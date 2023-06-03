Homeless man stabbed to death with knife wound to the liver in south London car park

A homeless man has been stabbed to death. Picture: Met Police/Google Street View

By Kit Heren

A homeless man has been stabbed to death in a car park in south London.

Ion Radu, 46, was found dead in Homelands Drive, not far from Crystal Palace park, by a member of the public shortly before 9.30 on Thursday morning.

He had an injury to his liver that police believe to be a stab wound. Officers have launched an investigation, but no one has been arrested so far.

Detective Chief Inspector Sal Minhas, who is leading the investigation, said: "I am very keen to hear from anyone who saw Ion in the 48 hours before he died.

"We think that Ion may have been homeless, and potentially vulnerable. We think he was a familiar face in the area, and may have engaged with local people.

Ion Radu was found dead in Homelands Drive. Picture: Met Police

"Did you know Ion? Did you see him recently, either on his own or in the company of someone else? If you spoke to him, was he worried or upset about anything?

"We are working to build a picture of Ion's life and we need the public to help us.

"If you have information that you want to share, no matter how insignificant it might seen, please get in touch."

Police are trying to trace any living relatives of Mr Radu.

If you have information please call Police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 1924/01JUNE.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.