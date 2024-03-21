Horrified woman broadcasts herself naked in the shower during a funeral - before turning up to the service

The woman dialled into the funeral on Zoom and proceeded to take a shower. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A horrified woman accidentally broadcast herself naked to a funeral livestream when she left her camera on.

The woman had logged into a Zoom call before hopping into the shower, not realising that her camera was on.

The stream went live and the woman’s shower was shown on a big screen to mourners at the funeral at a church in north London.

The funeral, at a packed church in Barnet, was for a popular father-of-three who died after a battle with cancer.

A horrified woman accidentally broadcast herself naked to a funeral livestream. Picture: Social Media

Video footage of the incident has gone viral and has been shared widely on WhatsApp.

One mourner wrote that during the funeral: “Some bird was in the shower.

“She rocked up at the wake... ten minutes later crying her eyes out.”

They said the woman “turned up at the wake with no idea what happened.

“People could zoom call in and be on the live screen.”