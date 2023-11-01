Robbery homicide cops investigate Matthew Perry's death despite 'no foul play' suspected at LA home

1 November 2023, 05:49 | Updated: 1 November 2023, 05:51

Robbery homicide police have been investigating Matthew Perry's death
Robbery homicide police have been investigating Matthew Perry's death. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Robbery homicide cops are investigating Matthew Perry's death at his LA home.

That's despite there having been no indication of foul play after the Friends star is believed to have drowned in his hot tub following a cardiac arrest.

Police in Los Angeles said it is standard procedure for cops from the Robbery Homicide Division to investigate high profile cases.

It is believed Perry had sent his assistant out on an errand, and when she returned she found him unresponsive in his hot tub.

An initial post-mortem was inconclusive and a toxicology report has been requested.

Perry's death on Saturday devastated an army of fans who loved the sitcom. Its popularity endures today.

He had years of struggles with drug and drink addiction and was open about that, especially in his final few years as he offered support to others going through similar problems.

Perry died at his LA home
Perry died at his LA home. Picture: Alamy

Police found only anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medication at his home.

Perry had been described as "fatigued" in the days running up to his death, but had played pickleball at a nearby country club on Saturday morning.

Tributes were left at his LA home and outside the New York flat that served as the exterior to his character Chandler's apartment in the show.

His death has also devastated his Friends costars.

In a joint statement, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer said: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew.

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

