Three children among five people taken to hospital after London bus crashes into shop

25 January 2022, 09:27 | Updated: 25 January 2022, 12:05

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Three children and two adults have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a shop in north-east London.

Photos from the scene show a double decker 212 bus veered off the road into an appliance shop on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened during rush hour, at about 8.20am, next to a bus stop a short distance from Highams Park train station.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said his "thoughts are with everyone affected by this terrible incident".

READ MORE: Met Police launches investigation into 'a number' of Downing Street and Whitehall parties

READ MORE: Son leads tribute to mum stabbed to death in Maida Vale as police start murder probe

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said 19 people were "treated and assessed" at the scene and five were taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said: "We sent a number of resources to the scene of this incident in Highams Park this morning.

"Working with our emergency service colleagues we treated and assessed 19 people at the scene. Of those 19, we took five people to hospital: three children and two adults."

The front of the bus was badly damaged in the crash
The front of the bus was badly damaged in the crash. Picture: Alamy

The owner of a local cafe said injured passengers, including a number of children, were found "scared and crying" inside the bus.

Eric Garip, 38, said he rushed out of The Corner Cafe after hearing a "big bang" and began trying to carry people out through the emergency door of the bus.

"There were a couple of kids on the floor," he said.

"We were trying to take the kids out and they were panicking. I spoke to the driver and said to come out, he said: 'I can't, I'm stuck'."

Mr Garip added: "Some parents were in the bus as well, crying. I tried to calm them but it was a big shock.

"We went upstairs and told the kids to come out but one was on the stairs so (we) were lifting them.

"It was very bad. They were all scared and crying."

Five people, including three children, have been taken to hospital
Five people, including three children, have been taken to hospital. Picture: Alamy

He added he believed the driver of the vehicle was eventually rescued by emergency services after becoming "squashed" behind the steering wheel.

"The steering wheel and the glass was smashed so it was squashing him," he said.

Katriye Osman, who dialled 999 after hearing a "really loud explosion", said the incident was "traumatising".

She witnessed the aftermath from outside her beauty salon and said around 50 or 60 schoolchildren were standing around the bus after it collided.

"It was absolutely awful," she said.

Ms Osman added: "I'm really really shaken up by it. It was like a really really loud explosion. It was really traumatising."

She praised the community response to the collision, saying "everyone worked together" to get children to safety.

The crash happened during rush hour on Tuesday morning
The crash happened during rush hour on Tuesday morning. Picture: Alamy

LAS medics including a trauma team from the Air Ambulance attended.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the Conservative MP for Chingford and Woodford Green, tweeted: "Thank you to the first responders and emergency teams at the scene.

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. A number of people have reported suffering injuries and are being treated at the scene."

Road closures remain in place while emergency services work at the scene.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said earlier: "At approximately 8.20am on Tuesday January 25 police were called to reports of a bus in collision with a shop in Selwyn Avenue, E4.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service are on scene.

"A number of people have reported suffering injuries and are being treated at the scene.

"Road closures remain in place around the junction of Selwyn Avenue and Winchester Road.

"Inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Son pays tribute after mum stabbed to death in west London

Maida Vale killings: Son leads tributes to mum stabbed to death as murder probe continues

Breaking
The Met Police will investigate Downing Street parties

Met Police launches investigation into 'a number' of Downing Street and Whitehall parties

Joe Biden was heard calling a reporter a vulgarity

Joe Biden calls Fox reporter a 'stupid son of a bitch' as he's quizzed on inflation

Easyjet's CEO told LBC that he expects pre-pandemic tourism levels by the end of summer

Tourism 'will be back to pre-pandemic levels by summer's end' predicts Easyjet CEO

Exclusive
Half of social workers raised concerns about vulnerable children with no proper action taken

Exclusive: Scale of neglected children revealed as half of social workers fears dismissed

Met police have apologised to a philosophy lecturer nine years after "dehumanising" strip-search

Met police apologise to woman nine years after 'sexist and dehumanising' strip search

8,500 US troops on high alert to deploy at short notice amid rising tension over Ukraine

Ukraine: 8,500 US troops on high alert as Boris warns of 'violent and bloody business'

Debbie Leitch's mother pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Blackpool mother admits killing daughter, 24, who had Down's syndrome

The review into Star Hobson's death has been delayed.

Star Hobson murder: Fury over delayed social services review as answers 'desperately needed'
The UK's first LGBTQ+ museum will open later in the year.

Queer Britain: UK's first LGBTQ+ museum to open in London

Revelations of another party in No 10 came to light last night

'Why was his designer there?' Nick Ferrari grills minister over PM's birthday bash

Lucy Letby has been remanded into custody.

Nurse Lucy Letby appears in court accused of murdering 8 babies in killing spree

Treasury minister Lord Agnew of Oulton has resigned from the Government over how it has handled fraudulent Covid business loans

Minister dramatically quits over Govt's 'lamentable' track record of tackling Covid fraud

The requirement to test before departure to UK countries has already been scrapped

Half-term holiday boost as tests for jabbed travellers returning to England will be axed

Durham Police said the four-year-old died in the collision.

Tragedy as boy, 4, dies after off-road motorbike crashes into lamppost

Islamophobia is 'an open secret' in the Conservative party and demands her party get their house in order on the issue, Tory peer Baroness Warsi told Iain Dale.

Islamophobia is an 'open secret' in Westminster, Tory peer tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus – Thu Dec 2, 2021

Pfizer begins study of Covid jabs updated to match Omicron variant
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian president urges calm, insisting Russian invasion not imminent
Greece Weather

Snowstorm strands thousands in Istanbul and Athens

Cameroon Soccer Stampede

Death toll climbs after stampede outside African Cup football match
Cameroon African Cup Soccer

Deadly stampede overshadows Cameroon’s Africa Cup progress

A Pakistan flag (Donall Farmer/AP)

First woman judge appointed to Pakistan’s Supreme Court

Tourist boats docked in the Golden Horn with Suleymaniye Mosque in the background at Istanbul (Emrah Gurel/AP)

People trapped in vehicles as snow storm hits Istanbul

A resident gets tested for coronavirus in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Partial lockdown imposed in Hong Kong following Covid outbreak
People attend the March for Life rally on the National Mall (Susan Walsh/AP)

Anti-abortion group sees surge in donations ahead of US Supreme Court ruling
President Joe Biden (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Joe Biden hits out at reporter with vulgar insult

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg
Cyclist doesn't use cycle lanes 'because they're stupid'

Nick Ferrari attacks cyclist who doesn't use cycle lanes 'because they're stupid'
Caller's mother 'locked away' for 90th birthday – during PM's party

Caller's mother 'locked away' for 90th birthday – during PM's party
'They're all murderers': Caller's shocking Islamophobia experience

'They're all murderers': Caller's shocking Islamophobia experience
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch again

James O'Brien: I don't think the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

James O'Brien: I wonder whether the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President
Camilla Tominey moved to tears by caller's gambling recovery story

Camilla Tominey moved to tears by caller's gambling recovery story
'Sorry I offend you': Andrew Pierce takes on caller who says being gay is unnatural

'Sorry I offend you': Andrew Pierce takes on caller who says being gay is unnatural
Nus Ghani Islamophobia claim 'lame' as 'it's not apparent' she is Muslim

Nus Ghani Islamophobia claim 'lame' as 'it's not apparent' she is Muslim
Tory MP: 'I can't see how MPs can be bullied these days'

Tory MP: 'I can't see how MPs can be bullied these days'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police