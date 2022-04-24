Exclusive

Exclusive: Ukrainian children fall ill during long UK visa wait as mum 'regrets applying'

24 April 2022, 10:05 | Updated: 24 April 2022, 10:07

Miraslava, 5, has fallen seriously ill whilst waiting for a UK visa
Miraslava, 5, has fallen seriously ill whilst waiting for a UK visa. Picture: Family provided

By Charlotte Lynch

A Ukrainian mother who fled Mariupol says she "regrets applying to come to the UK", as her two children have fallen ill in a Polish refugee camp whilst waiting more than a month for visas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Katsis, 67, is offering refuge at his home in Kent to Anastasia Sorokina, 28, her two children Miraslava, 5, and Danil, 2, along with her mother Yelzaveta, 51, through the UK Government's Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

Mr Katsis has told LBC he is now "desperate", as the family, who fled their home near the besieged city of Mariupol, have fallen badly ill whilst waiting almost five weeks for their visas, and are now in a camp "without any doctors or medical treatment".

He says 5-year-old Mira has been suffering PTSD like symptoms, including collapsing and feeling nauseous.

It is also believed there has been a Covid-19 outbreak at the camp in Rzeszów and the family has developed chest pains, high temperatures and severe coughs.

Mr Katsis, who is a semi-retired medical counsellor, told LBC Mira had been receiving treatment until they were forced to move to the Rzeszów camp on April 14th.

"It's only student doctors working at that camp and they haven't been offered any diagnosis or medical treatment.

"I have a fear this family are going to die in that camp. They're now in a situation easily equivalent to the one they were in in Mariupol."

Read more: Three-month-old baby among eight killed as Russian missile strikes hit Odesa

Read more: Russia warns 'Satan II' missile 'capable of hitting UK' will be deployed by autumn

Miraslava, 5, and Danil, 2, asleep on a railway platform in Poland
Miraslava, 5, and Danil, 2, asleep on a railway platform in Poland. Picture: Family provided

Mr Katsis says their visa applications were submitted during the first week of the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, on the 22nd March.

The family then completed biometrics on the 25th March, and received an email confirming their details had been submitted correctly.

But last week, after almost a month of waiting, Mr Katsis claims they received notification of a "problem" with the biometric details for Anastasia's youngest son Danil, 2, and mother Yelzaveta, 51.

The family have told LBC they were informed some of their data had "disappeared from the system". Mr Katsis says he spoke with Anastasia on a video call on Friday.

He said: "What I saw in Anastasia was the same thing I saw in her when she was fleeing Ukraine. The same feeling, the same fear for her children and mother.

"I feel guilty. I showed them pictures of a home that is waiting for them, that has been waiting for them for weeks, and the kids smiled. I gave them hope.

"Three weeks on they're in a camp, no doctors or medical treatment to hand for anyone, and then Covid hits. What have they got now? How is that any better than what they had with the bombs falling on them?"

Mr Katsis says Anastasia now feels "misled and cheated".

Mum Anastasia, 28, with her daughter Miraslava, 5
Mum Anastasia, 28, with her daughter Miraslava, 5. Picture: Family provided

Earlier this month LBC revealed British hosts who applied for the Homes for Ukraine scheme in the first week of it's launch believe their data has been lost.

Hundreds of applicants who submitted details between 18th - 24th March have expressed frustration they've since heard nothing in return. Behind each one is a Ukrainian refugee waiting to come to safety in the UK.

Frustrated would-be host Louise Marcinkevice believes she has been affected by the apparent error, and has told LBC she has connected with more than 600 other British sponsors who are still waiting for progress, despite applying at the beginning of the scheme. She has been collecting their data and forwarding it to the Home Office every day.

Chris Katsis fears Anastasia and her family have been affected, as they applied within the first week.

The Home Office told LBC they are "unaware" with any issues with Anastasia's family's case, which is "rapidly making progress, and is being closely monitored".

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and the changes we've made to the visa process are making it quicker and simpler for Ukrainians to come here, as well as ensuring those already here can stay.

"Valid passport holders no longer have to attend in-person appointments to submit fingerprints or facial verification, and we have also expanded capacity at our Visa Application Centres to 13,000 appointments per week across Europe to help those without their documentation.

