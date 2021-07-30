Highway Code to put pedestrians at the top of 'road user hierarchy' in proposed changes

30 July 2021, 07:20

Pedestrians will take priority in the revised Highway Code.
Pedestrians will take priority in the revised Highway Code. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Highway Code is set to put pedestrians at the top of a "road user hierarchy" in proposed changes to the system, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

The proposals - expected to receive parliamentary approval in the autumn - include giving pedestrians priority at zebra crossings and junctions as well as raising further awareness about the dangers of speeding.

Increased funding will be invested in infrastructure upgrades too, such as the addition of hundreds of miles of cycle lanes, the Department for Transport (DfT) revealed.

The £338 million package is an attempt by the government to boost cycling and walking across the country.

The "hierarchy of road users" will put the responsibility on people using forms of transport that can do the greatest harm, such as those in vehicles, to "reduce the danger they may pose to others".

Read more: Cyclist who jumped red light jailed over pedestrian’s death

Read more: Hammersmith Bridge to reopen to pedestrians and cyclists

The DfT is encouraging more sustainable travel for people across the country.
The DfT is encouraging more sustainable travel for people across the country. Picture: Alamy

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps encouraged people to choose sustainable travel in a bid to "build back greener".

"Millions of us have found over the past year how cycling and walking are great ways to stay fit, ease congestion on the roads and do your bit for the environment," he said.

"As we build back greener from the pandemic, we're determined to keep that trend going by making active travel easier and safer for everyone.

"This £338 million package marks the start of what promises to be a great summer of cycling and walking, enabling more people to make those sustainable travel choices that make our air cleaner and cities greener."

Read more: Marble Arch Mound: £2m 'slag heap' closed to visitors days after it opened

Walking charity Living Streets welcomed the government's proposals.

"The Highway Code currently treats children walking to school and lorry drivers as if they are equally responsible for their own or other people's safety," Stephen Edwards, interim chief executive at Living Streets, said.

"These changes will redress that balance.

"People walking cause the least road danger but are often left paying the price.

"Road users who have potential to cause the greatest harm should take the greatest share of responsibility to reduce the danger they pose.

"Whether we choose to also drive or cycle, we are all pedestrians. These proposed revisions will benefit us all."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tokyo 2020 sign

Japan widens virus state of emergency after record spike during Olympics
More than 99% of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid-19 are unvaccinated

More than 99 per cent of pregnant women taken to hospital with Covid-19 are unvaccinated - study
Racial disparities in police remain over 20 years on from the Lawrence inquiry.

Racial disparity in policing remains 22 years after Stephen Lawrence inquiry, MPs warn
Joe Biden

Biden orders tough new vaccination rules for US government workers
Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University found that gay and bisexual men and bisexual women earn less than their straight counterparts

Gay and bisexual men earn less than heterosexual men - study

Heavy wind and rain is battering the UK's south coast

Weather warning issued as Storm Evert gathers pace

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Grant Shapps defends France's amber plus travel status amid criticism
'It's a crisis': Ex-Chief Scientific Adviser talks to LBC about climate change

'It's a crisis': Ex-Chief Scientific Adviser talks to LBC about climate change
Covid: 'We're not at herd immunity yet,' says Professor Christina Pagel

Covid: 'We're not at herd immunity yet,' says Independent SAGE member
'Simone Biles craves attention now can't handle it,' caller says - Shelagh Fogarty responds

'Simone Biles craves attention now can't handle it,' caller says - Shelagh Fogarty responds
'I owe my life to my friend': Caller shares moving mental health recovery

'I owe my life to my friend': Caller shares mental health story after Simone Biles withdrawal
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: RNLI do incredible job but UK must 'come down hard' on 'parasite' people smugglers

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London