Holidaymakers hit by travel chaos as major UK airport left ‘totally inaccessible’ after floods

Luton Airport was hit with delays amid heavy rain. Picture: Alamy, Met Office, Bedfordshire fire and rescue

By Henry Moore

A major UK airport was reportedly left “totally inaccessible” after heavy rain battered England on Monday morning.

Travellers heading to Luton Airport were left "jammed for miles" after roads were waterlogged by extreme rain overnight.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Luton Airport totally unaccessible due to flooding at main roundabout, all roads jammed for miles, will be hours until sorted out, total chaos."

A Luton Airport spokesperson said: "Due to adverse weather, localised flooding is possible.

"Please allow extra time for your journey to and from the airport.

"Public transport could also be affected. For the latest status of your flight, please contact your airline."

England is experiencing heavy rain and floods today. Picture: Met Office

This comes after one month’s worth of rainfall hit England in a single day, with the Met Office issuing amber flood warnings in several areas.

13 separate areas across England have been issued flood warnings on Monday.

Some affected areas could see 100 to 120mm of rain and forecasters said there may be more warnings in the week ahead.

Pictures on social media showed streets in Dunstable and Hitchin amid a deluge of downpours as cars and streets were left submerged.

Bedfordshire Police said it closed off part of the High Street due to "substantial flooding".The A421 near Bedford was also closed westbound, between the A6 and Marston Moretaine, following the flooding.

Vehicles drive through flood water in Perry Bar, Birmingham. Thunderstorms and heavy showers have struck parts of the UK, as forecasters warned of further unsettled weather over the coming days. Picture: Alamy

Dunstable, Flitwick, Cranfield and Marston Moretaine were experiencing flooding, Central Bedfordshire Council said.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: "First thing on Monday morning then we see an amber weather warning come into force.

"It stretches between Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and up towards the Wash and the Humber.

"This area in particular, during Monday, we could see over a month's worth of rain falling, and with the rain we've already seen over the last couple of days this certainly has the potential to bring some disruption and flooding in locations and here it is very important we do take care over the course of the day.

"There is a broader yellow rain warning that encompasses much other areas of England and Wales as well."