"This week, the Government's sponsorship route opened to allow Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to come here and we will continue to work closely with our Ukrainian partners to deliver the measures we have put in place."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

HRP asked staff to attend 'micro-aggression' training.

Historic Royal Palace staff told not to tell female colleagues 'you look so young'

Russia has announced that the Satan II missile will be deployed in autumn.

Russia warns 'Satan II' missile 'capable of hitting UK' will be deployed by autumn

An apartment block in Odesa was hit by Russian missiles

Three-month-old baby among eight killed as Russian missile strikes hit Odesa

In total 70 separate complaints involving 56 MPs have been reported to the IGCS

Three cabinet ministers 'facing allegations of sexual misconduct'

A photo of the couple was posted on social media

Brit woman 'marries death row inmate after telling family she was going to Disney World'

Jacob Rees-Mogg was accused of damaging the reputation of the civil service

Rees-Mogg criticised over 'demeaning' notes left for WFH civil servants

Nadine Dorries appeared on Dr Luke Evans' TikTok.

Nadine Dorries slams critics for mocking her dyslexia after TikTok gaffe

The force believe the suspect walked along Coventry Road (pictured) and Gilbert Close, where he assaulted at least 10 people.

Man, 33, arrested after three stabbed and others injured in 'nasty' town centre attack

Arsenal fans rose to their feet to applaud Ronaldo

Arsenal fans pay touching tribute to Ronaldo as he returns after death of baby boy

Portugal has become the first EU country to introduce the fast-tracking

Portugal becomes first EU country to defy Brexit border rules as Brits fast-tracked

Sajid Javid is reported to be launching an urgent inquiry into the system.

Sajid Javid 'to launch inquiry into gender treatment' as system is 'failing children'

Boris Johnson has said he is confident he will still be PM by Diwali

Boris not fined for BYOB garden do, No10 says as PM vows to still be in the job by October

New photos of Louis were shared on Friday

William and Kate share sweet photos of Prince Louis at the beach to mark fourth birthday

Britain is considering a tank deal with Poland and Ukraine

Britain weighs up 'tanks to Kyiv' deal as Russia says it wants all of southern Ukraine

Alan Barratt, 62, of Althorne, Essex, and Susan Dalton, 66, of Rochdale, Lancashire, have been jailed.

Fraudsters jailed over £13.7m pension scam that conned 245 people out of life savings

Joan Bergin accidentally overdosed on Paracetamol by taking too many Lemsip sachets

Mum dies from accidental Paracetamol overdose after drinking too many Lemsips

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters transfer a rescued person from a helicopter in Shari

Ten of 26 people from sunken Japan tour boat confirmed dead

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine’s president set to meet US officials in Kyiv

France Presidential ElectionA man walks in front of campaign posters of Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen

Voting opens in France run-off between Macron and Le Pen

Brazil carnival reveller

In Pictures: Rio Carnival returns after two-year hiatus

Fishing boats leave a port to search for a missing tour boat in Shari, in the northern island of Hokkaido

Search locates nine people from tour boat missing off northern Japan
Russian invasion of Ukraine

Zelensky set for Kyiv meeting with senior US officials

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks from Kyiv

Ukraine reports Russians trying to storm Mariupol plant

A torn front page ad shows incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and challenger Marine Le Pen

French election: Macron in pole position but Le Pen is racing hard
A dancer from the Academicos do Tatuape samba school performs during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday April 23 2022

Rio’s flamboyant Carnival parade is back after the pandemic

Christian pilgrims hold candles as they gather during the ceremony of the Holy Fire at Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Israeli restrictions on ‘Holy Fire’ ignite Christian outrage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/4 | Watch Live

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM Sir Roger Gale changes mind

'The game has changed': First Tory MP to admit no-confidence in PM changes mind
Andrew Castle has addressed Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players

'A message of unity has to be sent': Andrew Castle breaks silence on Wimbledon Russia ban
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Says: Welby is out of touch with his dwindling flock
Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari
'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan
Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Diane Abbott: Boris Johnson has always been a liar

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/04 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Tories were conspicuous by their absence in the Commons during a crucial vote

Tories were conspicuous by their absence during Partygate vote, says Andrew Marr
Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment is 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police