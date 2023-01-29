FaceTime will see you now: Govt plans video call check ups to create 'hospitals at home' in bid to solve NHS crisis

29 January 2023, 11:29

Rishi Sunak is planning "hospitals at home"
Rishi Sunak is planning "hospitals at home". Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Plans to save the crisis-stricken NHS would see more than half a million patients get treated remotely in "hospitals at home".

Government ideas for remote care would see elderly people who fall get treated over video calls and patients will be given kit that checks on their temperature, heart rate and oxygen levels.

Medics would then be alerted to any changes they need to respond to, and patients will be checked upon daily using video calls or visits.

It is hoped that virtual wards will provide monitoring for up to 50,000 people and the Government hopes 10,000 "virtual beds" can be created by the winter – freeing up more space for people who need to be in hospital.

Read more: Rishi Sunak sacks Nadhim Zahawi as Tory chairman after multi-million pound tax row

The Urgent and Emergency Care Recovery Plan, which will be published on Monday, has been drawn up to try relieve pressure on the health service, with seven million people on waiting lists as striking workers warn the NHS is on its knees.

"The most vulnerable and elderly in our society in particular should have access to rapid treatment that's tailored to their needs," Rishi Sunak said.

The Government will publish its urgent care plan on Monday
The Government will publish its urgent care plan on Monday. Picture: Alamy

"That's why we're expanding care available to people at home to reduce unnecessary trips to hospital, help at-risk patients receive faster treatment and free up capacity in A&E."

It comes after a trial using paramedics and community responders to check on fall patients suggested they could have halved the proportion that go to A&E.

They could instead be treated at home after a fall.

Health secretary Steve Barclay said up to 20% of admissions could be avoided if the right care is put in place.

"By expanding the care provided in the community, the most vulnerable, frail and elderly patients can be better supported to continue living independently or recover ... in the comfort of their own homes," he said.

Read more: Glasgow Hospital targeted in 'utterly deplorable' theft amid extreme NHS pressure

There are fears over strain on the NHS and ambulance services
There are fears over strain on the NHS and ambulance services. Picture: Alamy

NHS England data shows the average response time in December for ambulances dealing with the most urgent incidents, defined as calls from people with life-threatening illnesses or injuries, was 10 minutes and 57 seconds.

This is the worst performance on record and is set against a target of seven minutes.

The figures for England also showed a record 54,532 people waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments last month from a decision to admit to actually being admitted.

And the proportion of patients seen within four hours in England’s A&Es fell to a record low of 65% in December.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Gove admitted Government rules were exploited

Gove: Government rules were exploited leading to the Grenfell fire - I am sorry

Tyre Nichols

Memphis police disband unit that beat black driver Tyre Nichols to death

Holly Newton was killed on Friday

Boy, 16, charged with murder after 15-year-old Holly Newton stabbed to death in Northumberland

Nadhim Zahawi apologised only to his family over his sacking

Zahawi responds to sacking by praising himself and apologises only to his family

Mourners at the funeral of an Israeli couple killed in a gun attack outside a synagogue in Jerusalem

Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker

Rescue workers at the scene

40 dead after bus crashes and catches fire in Pakistan

Rishi Sunak has sacked Nadhim Zahawi

Rishi Sunak sacks Nadhim Zahawi as Tory chairman after multi-million pound tax row

Tunisians protest again President Kais Saied

Elections shine spotlight on Tunisia’s troubled democracy

A woman holds a photo of far-right activist Rasmus Paludan during a protest outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul

Turkey issues Europe travel warning after protests

Charles is said to be keen on bringing Harry to his coronation in May

Charles 'wants Harry at his coronation despite bombshell memoir and William fears - and weighs up his own interview'

The new Czech President

Retired army general Petr Pavel wins election to become Czech president

Tom Verlaine

Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of Television, dies aged 73

An Israeli policeman secures a shooting attack site in east Jerusalem

Israel to ‘strengthen’ settlements after shooting attacks

Firefighters are set to strike next month after a vote on Monday

Cleaners 'will respond to 999 calls' during firefighters strike, bosses say

The general said he predicted war with Taiwan in two years' time

US and China 'will go to war in 2025', American general warns as Taiwan tensions continue

Donald Trump

Trump says he’s ‘more committed than ever’ as he begins 2024 White House run

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gregory Allen Howard

Remember The Titans screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard dies aged 70

Israeli police

Two Israelis injured after teenager opens fire in east Jerusalem

The UN report slammed the UK's justice system

Black British people 'living in fear' due to structural and systemic racism, UN report states
The back of the picture reportedly proves it has not been doctored

New 'proof' Prince Andrew photo with Virginia Giuffre is real despite Ghislaine Maxwell claims
Israel Palestinians

Israeli paramedics say two wounded in new Jerusalem attack

Protests in Paris

Paris rallies demand release of Europeans imprisoned in Iran

Keegan's remarks were slammed by union leaders

Education secretary tells striking teachers to warn schools ahead of walkouts to avoid 'unnecessary disruption'
Russia Ukraine War-Weapons Help Line

‘Fast track’ talks under way over missiles and aircraft for Ukraine – official

The Welsh first minister's wife died on Saturday, a spokesperson said

Wife of Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford dies suddenly as tributes pour in

The soldier appeared in court on Saturday

British Army soldier 'carried out bomb hoax at base'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'
HS2 traffic marshall tells ‘unbelievable’ story of ‘roleplaying actors’ training workers

HS2 worker shares hilarious tale of training with 'D-class actors' and five staff for one traffic light
Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion
Shelagh 26/01/23

Caller formerly detained with Rose West 'scared' of sharing prison with trans woman

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit