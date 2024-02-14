Home Office to pay TikTok influencers thousands to warn migrants against crossing Channel in small boats

14 February 2024, 05:51 | Updated: 14 February 2024, 06:16

Mass advertising campaigns will take place in Albania, Iraq, Egypt and Vietnam,
Mass advertising campaigns will take place in Albania, Iraq, Egypt and Vietnam,. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Home Office is to start paying TikTok influences to warn migrants against crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While schemes have already been in place in Albania, France, and Belgium, for several years, the Home Secretary, James Cleverly, has ordered an expansion into more countries.

That will include Albania, Iraq, Egypt and Vietnam, with plans to introduce them in Turkey and India, The Times reports.

In Albania, a rapper, two comedians, lifestyle bloggers, TV personalities and a travel writer are all on the list of candidates who could be warning migrants against making the perilous journey.

Migrants crossing the channel are often young men
Migrants crossing the channel are often young men. Picture: Alamy

They were reportedly chosen for their ability to appeal to young men, the largest group of migrants that cross the channel.

According to draft documents, the influencers could receive as much as £5,000, with an overall budget of £30,000 for Albanian influencers.

Read More: Father of man killed by TikTok influencer and mother says he 'was groomed' by the married older woman

Read More: Migrant electrocuted in 'human fireball' after climbing on top of Eurostar at Gare du Nord 'in bid to flee to UK'

Meanwhile, there is a budget of £15,000 to pay influencers in Vietnam and Egypt.

Overall, there is a budget of £576,5000 covering the five countries.

The list of influencers includes rappers, TV stars and writers
The list of influencers includes rappers, TV stars and writers. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: "People smugglers frequently use social media to peddle lies and promote their criminal activities, and it is vital that we utilise the same platforms to inform migrants about the truths about crossing the Channel and coming to the UK illegally.

"The relentless action we have taken reduced crossings by 36% last year, which saw similar weather conditions to 2022.

"We make no apologies for using every means necessary to stop the boats and save lives."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Inflation rate remains unchanged at 4% in January after forecasters expected rise

Willesden Magistrates Court

Teenage transgender girl stabbed 14 times in 'attempted murder' at rollerskating party, court told

A Jewish man was allegedly hounded out of a show by Paul Currie.

Comedian Paul Currie banned by Soho Theatre after Jewish audience member 'hounded out’ of his show

UN Climate Food and Conflict

UN chief warns climate chaos and food crises are threatening peace

Election 2024 House New York

Democrats cut Republican majority in Congress with special election win

President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)

Biden brands Trump sowing doubts about US commitment to Nato ‘un-American’

Super Bowl Football Mayorkas

Homeland security secretary impeached over border policy

Round Stingray Surprise Pregnancy

Stingray pregnant in aquarium with no male companions

Labour faces fresh crisis over anti-Israel remarks after suspending two parliamentary candidates in 24 hours

Labour faces fresh anti-Semitism row after suspending two parliamentary candidates in 24 hours

PC Sharon Beshenivsky murder suspect spent two decades evading police in Pakistan, jury told

PC Sharon Beshenivsky murder suspect spent two decades evading police in Pakistan, jury told

Exclusive
The killers of Natalie Connolly (left) and Grace Millane (right) used 'rough sex' defences. Ms Connolly was killed in 2016 by John Broadhurst during acts of violent intercourse. Ms Millane was killed while travelling in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2018

Men who kill partners after 'rough sex' will now face even longer in jail, Justice Secretary tells LBC

Pentagon Austin US NATO

Austin discharged from hospital after being admitted to intensive care unit

Turkey Mine Landslide

Gold mine workers feared trapped underground after Turkey landslide

Joe Biden blasts 2024 election challenger Donald Trump, calling his Nato remarks 'dumb, shameful and un-American'

Joe Biden blasts 2024 election challenger Donald Trump, calling his Nato remarks 'dumb, shameful and un-American'

Congo Escalating Violence

Three dead in Congo bombing attack as violence in the east escalates

Frozen eggs and embryos may have been destroyed at London fertility clinic affecting more than 130 women

Frozen eggs and embryos may have been destroyed at London fertility clinic affecting more than 130 women

Latest News

See more Latest News

World Court Israel Genocide Case

South Africa lodges ‘urgent request’ with UN court over Israel’s attack on Rafah

Super Bowl Football Photo Gallery

Super Bowl was most watched programme ever in the US with 123.4 million viewers

Congress Ukraine

Uncertainty over US Senate’s 93.5bn dollar Ukraine and Israel package

Russia-Estonia

Russia puts Estonia leader on wanted list over removal of Soviet-era monuments

'Even Hamas would be shocked at Azar Ali's comments', a member of the Labour Party's governing body has told LBC

'Even Hamas would be shocked by Azhar Ali's comments,' Labour official says as second candidate is suspended over Israel remarks
Christian Horner is under scrutiny

Christian Horner spotted at Red Bull F1 test days after lawyer grilling - as Geri Halliwell 'tells friends he'll clear his name'
Ms Badenoch is aiming to finalise mini-US trade deals

Kemi Badenoch launches bid for three new mini US trade deals in Brexit pre-election boost

New York Subway Shooting

One person killed, five injured in subway station shooting in New York

"Beggars belief cars can be stolen in seconds" - Mayor blasts keyless carmakers amid London theft crisis

'Beggars belief': Sadiq Khan calls on car makers to tackle security flaws amid rising motor thefts
Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street

Kemi Badenoch launches bid for three new mini US trade deals in Brexit election boost

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan unveil new website claiming Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy’
Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit