole. Picture: Social Media

By Kate Buck

A hero who died saving the life of a woman who fell from London Bridge has been named as Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole.

The 20-year-old, also known as Jimi leapt into the River Thames alongside another man shortly after midnight on Saturday after seeing the woman plunge into the waters.

She and the other man were pulled from the water by Emergency workers, but sadly Mr Olubunmi-Adewole could not be located.

His body was found six hours later.

Mr Olubunmi-Adewole formerly studied at Harris Academy in Peckham, South East London.

He was a supporter of Malcolm’s World Foundation, a charity set up in the wake of the death of his friend Malcolm Mide-Madaiola, who was murdered in 2018.

Sad this family just lost another hero Folajimi Olubunmi- Adewole who died saving the woman who attempted suicide in River Thames yesterday. Pure- hearted soul. Great helper. Loving boy. RIP #JimiTheHero pic.twitter.com/EK102lyy7a — MALCOLM's WORLD FOUNDATION (@Malcolms_World) April 24, 2021

The charity tweeted a picture of Mr Olubunmi-Adewole and confirmed it was him who had tried to save the woman.

A tribute said: "Sad this family just lost another hero Folajimi Olubunmi- Adewole who died saving the woman […] in [the] River Thames yesterday. Pure-hearted soul. Great helper. Loving boy. RIP. #JimiTheHero."

A City of London Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 12.12am on Saturday April 24 to reports of a woman in the River Thames close to London Bridge.

"Two men, who had witnessed the woman fall from the bridge, entered the river to try and save her.

File picture of London Bridge. Picture: PA

"The Coastguard and Metropolitan Police Marine Units were able to rescue the woman and one of the men.

"Sadly, following an extensive search involving police helicopters, marine units, LFB, LAS and City Police officers, the missing man was not located.

"At 6am the same morning, a body was found believed to be that of the missing man.

"His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers from the City of London Police."