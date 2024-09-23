Live

LIVE: Rush hour chaos as UK flooding causes delays on trains, motorways

23 September 2024, 07:28 | Updated: 23 September 2024, 08:27

Flooding causes chaos in the UK.
Flooding causes chaos in the UK.

By Katy Ronkin

Flooding is causing chaos for commuters on Monday morning, with heavy rain closing motorways and delaying trains.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An amber weather warning for heavy rain has come into force in parts of England, with the Met Office warning that affected areas could experience more than a month's worth of rain falling on Monday.

13 separate areas across England have been issued flood warnings on Monday.

The roads are extremely wet after all the heavy rain with lots of roads closed:

  • In Buckinghamshire, the A422 is closed both ways in Astwood
  • In Bedfordshire, the A421 is closed both ways between Kempston and the M1 Junction
  • In Hertfordshire, in Watford the A41 is closed both ways
  • And in Surrey, on the A3 the Northbound entry slip road from the M25 Junction is closed

Flooding is also causing problems on the Underground:

  • The Bakerloo Line is suspended Queen's Park and Harrow & Wealdstone
  • There's service on the District Line between Turnham Green and Richmond
  • The Metropolitan Line is suspended between Harrow On The Hill and Uxbridge
  • And the Piccadilly Line can't run between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge

London Overground aren't running between South Acton and Richmond

Great Northern, Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink are all warning of delays and cancellations.

Some affected areas could see 100 to 120mm of rain on Monday and forecasters warned there may be more warnings in the week ahead.

Pictures on social media showed streets in Dunstable and Hitchin amid a deluge of downpours as cars and streets were left submerged.

Bedfordshire Police said it closed off part of the High Street due to "substantial flooding".The A421 near Bedford was also closed westbound, between the A6 and Marston Moretaine, following the flooding.

Maps show where flooding, lightning, thunder will hit

An amber weather warning for heavy rain has come into force in parts of England, with the Met Office warning that affected areas could experience more than a month's worth of rain falling on Monday. 

 An amber warning came into force at 5am and will last until 9pm, sweeping over Worcester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Hull. 

Katy Ronkin

Delays on the underground

Bakerloo Line: No service between Queen's Park and Harrow & Wealdstone due to flooding caused by rain. 

SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line. Tickets accepted on local buses Thameslink and London Overground.

Central Line: Severe delays between Leytonstone and White City westbound only due to an earlier faulty train at Bethnal Green. 

GOOD SERVICE to the rest of the line.

District Line: No service between Turnham Green and Richmond due to flooding caused by heavy rain. MINOR DELAYS between Edgware Road and Wimbledon while we fix a signal failure at East Putney. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.

Tickets accepted on local buses and South Western Railways.

London Overground: No service between South Acton and Richmond and between Euston and Watford Junction due to flooding caused by heavy rain. Valid tickets are being accepted on London buses.

Metropolitan Line: No service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge due to flooding caused by heavy rain. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line. Tickets accepted on local buses.

Piccadilly Line: No service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge due to flooding caused by heavy rain. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line. Tickets accepted on local buses.

Katy Ronkin

Flooding in Dunstable and London

Heavy rain overnight has flooded streets in Colliers Wood and Dunstable.

Katy Ronkin

Southern Rail and Thameslink delays

Southern Rail services are delayed due to heavy rain overnight.

Thameslink routes impacted by heavy rain:

East Croydon to Stoats Nest Junction (routes between London and Gatwick, Horsham and Brighton Riddlesdown to Oxted (East Grinstead and Uckfield services) Ashurst to Crowborough (Uckfield services) Through Whyteleafe South (Caterham services) Wallington to Norwood Fork Junction (Sutton via West Croydon services) Coulsdon Town to Purley (Tattenham Branch) Mitcham Junction to Sutton (Dorking and Sutton Thameslink services)

Katy Ronkin

Dunstable high-street left underwater as heavy rain batters England amid fresh wave of flood warnings

Streets have been left underwater in towns in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire after six weeks of rainfall in 12 hours on Sunday afternoon bringing the summer to an end.

Pictures on social media showed streets in Dunstable and Hitchin amid a deluge of downpours as cars and streets were left submerged.

Bedfordshire Police said it closed off part of the High Street due to "substantial flooding". The A421 near Bedford was also closed westbound, between the A6 and Marston Moretaine, following the flooding.

Dunstable, Flitwick, Cranfield and Marston Moretaine were experiencing flooding, Central Bedfordshire Council said.

Read the full story here

Katy Ronkin

Good morning

Good morning. Welcome to LBC's UK floods live blog.

Katy Ronkin

