Met Office confirms 20.9C hottest day of year as Brits battered by Storm Kathleen rain and winds

The Met Office has confirmed Saturday as the hottest day of the year so far - as Suffolk basks in 20.9C while Britain is battered with 70mph winds caused by Storm Kathleen.

By Chay Quinn

The Met Office has confirmed Saturday as the hottest day of the year so far - as Suffolk basks in 20.9C while Britain is battered with 70mph winds caused by Storm Kathleen.

Temperatures across Sufflok, Hull, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire were above 20C for the first time in 2024.

But as some basked in summer-like temperatures, other Brits were suffering rain and winds caused by Storm Kathleen.

Dozens of flights were cancelled as Storm Kathleen battered Britain with 70mph winds and heavy downpours on Saturday.

Around 70 flights departing and arriving at UK airports before midday were cancelled due to the stormy conditions in the west.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place until 10pm on Saturday, covering the north-west and south-west of England and parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to soar up to 22C in East Anglia - becoming the hottest day of the year so far.

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: "The storm is the reason we are seeing the warmer temperatures, because the location of the storm - situated out towards the west of the UK - is bringing a southerly wind across the UK.

"This is bringing those warmer temperatures from the continent, meaning we are likely to see temperatures reaching 22C."

👀 All eyes are on #StormKathleen which already looks impressive on satellite imagery



⚠️ This rapidly deepening storm is moving north towards Ireland but very strong winds are also expected in western parts of the UK on Saturday pic.twitter.com/bZey1dFV2g — Met Office (@metoffice) April 5, 2024

The highest temperature of the year so far was 19.9C, recorded at the end of January at Achfary in north-west Scotland.

"Storm Kathleen is likely to bring some heavy rain across the UK overnight, which will spread its way northwards across the country," Ms Glaisyer said.

She added: "For most places it should be a relatively dry start to Saturday."

As of Saturday morning, the Environment Agency issued 14 flood warnings and 123 flood alerts.

⚠️ Saturday morning will be very windy with #StormKathleen bringing severe gales to some western areas.



The most persistent rain will become confined to northern Scotland with showers following.



Staying generally dry in the east though with some warm sunshine. #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/qPyhCxCK7L — Met Office (@metoffice) April 5, 2024

On Friday, the Met Office updated its weather warning to forecast stronger gusts than previously predicted.

It warned of injuries and danger to life from "large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties".

There is also a possibility that "road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected" and the potential for power cuts and phone service outages.

Storm Kathleen, named by the Irish meteorological service Met Eireann, is the 11th named storm in eight months.

It is only the second time in a UK storm season that the letter K has been reached in the alphabet.