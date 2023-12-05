Shoplifter kicked Co-op worker, threatened man with syringe, then did a poo on hospital floor in drug-fueled act

Shiloh took a poo on the hospital floor.
Shiloh took a poo on the hospital floor. Picture: MPS
The 40-year-old shoplifter had kicked a Co-op worker in the knee with a high heel and threatened a man with a syringe, before taking a poo on a hospital floor in Essex.

The judge was forced to give Nyziah Shiloh a one-year jail sentence at Snaresbrook Crown Court, as she has no address to be sent back into the community.

Judge Canavan explained her reasoning for the sentence: "If there was anything else I could do today because short prison sentences are not ideal... Unfortunately, you qualify for none of the necessary programmes because you are homeless."

The mum-of-one's rampage started on 14 May 2023 when a Co-op assistant spotted Shiloh putting coffee in her bag in South Ockendon, Essex.

When confronted by the worker, Maxine Twinn, Shiloh shouted "et me go, let me go", even though she was not being touched.

Shiloh then kicked the worker with her high heel on Ms Twinn's kneecap and attempted to escape, before being stopped by a member of the public, Taylor McDougall.

Mr McDougall was then threatened with a syringe needle, reportedly used for Shiloh’s drug habit, but he quickly disarmed her.

Later on, police found a screwdriver, a broken bottle and razor blades in Shiloh’s bag.

After being arrested, the woman was taken into police custody and then to hospital.

It was there where Shiloh took a poo on the floor.

Prosecutor Dan Santos-Costa said: "She was taken to Basildon Hospital and she defecated on the floor."

Judge Sandy Canavan added that this was an "extremely unpleasant" act, which landed the woman with a £5,000 additional charge for criminal damage.

The mum-of-one's rampage started on 14 May 2023 when a Co-op assistant spotted her putting coffee in her bag in South Ockendon, Essex. Picture: Alamy

The shoplifter also admitted to stealing £80 worth of chocolates and sweets from the Co-op the day before her arrest.

However, she failed to appear at a hearing at Southend Magistrates' Court on June 9 this year, having been released on bail after her first appearance in May.

Brereton Horne, defending Shiloh, said she had stolen to pay for drugs: "She's a drug addict. She was a drug addict at the time, and what she did was to try to fund her habit."

Shiloh began her sentence on Friday 24 November after admitting theft, assault, possessing an offensive weapon, two counts of criminal damage, attempted theft, and failing to surrender to the court at an earlier hearing.

