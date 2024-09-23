Newcastle's Carabao Cup match called off after sinkhole opens up in middle of Wimbedon's pitch

A sinkhole on the pitch at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, home of AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

Newcastle United's Carabao Cup clash against AFC Wimbledon has been postponed after ‘extensive overnight flooding’ left sinkholes across the pitch.

Heavy rain has caused flooding around the outside of Wimbledon's ground while there is also damage to the pitch at Plough Lane.

Storms have swept across the country over the past 24 hours but The Cherry Red Records Stadium has been hit hard by the wet weather.

A sinkhole on the pitch (centre) and flooded walkways (right) at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, home of AFC Wimbledon in south west London. Picture: Alamy

Both clubs took to social media on Monday morning to announce that the game had been called off due to flooding from the River Wandle that occurred overnight on Sunday, with pictures subsequently emerging showing what appeared to be a sinkhole near the corner of the pitch and flooded walkways at the ground.

A new date for the fixture has yet to be confirmed, though it could prove a tricky match to rearrange with AFC Wimbledon already due to play four midweek matches across October in both League Two and the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

In a statement, AFC Wimbledon said: “We regret to inform supporters that due to extensive overnight flooding of the River Wandle and surrounding areas, including at our Cherry Red Records Stadium, Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round fixture against Newcastle United has been postponed.

“More information will follow in due course regarding fixture rearrangement. The stadium is closed until further notice.”

AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle was scheduled to be one of seven Carabao Cup ties played across Tuesday and Wednesday this week to complete the staggered third round of games, which began last week.

The draw for the fourth round of the competition is due to take place after the conclusion of the televised fixture between Liverpool and West Ham at Anfield on Wednesday night. The games are scheduled to be played during the week beginning October 28.

