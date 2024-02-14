Home Office to pay TikTok influencers thousands to warn migrants against crossing Channel in small boats

Mass advertising campaigns will take place in Albania, Iraq, Egypt and Vietnam,. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The Home Office is to start paying TikTok influences to warn migrants against crossing the English Channel in small boats.

While schemes have already been in place in Albania, France, and Belgium, for several years, the Home Secretary, James Cleverly, has ordered an expansion into more countries.

That will include Albania, Iraq, Egypt and Vietnam, with plans to introduce them in Turkey and India, The Times reports.

In Albania, a rapper, two comedians, lifestyle bloggers, TV personalities and a travel writer are all on the list of candidates who could be warning migrants against making the perilous journey.

Migrants crossing the channel are often young men. Picture: Alamy

They were reportedly chosen for their ability to appeal to young men, the largest group of migrants that cross the channel.

According to draft documents, the influencers could receive as much as £5,000, with an overall budget of £30,000 for Albanian influencers.

Meanwhile, there is a budget of £15,000 to pay influencers in Vietnam and Egypt.

Overall, there is a budget of £576,5000 covering the five countries.

The list of influencers includes rappers, TV stars and writers. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: "People smugglers frequently use social media to peddle lies and promote their criminal activities, and it is vital that we utilise the same platforms to inform migrants about the truths about crossing the Channel and coming to the UK illegally.

"The relentless action we have taken reduced crossings by 36% last year, which saw similar weather conditions to 2022.

"We make no apologies for using every means necessary to stop the boats and save lives."