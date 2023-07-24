'Travel companies must not fail' to help holidaymakers stranded by wildfires as evacuations begin in Rhodes and Corfu

24 July 2023, 06:53 | Updated: 24 July 2023, 08:33

Holidays and flights to Greek island ravaged by fire cancelled

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Holiday companies are under pressure to bring thousands of stranded holidaymakers home after fire ravaged Greek island.

Travel companies are scrambling to repatriate thousands of holidaymakers from a Greek island ravaged by wildfires, as British tourists spent a second night in temporary accommodation.

Government officials held emergency meetings on Sunday as they called for more help for those stranded in Rhodes.

EasyJet announced it would be operating three repatriation flights back to the UK for those forced to flee their hotels at the start of peak holiday season.

Two flights on Monday will bring back an additional 421 passengers and nine scheduled flights will operate as planned. A third repatriation flight on Tuesday is set to bring holidaymakers back to London Gatwick Airport.

Tui and Jet2 said they would be cancelling all flights to the island. Fourteen Tui and Jet2 flights carrying 2,700 passengers were due to depart from Rhodes airport by 3am local time this morning.

EasyJet and Ryanair were still flying tourists from the UK to Rhodes, where tens of thousands of British tourists are thought to be holidaying. Not all are affected by the fire.

Foreign Office Minister Andrew Mitchell will join Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning to explain evacuation plans - Listen Live on Global Player from 07:50.

Stranded tourists voiced frustration as travel representatives offered little assistance, leaving them with no place to stay and no way to leave the island. Facing a second night sleeping on gym floors or airport terraces, the tourists hoped for transport off Rhodes.

High winds reaching 56 km/hour threatened to spread ongoing wildfires raging across the island. Greece's Ministry for Civil Protection declared Sunday an acute wildfire risk across nearly half the country as temperatures climbed to 45C.

Tourists are being evacuated during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes
Tourists are being evacuated during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes. Picture: Alamy

Alicia Kearns, the Tory chairman of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, said ministers had acted four days too late.

“Rapid deployment teams are important to reassure and support British nationals,” she told The Telegraph.

“Given the sheer number of Brits in Rhodes, a rapid deployment team should have been deployed on Wednesday, given evacuation alerts sounded from Tuesday, and given they are kept in high readiness.

“Travel companies must not fail British nationals – they have a duty to help get people back.

“If they fail, the British Government will have to take action, but commercial flights are still fully viable.

“Given how intense the inferno is, I very much hope the UK has offered to bolster efforts with UK firefighters, trucks or water-providing equipment as other allies have.”

Resorts evacuated as blaze rages out of control on Greek island of Rhodes

It comes after authorities began evacuating large swathes of the island of Corfu, which is also popular with British holidaymakers, after fires spread there on Sunday.

Flights to Rhodes cancelled as terrified Brits flee raging wildfires

Greece's Emergency Communications Service issued the evacuation orders for parts of Corfu due to wildfires on Sunday evening as the wildfires spread across the popular tourist destination.

The new order comes after tourists described "terrifying" scenes of turmoil as the five-day fire continued to rage, with power cuts causing "chaos" and an absence of information from travel agencies.

The evacuation of Rhodes has becomes the largest fire evacuation in Greek history with 19,000 fleeing from villages and hotels.

In previous days, the wildfire was confined to the island's mountainous centre, but aided by winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions, it spread on Saturday towards the coast on the island's central-eastern side.

The fires reached three hotels, which had already been evacuated, while three coast guard vessels, plus one from the army, were evacuating people from two beaches, local media reported.

Jet2 Holidays cancelled all bookings to the island on Sunday and said it would send empty planes to bring stranded Britons home, while Tui said it would cancel all flights and holidays until Tuesday.

The British ambassador to Greece said the Foreign Office had sent a "rapid deployment team" to help UK tourists who were among thousands forced to flee for their lives on Saturday as the wildfire rapidly spread.

Read more: Europe tourists told to make 'extreme heat plans' as wildfires rage in Greece and nine French regions issue alerts

Read more: 'We are living in a nightmare': Wildfires rage across Europe as continent braces for hottest day ever

Greece wildfires

Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopios said on Saturday that more wildfires could break out as temperatures are set to reach 45C on Sunday.

Thomas Cook said 40 of its customers were at hotels in Lardos and Kiotari - the areas most affected by the fire.

A spokesman said: "We are monitoring closely the wildfires in Rhodes and are in touch with our customers who are on holiday there.

"Our teams are in regular contact with our holidaymakers on the island currently as well as those about to depart to discuss their options."

Flames rise during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes
Flames rise during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes. Picture: Alamy

Corinne Watson, 42, who is holidaying with her husband and two sons, said she had only received one automated text message from Tui, telling her they were "sorry for any disruptions".

The mother-of-two said: "Our hotel has accepted some evacuees and hosted a few while other accommodation was found.

"Power losses affecting the kitchens has caused chaos but hotel staff are working exceptionally hard to manage the situation - they must be very worried for their island.

"Hotel staff [are] working flat out under desperate worry."

A man carries a child as they leave an area where a forest fire burns
A man carries a child as they leave an area where a forest fire burns. Picture: Alamy

However, she said Tui had offered a "poor service" with no information on whether her area was safe or what to do in the event of an evacuation.

Ms Watson, a local government worker from Cumbria, added: "Today the sky has rarely been blue and we have had the water planes above us frequently collecting from the sea.

"Getting information is very difficult.

"Currently we are lucky, in a lovely hotel and hope it stays that way.

"For others, both tourists and locals, it is awful and terrifying. I hope they bring them under control quickly with limited damage."

Smoke from wildfires looms over the holiday island of Rhodes
Smoke from wildfires looms over the holiday island of Rhodes. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Debbie Antione has been trying to find assistance for her daughter Kelly Nicholls after she and her family were forced to leave their hotel.

"They’ve had no food since 9am Saturday morning. I’ve tried all the emergency numbers and no one is there to help," Ms Antoine told the Mail.

"They have got to a hotel but they are having to sleep on sun beds. 

"The hotel gave them towels and nothing else, no food or drink. They are literally stranded and have lost everything as they ran in their swimwear."

Clouds of smoke from a forest fire rise to the sky on the island of Rhodes
Clouds of smoke from a forest fire rise to the sky on the island of Rhodes. Picture: Alamy

The Lillystone family, from Warwick, told LBC they flew out to Pefkos, Rhodes, on Saturday night from Birmingham Airport.

When they arrived they were evacuated to a nearby school but have since been told they can now return to the resort.

The Lillystone family
The Lillystone family. Picture: LBC

There will be a brief respite in the heatwave on Monday, but it will resume on Tuesday and could last until at least Friday, meteorologists have said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted: "The safety of British Nationals is our top priority. I encourage those in Rhodes, and those with family and friends there, to continue checking FCDO travel advice for updates."

The Foreign Office updated its foreign travel advice on the heatwaves and wildfires in Europe.

Firefighter teams intervene a wildfire across Greece's Rhodes island
Firefighter teams intervene a wildfire across Greece's Rhodes island. Picture: Getty

It said: "If you are a British national affected by wildfires in Rhodes, please follow the guidance from the emergency services. Call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger.

"The Greek government has established a crisis management Unit to facilitate the evacuation of foreign citizens from Rhodes. They can be contacted on +30 210 368 1730. For 24/7 British consular assistance, call +4420 7008 5000.

"If you are planning to travel to Rhodes, please check with your travel operator or hotel prior to travel that the area you plan to visit is not impacted by the current wildfires."

Firefighting forces from eight EU countries are either operating or due to arrive soon, Mr Artopios said.

Israel, Jordan and Turkey have also sent reinforcements, mostly aerial equipment.

