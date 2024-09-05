HMS Cardiff launched in Scotland: Second of eight advanced Type 26 frigates set to join Royal Navy fleet

5 September 2024

An anti-submarine warship being built for the Royal Navy has been launched in Scotland.
HMS Cardiff is the second of eight Type 26 frigates being constructed by BAE systems on the Clyde.

The £1.2billion vessel is described as being "capable of undertaking a wide range of roles from high-intensity warfare to humanitarian assistance".

It was towed out to deeper waters on a barge last week before being lowered off of it this morning.

This method allows for a more controlled launching compared to the traditional slipway method.

It's now been seen returning to BAE’ Scotstoun shipyard where it will undergo the next stages of outfit before test and commissioning.

The Type 26 Frigate, also referred to as the City-class, is a cutting-edge anti-submarine warfare ship designed by BAE Systems Maritime – Naval Ships. This versatile vessel is set to join the fleets of the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, replacing older models in each navy.

In the Royal Navy (RN), it will succeed the Type 23 frigate, while in the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) it will replace the Anzac-class frigate, and in the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), it will take over from the Halifax-class frigate.

The ship's armament is versatile, with two 24-cell vertical launch systems (VLS) capable of launching Sea Ceptor anti-air missiles, and a separate 24-cell Mark 41 VLS designed to accommodate future cruise and anti-ship missiles, including the BGM-109 Tomahawk.

The frigate is also equipped with a 5-inch 62-calibre Mk 45 naval gun, as well as additional weaponry, including two Phalanx Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS) and various machine guns.

David Shepherd, Type 26 Programme Director, BAE Systems, said last week: “Seeing the latest ship in the water for the first time will be a proud and exciting moment for the thousands of people involved in this great national endeavour.

“The Type 26 has awesome and world-leading capability and we’re looking forward to installing HMS Cardiff’s complex systems and bringing her to life.”

Last August it was revealed opera singer Katherine Jenkins would be the official sponsor of HMS Cardiff.

She said at the time: “I have always felt it such a privilege to support His Majesty’s Armed Forces and their families, and the experiences I have had with them over almost 20 years will forever be amongst my most cherished.

“Inspired by all those I have met so far, and humbled by this wonderful invitation, I am honoured to be announced as the Sponsor of HMS Cardiff.

“A lifelong role, I look forward to making more memories through this impressive new ship and serving with love and dedication.

“This is a particularly proud and poignant moment for me given that my Dad was part of the Navy. It feels like a real full-circle moment, and I know that he will be with me today.”

The Type 26 stands out for its impressive size and advanced capabilities. It boasts a full load displacement of around 8,000 tonnes, with a length of 149.9 meters and a beam of 20.8 meters. The frigate is equipped with a Combined Diesel-electric or Gas (CODLOG) propulsion system, featuring a Rolls-Royce MT30 gas turbine, four MTU Type 20V 4000 M53B high-speed diesel generators, and two electric motors.

This propulsion system enables the vessel to reach speeds exceeding 26 knots and offers a range of more than 7,000 nautical miles when operating on electric motor drive. Designed for a crew of 157, the Type 26 can accommodate up to 208 personnel, providing flexibility for various mission requirements.

