Hero who died jumping into Thames to save woman named

25 April 2021, 14:50

A hero who died saving the life of a woman who fell from London Bridge has been named as Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole.
A hero who died saving the life of a woman who fell from London Bridge has been named as Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole. Picture: Social Media

By Kate Buck

A hero who died saving the life of a woman who fell from London Bridge has been named as Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole.

The 20-year-old, also known as Jimi leapt into the River Thames alongside another man shortly after midnight on Saturday after seeing the woman plunge into the waters.

She and the other man were pulled from the water by Emergency workers, but sadly Mr Olubunmi-Adewole could not be located.

His body was found six hours later.

Mr Olubunmi-Adewole formerly studied at Harris Academy in Peckham, South East London.

He was a supporter of Malcolm’s World Foundation, a charity set up in the wake of the death of his friend Malcolm Mide-Madaiola, who was murdered in 2018.

The charity tweeted a picture of Mr Olubunmi-Adewole and confirmed it was him who had tried to save the woman.

A tribute said: "Sad this family just lost another hero Folajimi Olubunmi- Adewole who died saving the woman […] in [the] River Thames yesterday. Pure-hearted soul. Great helper. Loving boy. RIP. #JimiTheHero."

Read more: Man dies after jumping in River Thames to rescue woman

A City of London Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 12.12am on Saturday April 24 to reports of a woman in the River Thames close to London Bridge.

"Two men, who had witnessed the woman fall from the bridge, entered the river to try and save her.

File picture of London Bridge
File picture of London Bridge. Picture: PA

"The Coastguard and Metropolitan Police Marine Units were able to rescue the woman and one of the men.

"Sadly, following an extensive search involving police helicopters, marine units, LFB, LAS and City Police officers, the missing man was not located.

"At 6am the same morning, a body was found believed to be that of the missing man.

"His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers from the City of London Police."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fares Maatou was stabbed to death in east London on Friday

Fares Maatou: Boy, 14, charged with murder after teenager stabbed in east London
Vital supplies will be sent to India as it struggles with Covid cases

UK sends hundreds of vital medical items to India as Covid cases surge
An Indonesian navy patrol ship sails to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise on Wednesday, off Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia

Indonesian military says all crew of submarine dead as wreckage located
Jeremy "Jack" Daw, has been named as the former paramedic who

Ambulance worker killed on shift returned from retirement to help with Covid-19
Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz

Israeli fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies aged 59

French police officers block the access next to the police station where a police official was stabbed to death Friday in Rambouillet, south-west of Paris

Fifth person held after deadly police station attack in France

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Removing Isaac Newton from curriculum makes decolonial movement 'comedic,' Maajid Nawaz fears

Removing Newton from curriculum makes mockery of decolonial movement, Maajid Nawaz fears
Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims she 'never had a proper job'

Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims she 'never had a proper job'
Asian hate in UK 'bubbling under the surface' long before pandemic

Asian hate in UK 'bubbling under the surface' long before pandemic
David Lammy's fiery criticism of PM's 'couldn't give a monkey's' comments

David Lammy's fiery criticism of PM's 'couldn't give a monkey's' comments
Indian variant: Vaccines 'no longer going to help during second wave,' top virologist warns

Indian variant: Vaccines 'no longer going to help,' virologist warns
Alastair Campbell lambasts Boris Johnson as cronyism row intensifies

Alastair Campbell lambasts Boris Johnson as 'cronyism' row intensifies

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London