Hammersmith Bridge to reopen to pedestrians and cyclists

15 July 2021, 18:25 | Updated: 15 July 2021, 19:09

Hammersmith Bridge will reopen to pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic on Saturday
Hammersmith Bridge will reopen to pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Hammersmith Bridge will reopen to pedestrians and cyclists on Saturday, 11 months after its closure in August 2020.

The decision comes after a series of investigations into the bridge’s safety and the installation of sensors to allow for constant monitoring of the 134-year-old structure.

“I am really pleased to be able to announce that Hammersmith Bridge is reopening to cyclists and pedestrians,” said Cllr Stephen Cowan, leader of Hammersmith and City Council, in a video posted to Twitter.

“We’ve done this because we’ve spent £8.2 million on a variety of surveys and new equipment, including heat equipment, that controls the temperature particularly of the pedestals.

Read more: 'I will not let negativity break me': Bukayo Saka speaks out after Euro 2020 racist abuse

Read more: NHS Covid app sends half a million alerts in a week amid staff shortage fears

“And additional to that we’ve got a whole bunch of sensor equipment which we’ve flown in from the United States, which is positioned all over the bridge.”

He said the sensor equipment would allow for “continuous” monitoring, and added: “It’s been terrible for people, particularly those south of the river, who have been trapped and unable to get to Hammersmith and use our amazing facilities, or indeed, for people to travel into Barnes, as they need to do.”

Saturday’s reopening will also see river traffic being able to pass under it again.

The reopening has been welcomed by many.

Labour MP for Putney Fleur Anderson tweeted “Good news! It is great to see that Hammersmith Bridge is reopening to pedestrians and cyclists from this weekend.”

She then added that the Government should “fund the full restoration of the bridge”, citing traffic problems in Putney.

Liberal Democrat MP for Richmond Park Sarah Olney also welcomed the news.

“The Bridge’s closure has had appalling consequences for my constituents, particularly school children who’ve been forced to take longer, more dangerous routes to school, and businesses who’ve seen their revenues shrink in the absence of vital footfall,” she said in a statement on Twitter.

However she also said there was “still work to be done”, saying the bridge must be opened for vehicles and a ferry service should be set up in the meantime.

The measures implemented to allow the bridge to partially reopen are not a permanent fix.

The statement from the Case for the Continued Safe Operation of Hammersmith Bridge, the body which advises the council on the safety of the bridge, said: “These arrangements are temporary measures and not a substitute for permanent repair.

“The application of a permanent solution remains a priority.

Read more: Two homes raided and computers seized in Matt Hancock CCTV leak probe

Read more: UK weather: Brits to bask in 30C temperatures as heatwave returns

“Without a funded plan for repair the limited current use must cease eventually.

“It is not acceptable in managing safety risk to rely upon interim measures indefinitely.

Cllr Cowan said: “H&F [Hammersmith and Fulham] is moving at full speed to draw up a timetable for the full repair and restoration of the Grade II* listed bridge which will eventually see cars and buses allowed across the river.”

Hammersmith Bridge has not been fully open since 2019
Hammersmith Bridge has not been fully open since 2019. Picture: Alamy

Hammersmith Bridge has been closed to traffic since April 2019 after micro-fractures were found in the bridge’s pedestals.

In August 2020 the closure was extended to pedestrians and cyclists after the fractures rapidly increased in size.

River traffic was also not allowed to pass under it, with the Hammersmith and Fulham Council website saying the fractures “posed a serious risk that the bridge could suddenly and with little warning collapse”.

The closure of the bridge caused a variety of problems – it was used by thousands of people every day, including over 1,000 children who used it to get to school.

But it is a Grade II Listed heritage asset and fully repairing it will cost millions of pounds.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Saka faced racist abuse online following the Euro 2020 final.

'I will not let negativity break me': Bukayo Saka speaks out after Euro 2020 racist abuse
People are deleting the app to avoid being pinged, the NHS has been warned

NHS Covid app sends half a million alerts in a week amid staff shortage fears
Government guidance suggests customers should continue to wear face masks in supermarkets.

All major supermarkets in England tell customers to wear face masks
Boris Johnson's plans to urge clubs to use Covid passports but not to make them mandatory appear to be in tatters days after he announced them.

PM's plans for Covid passports in chaos as 8 in 10 nightclubs say they won't use them
Officers are investigating the circumstances around the death

£5k reward for information after baby's body found in canal in suspected murder
The former Health Secretary was caught on CCTV kissing his aide.

Two homes raided and computers seized in Matt Hancock CCTV leak probe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty: Makeup shouldn't be allowed until sixth form

Shelagh Fogarty: Children shouldn't be allowed to wear makeup in school until sixth form
Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'

Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'
'We have a national problem with addiction': GP on shocking realities of UK obesity

'We have a national problem with addiction': GP on shocking realities of UK obesity
Covid testing bureaucracy 'making our lives hell', GP reveals

'Total discrimination': Private GP reveals how Govt bureaucracy hinders Covid testing
Nick Ferrari questioned the minister over the proposed sugar tax

'How is adding £180 to people's food bills levelling up minister?'
The former footballer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

PM's plan to ban football racists form matches branded 'grandstanding, but good start'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London