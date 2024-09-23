Live

LIVE: Rush hour chaos as UK flooding causes delays on trains, motorways

Flooding causes chaos in the UK. Picture: Met Office/Network Rail

By Katy Ronkin

Flooding is causing chaos for commuters on Monday morning, with heavy rain closing motorways and delaying trains.

An amber weather warning for heavy rain has come into force in parts of England, with the Met Office warning that affected areas could experience more than a month's worth of rain falling on Monday.

13 separate areas across England have been issued flood warnings on Monday.

The roads are extremely wet after all the heavy rain with lots of roads closed:

In Buckinghamshire, the A422 is closed both ways in Astwood

In Bedfordshire, the A421 is closed both ways between Kempston and the M1 Junction

In Hertfordshire, in Watford the A41 is closed both ways

And in Surrey, on the A3 the Northbound entry slip road from the M25 Junction is closed

Flooding is also causing problems on the Underground:

The Bakerloo Line is suspended Queen's Park and Harrow & Wealdstone

There's service on the District Line between Turnham Green and Richmond

The Metropolitan Line is suspended between Harrow On The Hill and Uxbridge

And the Piccadilly Line can't run between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge

London Overground aren't running between South Acton and Richmond

Great Northern, Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink are all warning of delays and cancellations.

Some affected areas could see 100 to 120mm of rain on Monday and forecasters warned there may be more warnings in the week ahead.

Pictures on social media showed streets in Dunstable and Hitchin amid a deluge of downpours as cars and streets were left submerged.

Bedfordshire Police said it closed off part of the High Street due to "substantial flooding".The A421 near Bedford was also closed westbound, between the A6 and Marston Moretaine, following the flooding.