The gutted remains of cars lie on a Rhodes road

Fire still raging on Greek island of Rhodes as dozens more start across country

Andrew Mitchell hit out at travel firms

'Deplorable': Minister slams travel companies as raging wildfires leave up to 10,000 Brits stranded in Corfu and Rhodes

Anjem Choudary has been charged with terror offences

Hate preacher Anjem Choudary charged with three terror offences - including running terrorist group

A TV shows an image of American soldier Travis King during a news programme at Seoul Railway Station in South Korea

Talks ‘underway’ between North Korea and UN Command over detained US soldier

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Sadiq Khan to 'reflect' on his Ulez expansion

Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan set for Ulez showdown as mayor vows to press on with expansion despite calls to 'reflect'

Climate activist Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg to appear in Swedish court for ‘disobeying police at protest’

Narrissa Sketchley had to flee from her hotel in Rhodes

'Don't stop, just run!' British holidaymaker's terrifying tale of running from Rhodes wildfires

The UK is set to get some warmer weather this week

Brits finally to get some sun after washout weekend saw much of the UK hit with wet weather

Jeremy Hunt has opened up about his cancer battle

Jeremy Hunt reveals cancer fight as he says disease killed his parents and afflicts his brother too

Police arresting the woman

Black woman arrested in front of her crying son because Met police wrongly thought she didn't pay bus fare

Snake on a train sparks panic after being discovered on Shipley to Leeds Northern service

Snakes on a train: Commuter chaos after reptile spotted slithering through carriage

Spain Election

Spain faces political gridlock after conservative win falls short of toppling PM

There is no clear route to a new Spanish government being formed - as the Conservatives and far-right party Vox have not gained enough seats to rule in coalition

Conservatives are largest bloc in Spanish elections - but no clear route to a government with almost all votes counted

Shakespeare's Globe in London saw the disturbing attendee at a May 24 showing of A Comedy of Errors (file image inset)

Shakespeare's Globe allowed gimp-suited theatregoer to attend 'family-friendly' play

Film-Barbenheimer

Barbie takes US box office crown and Oppenheimer soars in ‘historic’ weekend

Rishi Sunak will announce his new housing strategy today - but has vowed to not "concrete over the countryside" in efforts to fix the chronic shortage of dwellings in the UK

'We won't concrete over countryside': PM and Gove's new housing vow to build in cities in bid to end housing shortage

Beano Comic Library small book

Bea-No! Roald Dahl censors now take a hatchet to beloved British comic book Beano ahead of milestone anniversary
Spain Election

Spain’s Socialists and conservative challengers neck-and-neck in election count

The climate activists posted a video of their members attempting to get the loud balloons off of the ceiling - while congratulating their rivals for their "action design".

Just Stop Oil disrupted again as counter-protesters set off alarms hidden in balloons at celebration feast
Italy Migration Conference

Conference with aim of stopping flow of migrants to Europe takes place in Rome

Deck-Collapse-Montana

More than 30 people injured as floor collapses at Montana country club

During a phone-in on LBC, the policing minister Chris Philp was questioned on the spate of attacks attributed to the niche breed.

Policing minister says American Bully XL ban 'an option' as breed's popularity fuels massive rise in dog attacks
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Voters brave the heat as Spain holds early general election

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen casts his vote

Cambodian PM’s party claims landslide election win amid suppression claims

Policing minister Chris Philp has confirmed a review of Met Police dismissal procedure is due imminently

Met Police dismissal process to be reviewed in 'weeks not months' as force tries to deal with misconduct, minister says
Gerrit Marshall holds the trophy after winning the Hemingway look-alike contest

White-bearded Wisconsin man wins Hemingway look-alike contest on birthday

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch
Andrew met Epstein while he was under house arrest, court documents suggest

Andrew 'met Jeffrey Epstein when he was under house arrest after soliciting minor for sex', court documents suggest

stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage
Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'
Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success
Tom Swarbrick

'It's a case of Ulez you lose', Tom Swarbrick tells Tory chairman as Conservatives retain Uxbridge seat
Andrew Marr brings the conversation back around to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Andrew Marr: It's time to start ‘plunging back into the wartime realities of Ukraine we spend so much time avoiding’
Lewis Goodall discusses the financial "penalty" of being single.

Does being single impact you financially? Lewis Goodall discusses

Tom on JSO

'Am I complicit in a Holocaust?' asks Tom Swarbrick, as Just Stop Oil compares oil and gas giants to Nazis

